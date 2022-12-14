The Scottish Health Secretary has reassured parents that there is “no shortage of supply” of the antibiotics needed to treat Strep A.Humza Yousaf was also clear that the number of cases of the infection being seen in Scotland is “not unusual”.Across the UK at least nine children have died from complications caused by the Strep A infection – although no fatalities have been reported in Scotland.We have published new surveillance data on Group A streptococcus (GAS), which shows that while there is an out of season increase in cases of GAS being reported in Scotland; numbers are similar to those...

8 DAYS AGO