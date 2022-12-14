ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hiker rescued on New Hampshire mountain

NEW HAMPSHIRE (WGME) -- A hiker was rescued this weekend after getting lost on Mt. Monadnock in New Hampshire. New Hampshire wildlife officials say on Saturday, a solo hiker from Oklahoma contacted the Cheshire County Sheriff's Office in need of help, saying he may have strayed off the trail. The...
Pleasant Mountain closes for second day after major outages

BRIDGTON (WGME) - For the second day in a row, a Maine ski mountain had to shut down because of outages from this weekend's snowstorm. Pleasant Mountain said extensive tree damage from the storm knocked out their power Saturday and they had to close. Sunday morning, they posted an update...
Mainers cope without power as crews work to restore thousands more

FRYEBURG (WGME) - Central Maine Power says they've more than tripled their workforce to help restore power to thousands of Mainers still in the dark. Oxford County was one of the hardest hit area's by this weekend's storm. Utility workers are hoping power will be restored Sunday night for Fryeburg...
Gas prices at 15-month low, Maine prices still above national average

Your wallet is likely taking a hit this holiday season but prices at the pump are providing some relief. Gas prices have dropped again, falling to a 15-month low. AAA reports the average cost for a gallon of gas in Maine is now $3.48. That's down 10 cents from a week ago and 44 cents from a month ago, but it's still 7 cents higher than this time last year.
Winter storm continues across Maine Saturday

PORTLAND (WGME)--- Our winter storm continues across the state Saturday morning. Snowfall totals in inland areas have been very impressive, approaching 20” in some spots. A few more hours of snow to go before things wind down this evening. One final band of snow looks to rotate across the...
Maine holds first-ever in-person high school esports championship

AUBURN (WGME) -- Teams gathered for the first ever in-person fall esports high school state championship at Central Maine Community College Monday. The Maine Principals' Association says teams competed in Super Smash Brothers Ultimate, Rocket League and League of Legends. Thirty-four schools participated throughout the fall. That was narrowed down...
