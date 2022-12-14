The location for Chanel’s Métiers d’art shows are as important and strategic as the making of the looks themselves. This is because the locales often pay tribute to the workshops that provide the house with materials like buttons, lace, or embroidery work. Past shows have been held all around the world, from Dallas to Mumbai, with Chanel’s latest 2022/23 Métiers d’art collection taking place in Dakar, Senegal. This time the destination’s purpose was slightly different as Creative Director Virginie Viard hopes to build and foster lasting relationships with the creatives who live in Dakar.

8 DAYS AGO