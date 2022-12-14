Read full article on original website
The 7 Best Cocktails to Mix This Holiday Season
Despite what the marketing teams may say, there’s no such thing as an “Easter Cocktail.” Nor, for that matter, are there designated cocktails for President’s Day, Purim, or the Autumnal Equinox. But the December holidays? You could buy a different book on “Holiday Cocktails” every day and you’d run out of shelf space before you ran out of drinks. December just hits different. No one ever tells you to “get in the spirit” of Arbor Day but getting into the spirit is practically what the month of December is all about—it’s cold and the sun sets at like 2 pm and...
These Scented Candles Will Keep the Holiday Season Burning Bright
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Smell has a way of transporting us to special memories and setting the tone for our mood — especially during the winter season. Some of the best holiday candles let us cozy up to the scent of cinnamon and spice, crisp pine trees or logs in the fireplace (to name a few nostalgic aromas) without trekking through the snow or baking up a storm.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Best Scented Candles for Adding an Air of Luxury to...
Detroit News
Style at Home: Holiday style 2022: Simply Scandi
Few places in the world encapsulate the spirit of the holiday season quite like Scandinavia. It brings the scenery you’ll find on your favorite Christmas cards to life: ice and snow, roaring fires and beautiful homey spaces that encompass the spirit of hygge. A finalist for the Oxford English...
Lilly Pulitzer Has the Best Festive Finds for Every Holiday Outfit
Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. This holiday season, we’re looking forward to family dinners, spirited parties, hometown reunions, and gift exchanges… plus festive and chic outfits for each occasion! Your one-stop shop for a holiday […]
Queen Consort Camilla Pairs Suede Boots With Sharp Navy Coat To Visit London Charity
Queen Consort Camilla visited the charity Emmaus Community at Bobby Vincent House in West Norwood, London this morning. The royal learned about the organization’s efforts to develop a female-only provision for the homeless. During the occasion, Camilla wore a dark navy wool coat with a velvet buttoned front. The knee-length piece was layered atop a ruffle-trimmed white blouse, and paired with pearl drop earrings. When it came to footwear, Camilla slipped on a pair of black boots. Her style appeared to feature suede uppers with a slouched texture, accented by lightly squared almond-shaped toes. Short heels totaling at least 1 to 2...
The 39 best gifts under $25 for everyone on your holiday shopping list
From ice cream makers and board games to hot sauce and cold brew makers, here are our favorite cheap gifts that are sure to put a smile on anyone’s face.
45 gifts for even the pickiest men on your holiday list
To help you find the best holiday and Christmas gifts as soon as possible, we’ve rounded up our absolute favorite gifts for the men in your life. Whether it’s for your dad, husband, boyfriend, grandfather or any other guy, here are some gifts they’ll actually want this holiday season.
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton Cozies Up in Fair Isle Sweater Ahead of ‘Together at Christmas’ Special
Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, was cozily dressed ahead of her “Together at Christmas” holiday service, which films this evening to air on Christmas Eve in the United Kingdom. As seen on Twitter, the princess wore a cream Fair Isle sweater in a promotional video while decorating an ornament-strung Christmas tree. Her turtleneck knitwear featured a geometric dark red, gray and black pattern with ribbed trim, accented by gold buttoned cuffs. A set of sparkling circular drop earrings furnished her outfit, layered over a set of black trousers. Final touches ahead of the #TogetherAtChristmas Carol Service tomorrow pic.twitter.com/mixjI8d5TD — The Prince and Princess...
68 of the best holiday and Christmas gift ideas to give (or get) this year
It’s time to start shopping for all your holiday and Christmas gifts. To help you find the absolute best gifts to give, we’ve compiled a list of our favorite presents perfect for the men, women and children in your life.
AOL Corp
20 of the best gifts under $20 that will please just about anyone this holiday season
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. So you only shopped for yourself at this...
Jennifer Lopez Wore a Houndstooth Coat in an Unexpected Color While Christmas Tree Shopping with Ben Affleck
Christmas is around the corner, and that means it's time to adorn your home in all things red and green (if you haven't already!). Over the weekend, Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, and their kids went shopping for Christmas trees to really get into the holiday spirit, and it looks like the actress took a little bit of inspiration from her surroundings with her outfit.
6 Alternatives To Traditional Gift-Giving This Holiday Season
It's no secret that money is tight for a lot of consumers. A new GOBankingRates survey found that 33% of Americans are buying fewer gifts this year due to the economy and budget concerns....
Princess Beatrice Dresses Up in Plaid Trench Coat & Black Suede Boots for ‘Together at Christmas’ With Husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
Princess Beatrice brought plaid style to the “Together at Christmas” carol service at Westminster Abbey tonight in London. The royal member arrived at the event alongside her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Wrapped in elegance, Beatrice bundled up in a chic trench coat and black suede boots. Beatrice’s winter-ready outfit consisted of a grey and white coat fastened with shiny gold asymmetrical buttons all down the front. The royal carried a faux-crocodile embossed clutch and wore her hair down in curls. As for footwear, Beatrice opted for black suede pointed-toe boots of what appeared to be the knee-high variety. The cold weather footwear was...
Gwen Stefani Serves Holiday Glamour in Sparkling Dresses & Sharp Heels for ‘The Voice’ Finale
Gwen Stefani brought glitzy holiday style to the stage during the finale of “The Voice,” which aired on Monday night on NBC. The episode was the first part of the show’s two-part finale of its 22nd season, concluding on Tuesday night in a two-hour episode featuring performances by Kelly Clarkson, Maluma and Kane Brown. Stefani opted for sharp glamour while in the judges’ seat. The Grammy Award-winning singer popped in a ruffled minidress, featuring a deep neckline, ruffled shoulders and long sleeves covered in a black and beige leopard print. A bra top, complete with a smaller scale of the same animal...
The 11 Best Last-Minute Holiday Gifts Under $20 That Don’t Seem Like an Afterthought
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Holiday shoppers, start your engines! With a little over two weeks until Christmas, we are down to the wire snagging last-minute gifts for loved ones. But we don’t want to make it seem like we forgot about anyone […]
49 holiday and Christmas gift ideas every woman in your life would love to receive
Whether it's a tear-jerking gift for your significant other or something practical for Mom, these editor-approved holiday and Christmas gift ideas have you covered so you don't have to scramble to shop.
33 of the comfiest holiday gifts for the homebody in your life
This holiday season, dazzle your pal with these cozy ideas: we’re talking all of the indulgences — from oversized blankets and plush cashmere socks to puzzles, sherpa jumpsuits and more.
Beggin' Reveals Holiday Merch Including a Festive Sweater for Humans
Beggin’—the treat dogs go bonkers for—is hooking up dog parents with some savory merch this holiday season. On Wednesday, the Purina brand of pet food and snacks announced the rollout of its merch store, The Beggin’ Swag Shop, which includes festive new holiday sweaters for humans.
Harper's Bazaar
Princess Kate Brings the Holiday Spirit in a Lush Maroon Evening Gown
The Princess of Wales put a royal twist on a classic holiday color scheme. Kate made a festive arrival to host her second-ever Christmas carol service. For the occasion, she wore a long-sleeved maroon wrap dress, which featured structured shoulders and two golden button buckles above the waist. She paired the look with monochromatic accessories, opting for wine-colored pumps, gloves, and a croc-embossed clutch.
