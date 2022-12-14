It’s unclear if legendary quarterback Tom Brady will continue to play football after this year. Though he was expected to retire after this season , it’s been revealed that “all options are on the table” for his quarterback future after some massive personal changes and the fact that he is still able to dominate the league . If he chooses to return, Brady would be a free agent this offseason, giving him a chance to choose his next team. And his friend Rob Gronkowski has some thoughts on where he could go.

While Rob Gronkowski basically implied Tom Brady could go wherever he wants, he revealed that he thinks the New England Patriots would take him with “open arms.”

“I mean, if Tom really wanted to, I’m sure that it would be all open arms to go back to New England. I would just have to say all parties would need to want it,” Gronkowski said, according to Fox News . “He has the opportunity to go wherever he would love to go. It’s Tom Brady. If he wanted to go back home to the San Francisco 49ers, I’m sure that would be open. If he wanted to go back home to the Patriots, I’m sure those doors would be open. If he 100% wants to stay in Tampa Bay, those doors would be wide open. It’s all on him.”

Gronk may believe this, but it was recently reported that Bill Belichick was “all in” on current quarterback Mac Jones . However, that could change if Brady really wanted to return to New England.

[ Fox News ]

The post Rob Gronkowski predicts Tom Brady future team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .