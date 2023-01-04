The Top 10 Shows on Netflix Right Now (Including the New #1 Series ‘Ginny & Georgia’)
If you’ve already binge-watched Netflix hits like Virgin River, Manifest , Firefly Lane , Emily in Paris and Dead to Me , you’re probably looking for new streaming options. Luckily, Netflix has a ton of movies and shows to choose from in its top-rated section , which ranks popular titles based on who’s watching what. The best part? The list is updated daily, making it an ideal place to find new suggestions (like New Amsterdam and Kaleidoscope ).
From Ginny & Georgia to Love Island , keep reading for Netflix’s most popular shows right now.
1. Ginny & Georgia
- Who’s in it: Antonia Gentry, Brianne Howey, Raymond Ablack
- How many seasons: 1 (almost 2)
- For fans of: Firefly Lane
The story focuses on a mother-daughter duo—Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and Georgia (Brianne Howey)—as they navigate several of life’s obstacles.Stream now
2. The Walking Dead
- Who’s in it: Andrew Lincoln, Steven Yeun, Norman Reedus
- How many seasons: 11
- For fans of: Game of Thrones
Based on Robert Kirkman’s comic book series, the drama follows the survivors of a zombie apocalypse as they search for safety.Stream now
3. New Amsterdam
- Who’s in it: Ryan Eggold, Jocko Sims, Freema Agyeman
- How many seasons: 2
- For fans of: Grey’s Anatomy
When Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) joins the team as the new medical director, some of the doctors are put off by his always-charming personality. Still, he’s determined to reconfigure the hospital’s outdated hierarchy, no matter the costs.Stream now
4. Kaleidoscope
- Who’s in it: Giancarlo Esposito, Tati Gabrielle, Rufus Sewell
- How many seasons: 1
- For fans of: Money Heist
Kaleidoscope follows a group of thieves who work together to steal $7 billion from a sealed vault. Can they pull off one of the biggest heists in history?Stream now
5. Wednesday
- Who’s in it: Jenna Ortega, Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome
- How many seasons: 1
- For fans of: Riverdale
This The Addams Family spin-off focuses on Gomez and Morticia’s daughter, Wednesday (Jenna Ortega), as she navigates life at her new high school, Nevermore Academy.Stream now
6. Love Island
- Who’s in it: Arielle Vandenberg, Matthew Hoffman
- How many seasons: 2
- For fans of: Too Hot to Handle
Single contestants travel to a tropical villa in hopes of winning one (or both) of the grand prizes: love and/or money. They have multiple opportunities to re-couple on the show, so bring on the drama.Stream now
7. Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street
- Who’s in it: Joseph Scotto, Ginger O'Toole
- How many seasons: 1
- For fans of: Wolf of Wall Street
The scripted series introduces viewers to financier Bernie Madoff (Joseph Scotto) and how he orchestrated one of the biggest Ponzi schemes in Wall Street's history.Stream now
8. Pressure Cooker
- Who’s in it: Robbie Jester, Christan Willis, Liv Ben
- How many seasons: 1
- For fans of: Hell’s Kitchen
Join 11 chefs as they compete in a variety of culinary competitions. But unlike other cooking shows, the contestants determine who wins.Stream now
9. Woman of the Dead
- Who’s in it: Anna Maria Mühe, Yousef 'Joe' Sweid, Luis Vorbach
- How many seasons: 1
- For fans of: Anatomy of a Scandal
A woman is determined to find out what happened to her late husband. However, her investigation comes at a huge cost.Stream now
10. Single’s Inferno
- Who’s in it: Shin Seul-ki, Park Se-jeong, Choi Jong-woo
- How many seasons: 2
- For fans of: Love Island
Single’s Inferno is basically the Korean version of Love Island , following single contestants who travel to a deserted island to find love.Stream now
