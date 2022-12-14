Read full article on original website
Pittsfield Refining Designation for Snow Removal on Private Ways
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — After the City Council approved a number of private ways for plowing, councilors are looking into a formal process for the designation. The Public Works and Utilities subcommittee earlier this week mapped out a timeline for creating an ordinance to designate streets for snow removal. Though the matter was tabled at this meeting, it expects to have it completed and ordained by March in advance of the 2023 winter season.
Eversource continues pitch for gas pipeline during public hearing despite unrelenting community pushback
Among dozens of opponents of a proposed new Eversource natural gas pipeline intended to run through a new meter station in Longmeadow to Springfield, a Boston attorney on Wednesday night argued the utility giant’s proposal is built on a colossal “what if?”. During a lengthy public hearing hosted...
Pittsfield CPA Committee Deems Eight Projects Eligible
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Community Preservation Committee on Monday approved eight fiscal 2023 eligibility applications but two did not make the cut. The total ask of around $709,000 includes historic preservation, open space and recreation, and community housing projects. The last reported CPA budget for FY23 was a little...
North Adams' Apkins Scrapyard to Close Dec. 23
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — After nearly seven decades in operation, George Apkin & Sons scrapyard on State Street will close on Dec. 23. The 5-acre scrapyard is situated between the railroad tracks to the east and the Hoosic River to the west and accepts a wide variety of scrap materials. William Apkins of George Apkin & Sons said, once closed, they will begin working on cleaning the site and getting it cleared of scrap and other materials.
Adams Selectmen Approve Development for Greylock Glen Campsite
ADAMS, Mass. — The town has awarded the development of the campsite at Greylock Glen to Shared Estates Asset Fund, which will bring 72 rental units to the property. The Board of Selectmen unanimously approved the proposal from Shared Estates, tentatively titled the. "Greylock Glen Ecovillage." The plan includes...
Emergency Planning Committee Notes Staffing Challenges
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire County sheriff's office is working with the state in an attempt to resolve some of the staffing shortages for emergency personnel exacerbated by lack of funding. At the most recent Central Berkshire Regional Emergency Planning Committee, Lt. Col. Thomas Grady, assistant deputy superintendent at...
Hoosac Valley Looking for New District Office Space
CHESHIRE, Mass. — Offices for the Hoosac Valley Regional School District, currently at the former Cheshire Elementary School, will have to find a new home once its lease expires. After agreeing to a one-year renewal earlier this year, the town has decided not to renew the lease with the...
Pittsfield School Building Needs Panel Looks to Restructuring
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Superintendent of Schools Joseph Curtis wants to extend the districtwide restructuring study's request for quotes (RFQ) timeline after garnering no response. He reported this at the second reconvened meeting of the School Building Needs Commission last week. There was not a quorum and the panel was...
BCC to Offer Flu and COVID Vaccines
PITTSFIELD, Mass. —?Berkshire Community College (BCC)?welcomes Berkshire Health Systems (BHS) and Community Health Programs (CHP) to campus on?Friday, Dec. 16 from 1:30-3 pm?for free vaccination clinics. BCC is located at 1350 West Street, Pittsfield. CHP's mobile health unit, the?"Big Orange Bus,"?will administer Pfizer and Moderna bivalent boosters, COVID vaccines...
Construct Closes on Windflower Inn to Expand Workforce Housing
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — To help address the affordable housing shortage, Construct has recently acquired The Windflower Inn, a 20-bedroom, 17-bath multi-building property, just minutes from downtown Great Barrington. The historic 10.5 acres property, built in 1850, at 684 South Egremont Road, will help local businesses find housing for...
No GoFundMe, Ed’s Auto Body and Repair says, donate to toy drives instead
Owners of Ed’s Autor Body and Repair have seen an outpouring of support in recent days. Last weekend, the Easthampton auto body shop caught fire that caused significant damage to the building at 24 Mechanic St. Firefighters had to knock down flames coming from the roof and two garage doors, an endeavor made even harder as a severed natural gas line fed fuel to the flames, according to the Easthampton Fire Department.
Former marijuana company employees raise concerns about HEKA growing practices
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Two former employees of a local marijuana company reached out to our newsroom, concerned that their growing process may not be safe for the public’s consumption. Those two former employees also told us that they were fired from their jobs this week without reason. Now,...
1,300 Taconic acres now under DEC conservation
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is making moves on a large swath of land across the Taconic Mountains. This week, the organization announced that 1,300 acres would be coming under its protection.
Part of Route 20 closed in West Springfield
An accident has caused the closure of a road in West Springfield Thursday.
‘Jewel of the Hudson Valley’ Getting $25 Million Upgrade
Groundbreaking has begun on a major construction project that will enhance one of the Hudson Valley's most beautiful places. This week Governor Hochul announced a $25 million improvement plan that will construct a new visitor center and bring improvements and upgrades to the "jewel of the Hudson Valley." Over the...
Winter Driving in MA Can be Tricky Without Snow Tires But Do You Legally Have to Have Them?
Winter driving in Massachusetts can always be a tricky challenge especially if you are new to the Bay State. Take Berkshire County, for example, we have plenty of steep and mountainous hills (Hairpin Turn rings a bell) and if you're not used to driving them in winter weather, it can be quite challenging if not downright dangerous.
Box truck causes road closure in Wilbraham
Stony Hill Road in Wilbraham is reopening shortly after a box truck wedged underneath a bridge.
Pittsfield Council Queries Superintendent on Fumes Evacuation Incident
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The emergency dismissal of the city's two high schools last month because of floor refinishing fumes was because of a miscommunication, said superintendent of schools. On Tuesday, city councilors expressed displeasure with how the school district handled it, quizzing Superintendent Joseph Curtis on the matter. "My...
Which Berkshires Town Got More Snow Than Anyone in Massachusetts?
Sunday's weekend snow (on December 11th) has came and went. As with any snowy front that comes through the Bay State, there will always be more spots that receive more of the white stuff than others. We definitely got plenty in the Berkshires. Not only did we have just some of the most snow in the Bay State within Berkshire Country, but one of our towns had the most throughout the entire state of Massachusetts.
BCHS Presents Holiday Lights At Arrowhead
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire County Historical Society will offer a free virtual tour of Herman Melville's historic Arrowhead on Dec. 21 at 5:30 pm. Herman Melville celebrated Christmas at Arrowhead in the late nineteenth century, a time that gave rise to new Victorian holiday traditions such as tree decorating, gift giving, Santa Claus, greeting cards, stockings by the fire, church activities and family-oriented days of feasting and fun.
