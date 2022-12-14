MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) – Caleb Campbell has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Brooklyn Police Officer Brian Pierce. Officer Pierce was hit and killed by a car during a police chase on Aug. 4, 2021, while working his usual overnight shift. A call came out for a suspect running from police, heading over the river, toward St. Louis. Police said Pierce was setting up spike strips on the McKinley bridge when the suspect hit and killed him.

BROOKLYN, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO