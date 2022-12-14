Guess what. You do not have to buy gifts just because our society expects it. Years ago a child might have received an orange or just one small gift and be elated. The greatest gift was our savior Jesus Christ. That’s what it is about. We have made a greedy holiday out of the greatest gift ever given. Sad.
Duh, EVERYTHING is harder to afford this year. How's that inflation reduction act working out for everyone? Whoever is pulling Biden's strings, really put a hurting on the American people.
It’s why everyone is getting goodie baskets full of all kinds of baked goods, cheeses, meats, two of my homemade spicy jams. Homemade pasta sauces. All kinds of good stuff that everyone can enjoy.
