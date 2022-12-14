The Top Ten Shows on Netflix Right Now (Including the Reigning #1 Series ‘Wednesday’)

If you’ve already binge-watched Netflix hits like Virgin River, Manifest , The Watcher and Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story , you’re probably looking for new streaming options. Luckily, Netflix has a ton of movies and shows to choose from in its top-rated section , which ranks popular titles based on who’s watching what. The best part? The list is updated daily, making it an ideal place to find new suggestions (like Harry & Meghan and Too Hot to Handle ).

From Firefly Lane to The Crown , keep reading for Netflix’s most popular shows right now.

Who’s in it: Jenna Ortega, Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome

Jenna Ortega, Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome How many seasons: 1

1 For fans of: Riverdale

This The Addams Family spin-off focuses on Gomez and Morticia’s daughter, Wednesday (Jenna Ortega), as she navigates life at her new high school, Nevermore Academy.

Who’s in it: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle How many seasons: 1

1 For fans of: all things royal

The documentary offers a rare glimpse of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who (in their own words) share details about their love story and family. (FYI, volume 2 will premiere on December 15.)

Who’s in it: Katherine Heigl, Sarah Chalke, Ben Lawson

Katherine Heigl, Sarah Chalke, Ben Lawson How many seasons: 2

2 For fans of: Sweet Magnolias

The series documents the decades-long friendship between Tully (Katherine Heigl) and Kate (Sarah Chalke), beginning with their childhood on Firefly Lane.

Who’s in it: Mariana Gómez, José Ramón Barreto, Yuri Vargas

Mariana Gómez, José Ramón Barreto, Yuri Vargas How many seasons: 1 (consisting of 60+ episodes)

1 (consisting of 60+ episodes) For fans of: Selena

Inspired by the real-life story of Arelys Henao, the series highlights how the Colombian musician (played by Mariana Gómez) rose to fame against all odds.

Who’s in it: varies by season

varies by season How many seasons: 4

4 For fans of: Love Island

The series follows ten single contestants who travel to a tropical paradise in the hope of winning the grand prize. The catch? In order to win, the contestants must keep their hands to themselves. And rule-breaks will result in a deduction from the prize money.

Who’s in it: Nubel Feliz Yan, John Mosley, Malik Muhammad

Nubel Feliz Yan, John Mosley, Malik Muhammad How many seasons: 2

2 For fans of: Last Chance U

The series offers an unfiltered look at a basketball team in East Los Angeles. Their strong-willed coach is determined to transform the teens into NBA-worthy athletes.

Who’s in it: Megan Stalter, Hari Kondabolu

Megan Stalter, Hari Kondabolu How many seasons: 1

1 For fans of: Nailed It!

Twelve chefs are tasked with reinventing classic snacks in this elimination-style competition. The last contestant standing receives a grand prize of $50,000.

Who’s in it: Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini, James Marsden

Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini, James Marsden How many seasons: 3

3 For fans of: Good Girls

Dead to Me follows the random encounter and subsequent close relationship that develops between Jen Harding (Christina Applegate) and Judy Hale (Linda Cardellini). But there is more to this friendship than meets the eye, and the twists and turns that ensue are thrilling.

Who’s in it: Miguel Bernardeau, Emily Beecham, Aneurin Barnard

Miguel Bernardeau, Emily Beecham, Aneurin Barnard How many seasons: 1

1 For fans of: Invisible City

The series is about a group of European emigrants who travel on a ship to New York City in hope of starting new lives. Their plans take an unexpected turn when they come across the Prometheus , another ship that appears to be lost at sea.

Who’s in it: Imelda Staunton, Lesley Manville, Elizabeth Debicki

Imelda Staunton, Lesley Manville, Elizabeth Debicki How many seasons: 5

5 For fans of: Bridgerton

The Crown dramatizes the real-life story of the British royal family and chronicles the life of Queen Elizabeth II from the 1940s to present-day. As a result, the show features a time-jump every two seasons. (FYI, season 5 is now streaming on Netflix.)

