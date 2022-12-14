Read full article on original website
Collider
Mia and Valentina's Steamy Scene Is a Power Swap on 'The White Lotus' Season 2
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2 of The White Lotus. Since its first season, HBO's The White Lotus has captivated audiences with its complex characters who embody the show's exploration of the power behind wealth and status. With Season 2 underway, it has ramped up the stakes tremendously by adding even more sex to the mix. Much of the focus this season gravitates around sex which propels its cast of characters into much more compromising situations.
‘The Rookie’ Fans Demand a New Love Interest for Nolan — She Has ‘Way Better Chemistry’ With Him Than Bailey
Are Nolan and Bailey headed toward a breakup in 'The Rookie' Season 5? Some fans hope so after seeing him share scenes with one character during the midseason finale.
Emily in Paris' Samuel Arnold Got White Lotus Spoiled
Just like the rest of us, Samuel Arnold tried to avoid White Lotus spoilers. But the Emily in Paris star couldn't avoid them for long—not with co-star Bruno Goeury taking on the role of one of...
The White Lotus Star Will Sharpe Doesn’t Think Ethan and Cameron Should Wife Swap
Ethan is down bad. The reserved tech bro, played by 36-year-old actor and director Will Sharpe, has otherwise kept things under control for most of The White Lotus season two. He acts as peacemaker when his unhappy wife, Harper (Aubrey Plaza), complains about his obnoxious college roommate Cameron (Theo James) and his wife Daphne (Meghann Fahy). He declines to participate when Cameron brings Italian sex workers up to party in his hotel room. He wakes up early to go running every single morning. On vacation!
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Katherine Heigl Says She ‘Never Saw’ Daughter Naleigh When She Was a Baby: ‘I Was Always Afraid’
A difficult time. Katherine Heigl opened up about the difficulties she faced as a mother when her youngest was a newborn — and feeling detached from daughter Naleigh after so much time apart. "I never saw that baby. I was at work with three triplets who were playing my goddaughter and I spent more time […]
bravotv.com
We Have an Update on Frank Catania's Relationship and, Yes, Dolores Is Weighing In on It
The RHONJ cast member reacted to a recent date night he went on with Brittany, Margaret, and Marge's husband, Joe. The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Margaret Josephs and husband Joe Benigno turned their recent night out into a double date when they were joined by Frank Catania and his GF, Brittany. "Two blondes are better than one," Margaret posted alongside a photo of herself out with her husband and their pals, Frank and Brittany.
Allison Holker Breaks Silence on Husband Stephen "tWitch" Boss' Death
Allison Holker is honoring her late husband Stephen "tWitch" Boss. In a Dec. 14 statement confirming the former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ's death, the mom of three reflected on his legacy. "It is...
Lily and Elena get stood up for Chelsea and Victoria on The Young and the Restless
Spoilers for The Young and the Restless from Celeb Dirty Laundry indicate that Victoria Newman (Elena Heinle) and Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) may be the cause of problems for Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) and Elena Dawson ( Brytni Sarpy). During the next week, Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) and Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) will ignore their significant others and stand them up for dates because they are spending time with Chelsea and Victoria.
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Ridge Goes MIA-- 'B&B' Fans Panic Thorsten Kaye Is Leaving The Soap
'Bold and the Beautiful' viewers worry that Thorsten Kaye is leaving the daytime soap.Photo byBold and the Beautiful/Twitter. The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) is taking a break to figure out if he wants to be with Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) or Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen). Soap Dirt shared the soap viewers are panicking at the thought that Thorsten Kaye, the actor who plays Ridge, could be leaving the show.
Dax Shepard Praises "Genius" Kristen Bell for Grinch Christmas Tree
Kristen Bell's Christmas tree is a Whoville-worthy masterpiece. After teasing his wife's epic Grinch-inspired Christmas tree on a recent episode of his Armchair Expert podcast, Dax Shepard gave...
Matt Damon Reveals George Clooney Once Defecated in Richard Kind's Litter Box as a Prank
Watch: Matt Damon Hilariously Roasts BFF George Clooney. Matt Damon is a s--tty storyteller. In this exclusive sneak peek of the 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors—airing Dec. 28 on CBS—Matt pays homage to his friend and honoree George Clooney in a speech that, at least to start, seems harmless enough.
Monique Samuels Reportedly Quits OWN Reality Series Amid Marital Separation and Complaints of Editing
Chris and Monique Samuels appeared on 'RHOP' for four seasons before their acrimonious exit. They then appeared on the OWN reality series, 'Love & marriage: D.C.'
Ellen Stars Sophia Grace and Rosie Share Message to DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss Following His Death
Watch: Ellen DeGeneres "Heartbroken" Over Stephen "tWitch" Boss Death. Sophia Grace Brownlee and Rosie McClelland dedicated a heartfelt time capsule of memories to DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss. The former Ellen DeGeneres Show child stars shared moving tributes to the late dancer—a permanent fixture on the talk show from 2014 until...
'RHOBH' Season 13 Set To Begin Filming End Of January, Kathy Hilton Being 'Wishy-Washy' With Cast About Return
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will be back for Season 13 in the New Year! Sources confirmed to RadarOnline.com that filming is set to begin at the end of January; however, cast members have yet to receive contracts. Well-placed insiders tell RadarOnline.com that cast members, including Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, Dorit Kemsley, and Sutton Stracke, are expecting their contracts from Bravo in the next few weeks and no later than the beginning of January.One source dished that the cast feels Kathy Hilton is "being wishy-washy" about her return, making it hard to read whether she'll...
Nick Cannon Shares Why Son Zen Didn’t Go Through Chemotherapy
Watch: Nick Cannon Honors Son Zen One Year After His Passing. Nick Cannon is looking back on a difficult decision he made for his late son. The TV host recently reflected on the death of his and Alyssa Scott's baby boy Zen, who passed away at just 5-months-old due to a brain tumor in 2021. As Nick has now explained, Zen did not go through chemotherapy after doctors offered it—for a few reasons.
The Ellen Show’s Andy Lassner Reflects on tWitch's “Light”
Stephen "tWitch" Boss' light lives on. The Ellen Show executive producer Andy Lassner is offering some insight into who tWitch was both on TV, as the show's DJ, and away from the spotlight. "So...
'The Witcher: Blood Origin' Trailer, Cast, Release Date and More
Netflix is going to reveal the history of the world of The Witcher with its new series. The Witcher: Blood Origin. The show is a prequel to the highly popular Henry Cavill-led show based on the similarly popular book series and video games. The new series will show events that happened in the Continent before humans and monsters arrived.
