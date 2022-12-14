Read full article on original website
donalds drumphs jerry falwells
2d ago
oh well. once he crosses the mayoress and the femme fatale circuits attorneys. he will be gone by next january 2023. once he realizes the felony released programs will be kept for ever. get your pension now. you is in the st.lou divided racist component city.
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
St. Louis Cardinals Announce A Surprise DepartureOnlyHomersSaint Louis, MO
Ballet dancers perform with adoptable pets to assist animals in finding holiday homesB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
10 St. Louis Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MissouriKristen WaltersSaint Louis, MO
St. Louis families would receive $500 each month in new proposalR.A. HeimSaint Louis, MO
Related
Community reacts to hiring of new St. Louis Police Chief Robert Tracy
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis has a new top cop. Wednesday, city officials announced Robert Tracy, the current chief of Wilmington, Delaware, will lead the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. There's growing reaction over that announcement, including reaction from those who work with Tracy in Delaware. "Coming in with...
Police investigating double homicide in south St. Louis
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a deadly double shooting.
St. Louis Man Sells Car, Is Immediately Robbed of Proceeds in CWE
Police believe the individuals who bought the car were not connected to the robbery
FOX2now.com
St. Louis police need help locating a missing senior
The University City Police Department requires your assistance in locating a missing male. St. Louis police need help locating a missing senior. The University City Police Department requires your assistance in locating a missing male. Avian influenza leads to death of 19,000 turkeys …. A virus that is highly contagious...
KMOV
‘There was a gun to my face:’ Shaw business owner recalls being victim to armed carjacking
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s been three months since Lamiaa Botanicals opened in the Shaw neighborhood, and, until now, a place that’s felt safe and welcoming for owner Alaa Jorani to cultivate her passion. “I opened a business here because of that reason,” said Jorani. “All of...
Jury sides with police in civil suit against protester for 2017 arrest
A federal jury ruled Thursday in favor of three St. Louis police officers who were sued by a protester who claimed they used excessive force.
2 East St. Louis men charged in Soulard carjacking
Two East St. Louis men were indicted Wednesday in connection with a carjacking in Soulard last month.
Chaos as police pursue murder suspect in St. Louis County, City
The pursuit stretched from Lemay in south St. Louis County and through Downtown St. Louis before coming to an end in north city.
Ice causes north St. Louis crash
In North City, there is a patch of ice at Adelaide and Hall St. A crash occurred on this ice.
After bullets sprayed the courthouse, the Johnson Trial continued
Someone fired shots at the courthouse while the Lemar Johnson trial advanced.
KMOV
Caleb Campbell guilty of first-degree murder in Officer Pierce’s death
MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) – Caleb Campbell has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Brooklyn Police Officer Brian Pierce. Officer Pierce was hit and killed by a car during a police chase on Aug. 4, 2021, while working his usual overnight shift. A call came out for a suspect running from police, heading over the river, toward St. Louis. Police said Pierce was setting up spike strips on the McKinley bridge when the suspect hit and killed him.
GPS tracker helps owner catch St. Louis truck thieves
A man’s stolen truck is recovered after he used a GPS tracker to find it.
Fatal two vehicle Bridgeton wreck, west of I-70
SkyFox has arrived in Bridgeton, west of Highway 70. There is what appears like a two-vehicle crash. One car is beat up, while the other appears to be a trash truck partly off the road.
Michael Sack not selected for St. Louis police chief after interim term
Interim St. Louis Police Chief Michael Sack will not inherit the role on a full-time basis, FOX 2 has confirmed.
kjluradio.com
Washington teen seriously injured in car crash about 60 miles south of St. Louis
A Franklin County teen is seriously injured when the car he’s riding in wrecks about 90 miles southeast of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the driver, Emma Henry, 20, of St. Louis, was driving on Highway 67 near Fredericktown on Wednesday evening when her car traveled off the side of the road. The patrol says Henry’s car then struck a driveway and overturned.
KMOV
Lemay man, suspect dead after South City shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people are dead following a shooting in south St. Louis Thursday. Officers were called to the 7900 block of South Broadway around 4:45 p.m. According to police, Mario Martinez, 32, of Lemay, and an unidentified man were pronounced dead on the scene. According to...
City Foundry was broken into early morning on Thursday
The city foundry had been broken into at approximately 4:30 a.m.
KMOV
St. Louis Firefighter Memorial Foundation unveils firefighter memorial statue
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A nonprofit organization unveiled a memorial honoring its fallen firefighters on Thursday. The statue project will go in front of the department’s headquarters. The names of the firefighters who lost their lives from the line of duty or cancers will be inscribed on the base of the monument.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Ocean Springs Veterinarian Identified As Shooter Who Killed Two Bay St. Louis Police Officers
WLOX reports that the shooter has been identified who took the life of two Bay St. Louis police officers. 43-year-old Ocean Springs resident Amy Brogdon Anderson shot and killed Sgt. Steven Robin and Office Branden Estorffe. The two police officers were conducting a wellness check on Anderson. She was parked...
2 hospitalized after shootings 1 block apart in Belleville
BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Two men were hospitalized following shootings just a block apart Wednesday night in Belleville, Illinois. According to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department, deputies were dispatched at about 7:20 p.m. Wednesday to the 7400 block of Westchester Drive following a report of shots fired. While the...
Comments / 3