Georgia State

The Top 10 Shows on Netflix Right Now (Including the New #1 Series ‘Ginny & Georgia’)

By Greta Heggeness
PureWow
 10 days ago

If you’ve already binge-watched Netflix hits like Virgin River, Manifest , Firefly Lane , Emily in Paris and Dead to Me , you’re probably looking for new streaming options. Luckily, Netflix has a ton of movies and shows to choose from in its top-rated section , which ranks popular titles based on who’s watching what. The best part? The list is updated daily, making it an ideal place to find new suggestions (like New Amsterdam and Kaleidoscope ).

From Ginny & Georgia to Love Island , keep reading for Netflix’s most popular shows right now.

1. Ginny & Georgia

  • Who’s in it: Antonia Gentry, Brianne Howey, Raymond Ablack
  • How many seasons: 1 (almost 2)
  • For fans of: Firefly Lane

The story focuses on a mother-daughter duo—Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and Georgia (Brianne Howey)—as they navigate several of life’s obstacles.

2. The Walking Dead

  • Who’s in it: Andrew Lincoln, Steven Yeun, Norman Reedus
  • How many seasons: 11
  • For fans of: Game of Thrones

Based on Robert Kirkman’s comic book series, the drama follows the survivors of a zombie apocalypse as they search for safety.

3. New Amsterdam

  • Who’s in it: Ryan Eggold, Jocko Sims, Freema Agyeman
  • How many seasons: 2
  • For fans of: Grey’s Anatomy

When Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) joins the team as the new medical director, some of the doctors are put off by his always-charming personality. Still, he’s determined to reconfigure the hospital’s outdated hierarchy, no matter the costs.

4. Kaleidoscope

  • Who’s in it: Giancarlo Esposito, Tati Gabrielle, Rufus Sewell
  • How many seasons: 1
  • For fans of: Money Heist

Kaleidoscope follows a group of thieves who work together to steal $7 billion from a sealed vault. Can they pull off one of the biggest heists in history?

5. Wednesday

  • Who’s in it: Jenna Ortega, Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome
  • How many seasons: 1
  • For fans of: Riverdale

This The Addams Family spin-off focuses on Gomez and Morticia’s daughter, Wednesday (Jenna Ortega), as she navigates life at her new high school, Nevermore Academy.

6. Love Island

  • Who’s in it: Arielle Vandenberg, Matthew Hoffman
  • How many seasons: 2
  • For fans of: Too Hot to Handle

Single contestants travel to a tropical villa in hopes of winning one (or both) of the grand prizes: love and/or money. They have multiple opportunities to re-couple on the show, so bring on the drama.

7. Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street

  • Who’s in it: Joseph Scotto, Ginger O'Toole
  • How many seasons: 1
  • For fans of: Wolf of Wall Street

The scripted series introduces viewers to financier Bernie Madoff (Joseph Scotto) and how he orchestrated one of the biggest Ponzi schemes in Wall Street's history.

8. Pressure Cooker

  • Who’s in it: Robbie Jester, Christan Willis, Liv Ben
  • How many seasons: 1
  • For fans of: Hell’s Kitchen

Join 11 chefs as they compete in a variety of culinary competitions. But unlike other cooking shows, the contestants determine who wins.

9. Woman of the Dead

  • Who’s in it: Anna Maria Mühe, Yousef 'Joe' Sweid, Luis Vorbach
  • How many seasons: 1
  • For fans of: Anatomy of a Scandal

A woman is determined to find out what happened to her late husband. However, her investigation comes at a huge cost.

10. Single’s Inferno

  • Who’s in it: Shin Seul-ki, Park Se-jeong, Choi Jong-woo
  • How many seasons: 2
  • For fans of: Love Island

Single’s Inferno is basically the Korean version of Love Island , following single contestants who travel to a deserted island to find love.

The Top 10 Movies on Netflix Right This Second

PureWow

PureWow

ABOUT

PureWow plays at the intersection of fun and utility. We aim to be a respite from the noise by making your life more interesting, beautiful and manageable across a breadth of pillars: beauty, food/recipes, wellness, family and fashion.

 https://www.purewow.com

