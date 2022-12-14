Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
22 WSBT
Police: Theft ring members who stole $300K nationwide arrested while stealing from Target
LYNNWOOD, Wash. (KOMO) — Investigators in Lynnwood, Washington, say their efforts to catch retail theft suspects netted three people who are wanted in a nationwide organized retail theft ring that is wanted in multiple states for stealing at least $300,000 from Target stores. In total, the Lynnwood police operation...
22 WSBT
UPDATE: Two people found dead in vehicle near North Liberty
UPDATE: Two people were found dead early Monday morning in southern St. Joseph County in Indiana, likely due to a drug overdose. Police received a call about a suspicious vehicle near the intersection of Stanton and Oak Roads just before 3 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle running...
22 WSBT
Upton Drive reconstruction plans complete, work scheduled to start next year
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WSBT) — The plan is now finalized for the reconstruction of Upton Drive in St. Joseph. According to our reporting partners at WSJM Radio, construction is set to begin sometime next year. The road is being rebuilt from the St. Joseph River to Momany Drive. It...
22 WSBT
Operation Education: Fewer Indiana High School grads choosing college, equity gaps grow
Fewer Indiana High School students are choosing college after graduation. New numbers are due out this spring, but some believe the downward trend is expected to continue. The 2022 Indiana College Readiness Report shows the college-going rate for Indiana High Schoolers is at its lowest point in recent history. What...
Comments / 0