Saint Louis, MO

donalds drumphs jerry falwells
2d ago

oh well. once he crosses the mayoress and the femme fatale circuits attorneys. he will be gone by next january 2023. once he realizes the felony released programs will be kept for ever. get your pension now. you is in the st.lou divided racist component city.

Related
FOX2now.com

St. Louis police need help locating a missing senior

The University City Police Department requires your assistance in locating a missing male. St. Louis police need help locating a missing senior. The University City Police Department requires your assistance in locating a missing male. Avian influenza leads to death of 19,000 turkeys …. A virus that is highly contagious...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Caleb Campbell guilty of first-degree murder in Officer Pierce’s death

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) – Caleb Campbell has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Brooklyn Police Officer Brian Pierce. Officer Pierce was hit and killed by a car during a police chase on Aug. 4, 2021, while working his usual overnight shift. A call came out for a suspect running from police, heading over the river, toward St. Louis. Police said Pierce was setting up spike strips on the McKinley bridge when the suspect hit and killed him.
BROOKLYN, IL
kjluradio.com

Washington teen seriously injured in car crash about 60 miles south of St. Louis

A Franklin County teen is seriously injured when the car he’s riding in wrecks about 90 miles southeast of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the driver, Emma Henry, 20, of St. Louis, was driving on Highway 67 near Fredericktown on Wednesday evening when her car traveled off the side of the road. The patrol says Henry’s car then struck a driveway and overturned.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Lemay man, suspect dead after South City shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people are dead following a shooting in south St. Louis Thursday. Officers were called to the 7900 block of South Broadway around 4:45 p.m. According to police, Mario Martinez, 32, of Lemay, and an unidentified man were pronounced dead on the scene. According to...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

