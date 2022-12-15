ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

Police: Shots fired near charter school in Yonkers

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XGDFE_0jiPsghJ00

Police responded to shots fired near a charter school in Yonkers.

It occurred just before 8 a.m. around LaMartine and Warburton avenues near the Charter School of Educational Excellence, authorities say.

A nearby school was placed on precautionary lockdown as the police investigated further.

Police examined a car where the shots may have come from. There were no injuries or property damage reported, and officers say there was no threat to the community.

“I just don't understand it. When we were growing up, we didn't have problems like this. This is a whole new world right here now, you know. It’s sad. Very sad,” said Yonkers resident Ab Ali.

A person of interest has been located and is now in custody. Detectives anticipate filing criminal charges.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

Yonkers shooting incident forces nearby school on lockdown

YONKERS, NY – Students at a nearby school in Yonkers were placed on lockdown early Wednesday morning after a shooting incident was reported just blocks from the school. According to the Yonkers Police Department, officers responded to a report of shots fired near Lamartine Avenue and Warburton Avenue at approximately 7:40 a.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered a crime scene and ballistic evidence, as well as a vehicle believed to be associated with the suspect. “uring the outside police activity, a local school was placed on precautionary lockdown. The preliminary investigation indicates that a suspect discharged a firearm at the location; The post Yonkers shooting incident forces nearby school on lockdown appeared first on Shore News Network.
YONKERS, NY
PIX11

Man shot to death in Manhattan: NYPD

INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was shot to death in Manhattan Thursday, police said. Tykeem Berry, 30, was shot in the chest in the 100 block of Nagle Avenue in Inwood around 4 p.m., according to the NYPD. Berry knew the person who shot him, police said. No arrests have been made. The suspect […]
MANHATTAN, NY
News 12

Headlines: Woman robbed outside bank, $300K of cocaine seized, school security guards attacked

Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley. For the second time in a month, Greenburgh police are investigating a distraction-type larceny. News 12 is told the latest incident happened at the Chase Bank in Hartsdale. A woman had just left the bank and was in the parking lot, when another woman told her there were nails placed underneath her rear tires. The woman checked and collected several nails. When she returned, her envelope with cash inside was gone. A similar incident happened at a different Chase Bank in Greenburgh.
HARTSDALE, NY
PIX11

Man injured in a drive-by shooting in Brooklyn, police say

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 21-year-old man was injured when shots rang out in a drive-by shooting in Brooklyn last week, police said Thursday. A man in the backseat of a gray Chevy Malibu shot the victim in the upper left leg near Clarendon Road and Brooklyn Avenue in Flatbush on Dec. 6 at around […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Nassau police seek alleged Valley Stream thief

Nassau police are looking for an unidentified man for allegedly stealing a wallet and multiple credit cards from an unlocked white BMW parked on Lyon Street in Valley Stream on Dec. 14 at 2 a.m. Video surveliance footage showed a man on the Lyon Street property. He is decribed as...
VALLEY STREAM, NY
rocklanddaily.com

Taxicab Driver Robbed in Spring Valley

At around 2:51 a.m. on December 13, Spring Valley Police responded to a call at the Transportation Center reporting the robbery of a taxicab driver. Officers from the Spring Valley Police Department arrived to assist the taxi driver following his call to report he had been robbed of personal items after the suspect displayed a weapon at the completion of the ride.
SPRING VALLEY, NY
bronx.com

NYPD Police Officer, Susana Ventura, 38, Arrested

On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 0358 hours, the following 36-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 26th Precinct in Manhattan. Arrested:. Susana Ventura. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. driving while intoxicated;. refusal to rake breath test. The investigation remains ongoing. All...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

2 men arrested in fatal shooting outside Chelsea event venue, police say

CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) – Two men have been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting outside an event venue in Chelsea in November. Lmani Delima, 30, of Queens, and 32-year-old Lashawn Delima, of Brooklyn, were both charged with murder for the Nov. 12 shooting, NYPD officials said. The shooting happened outside an event venue at […]
QUEENS, NY
Daily Voice

Cortlandt Local Man Charged With Burglarizing Homes In Northern Westchester, Putnam: Police

After a man was caught burglarizing a home in Northern Westchester, he was found to have also been involved in several other thefts throughout the Hudson Valley, police said. On Monday, Dec.12, police responded to a home in Cortlandt on Gallows Hill Road for a reported burglary, and tracked down the suspect with the help of a K9 officer, according to New York State Police.
CORTLANDT, NY
News 12

News 12

126K+
Followers
43K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy