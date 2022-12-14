ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

Rob Gronkowski predicts Tom Brady future team

By Kevin Harrish
 2 days ago
It’s unclear if legendary quarterback Tom Brady will continue to play football after this year. Though he was expected to retire after this season , it’s been revealed that “all options are on the table” for his quarterback future after some massive personal changes and the fact that he is still able to dominate the league . If he chooses to return, Brady would be a free agent this offseason, giving him a chance to choose his next team. And his friend Rob Gronkowski has some thoughts on where he could go.

While Rob Gronkowski basically implied Tom Brady could go wherever he wants, he revealed that he thinks the New England Patriots would take him with “open arms.”

“I mean, if Tom really wanted to, I’m sure that it would be all open arms to go back to New England. I would just have to say all parties would need to want it,” Gronkowski said, according to Fox News . “He has the opportunity to go wherever he would love to go. It’s Tom Brady. If he wanted to go back home to the San Francisco 49ers, I’m sure that would be open. If he wanted to go back home to the Patriots, I’m sure those doors would be open. If he 100% wants to stay in Tampa Bay, those doors would be wide open. It’s all on him.”

Gronk may believe this, but it was recently reported that Bill Belichick was “all in” on current quarterback Mac Jones . However, that could change if Brady really wanted to return to New England.

Nathan Jones
2d ago

Still able to dominate the league? Which Tom Brady are they watching? He's in the bottom half of the league in every stat other than yards, which he only ranks top 5 in because they throw more than almost every team, and he has a losing record in the weakest division in football. He hasn't done anything this year. This is as ridiculous as someone claiming MJ dominated the NBA when he was with the Wizards.

Robert Clark
2d ago

How about, none! He's done, he's no longer the Brady that we all knew and loved to hate! C'mon, man! Give it a rest. Let the good times roll! Go fishin', looks like you could use a love life or something!?

LaLo
1d ago

Tom , just call it a day man ..! Go & try to make it work with your family before you end-up hurt or make yourself look like a fool even more ….!!!

