Tyler Perry is the godfather to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter, Lilibet — and in the second part of the Netflix docuseries “Harry & Meghan,” the Hollywood mogul admitted that he refused to travel to the UK for her christening. Perry, 53, said that his reason was that he didn’t want to “do all of that in the church with them and figure all of that out,” implying that all the hullabaloo around the royal family was what put him off. “Maybe we can do a private ceremony here and let that be that,” he said. “And if you have to...

1 DAY AGO