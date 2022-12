The need is greater than ever this year for the Glens Falls Salvation Army. 1,700 new families need our help and over 150 kids still need toys. Bell ringers are needed too!. Please Visit The Salvation Army Glens falls to donate to the virtual kettle, and sign up to help today. Or, visit their Facebook Page and help out there.

GLENS FALLS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO