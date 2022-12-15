Police: Shots fired near charter school in Yonkers

Police responded to shots fired near a charter school in Yonkers.

It occurred just before 8 a.m. around LaMartine and Warburton avenues near the Charter School of Educational Excellence, authorities say.

A nearby school was placed on precautionary lockdown as the police investigated further.

Police examined a car where the shots may have come from. There were no injuries or property damage reported, and officers say there was no threat to the community.

“I just don't understand it. When we were growing up, we didn't have problems like this. This is a whole new world right here now, you know. It’s sad. Very sad,” said Yonkers resident Ab Ali.

A person of interest has been located and is now in custody. Detectives anticipate filing criminal charges.