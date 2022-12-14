Norwalk vigil marks 10 years since Sandy Hook school shooting

The city of Norwalk held a remembrance and vigil to mark 10 years since the Sandy Hook tragedy.

Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling read the names of the victims at City Hall.

A bell rang after each name was read.

The ceremony started just after 9:30 a.m., when the Sandy Hook tragedy started 10 years ago today.

Members of the Norwalk police and fire departments were in attendance, as were local clergy members.