Hillsdale County, MI

Multiple emergency crews work to put out natural gas fire in Hillsdale County

By Joe Gebhardt
 2 days ago
A ruptured gas line in Hillsdale County’s Cambria Township causes a nearby home to catch on fire. It happened Tuesday evening.

According to the Hillsdale Township Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to the 2000 block of Ash-Te-Wette Drive in Cambria Township for a possible structure fire.

A caller reported that smoke was showing from the residence.

When two nearby fire officers arrived, heavy smoke and flames were showing from one residence and two nearby exposures with smoke showing.

Additional manpower was requested and on scene shortly after, including using the Hillsdale County Fire Association Mobile Air Unit and manpower from the city of Hillsdale to begin immediate defense.

Hillsdale Board of Public Utilities and Michigan Gas Utilities were called to the scene after flames from both the north and south of the dwelling started showing.

Officials say winds blowing off Lake Baw Beese fanned flames that had blown through the roof of the initial house on fire prior to the engines arrival. That compounded with a ruptured gas line near the initial home on fire and spread flames to the homes on the north and south sides and an unattached garage.

Crews attacked the north side of the exposure where flames had spread to the living room area. The fire was contained to that area of the home with moderate damage to the exterior wall of the kitchen area.

At the same time, another crew initiated what officials called a “defensive attack” on the exposure to the south where a fire was contained to the exterior wall and deck area.

After both exposures were extinguished and contained, crews went to control flames emitting from the ruptured natural gas line between the initial home on fire and an unattached garage, while Michigan Gas workers dug away from the home and capped the line in the ground.

Michigan Gas was able to cap the line away from the house causing the flame to extinguish itself.

Crews continued to put out hot spots until 9 p.m.

Officials say it’s unknown how much damage in total was caused and why the fire was started at this time.

The Michigan State Police Fire Marshal Division will handle the investigation.

