GV Wire
Supreme Court Case Could Give Dems Total Power Over CA House Seats
If you want to identify a single reason for the new Republican House majority, it could be as simple as pointing to California’s independent redistricting. Thanks to this process, the state’s Democratic Legislature has been denied the opportunity to gerrymander districts and maximize the party’s advantage for the past two decades.
Washington Examiner
McCarthy builds 222-seat majority through wins in blue New York and California
Two traditionally blue states, California and New York, helped deliver the GOP its majority in the House, with Republican John Duarte’s win in California’s 13th Congressional District providing the party with a critical pickup as it faces razor-thin margins next year. Democrat Adam Gray conceded to Duarte, a...
Democratic Rep. Katie Porter holds on to seat in tightly fought Orange County race
The battle for Democratic Rep. Katie Porter's district emerged as a fiercely fought campaign, as Republicans tried to build momentum in California congressional races.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Rudy Salas files for 2024 rematch with David Valadao in California congressional district
Assemblyman Rudy Salas filed paperwork for a rematch in California’s 22nd Congressional District just a little over two weeks after he failed to unseat Republican Congressman David Valadao. Salas, 45, filed a statement of candidacy for the San Joaquin Valley district with the Federal Election Commission on Wednesday. Filing...
Republican John Duarte wins open House seat in California after Democrat concedes
Democrat Adam Gray conceded on Friday night to Republican John Duarte in the open-seat race to represent California's 13th Congressional District, the final House race of the 2022 midterms to be called.
Dems 51-Seat Senate Majority Didn’t Last Long as 1 has Defected and a 2nd Seems Likely & Could Give GOP Senate Control
Less than 48 hours after securing a 51-seat Senate majority, 1 veteran Democratic Senator has announced their decision to abandon the party. Sources believe there will be at least 1 more.
Washington Examiner
Maxine Waters pays daughter more campaign money amid GOP push to ban the practice
Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) paid thousands more in campaign funds to her daughter on the heels of Republicans ramping up their efforts to oppose family members of lawmakers profiting off campaigns, filings show. Waters's campaign shelled out $8,000 in September to Karen Waters, a surplus to the over $1 million...
Senior Republican House Leader Vows to Have Black Congresswoman Removed from Post
Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota isn’t backing down without a fight after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he was rigorously working to have her removed from her committee post if he is elected Speaker, according to a report released by The Hill. “From the moment I was elected,...
So long, California: Major county votes to study secession
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) — The November elections saw Californians continue to embrace progressive leadership, but voters in one of the state’s most populous counties are so frustrated with this political direction that they voted to consider seceding and forming their own state. An advisory ballot proposal approved...
Congress prepares to act after Biden calls on Capitol Hill to 'immediately' pass legislation to avert rail shutdown
Democratic leaders say they could act as soon as this week after President Joe Biden on Monday called on Congress to pass legislation "immediately" to avert a rail shutdown by officially adopting a September tentative agreement approved by labor and management leaders.
House leadership votes show shifts for Democrats, Republicans
The new leader of the Democratic party in the U.S. House is making history as the first Black member of Congress to lead the party.
Rick Scott didn’t flip the Senate for Republicans, then he lost to McConnell. Now what?
Rumblings about the political ascension of U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, the head of the Senate GOP’s 2022 campaign arm, have been in the air for months. In February, Florida’s junior senator broke ranks to roll out a controversial policy plan that Scott said was needed to define the party’s agenda — the details of which put him at odds with some other Republicans and became a favorite target of Democratic attacks.
Republican who voted to impeach Trump re-elected to US House
David Valadao wins California midterms race, only second member of lower chamber to survive voting to impeach president
With U.S. House control potentially hinging on Lauren Boebert’s race, national GOP and Democrats deploy to Colorado
National Democratic and Republican groups have deployed to Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District to help find voters whose ballots need “curing” as control of the U.S. House could potentially hinge on the outcome of the race between Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and Democrat Adam Frisch, a former Aspen city councilman.
Congress Will Vote On Naming Part of Capitol After Nancy Pelosi
Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) has introduced a measure to rename a major meeting room in the United States Capitol after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who is leaving House Leadership after this term.
California braces for post-Pelosi future
“We are mindful that we’re going to have to be more proactive as a state in terms of our efforts in Washington, D.C.” That was Gov. Gavin Newsom’s delicately worded assessment of how California might fare differently under Kevin McCarthy — the Bakersfield Republican positioned to take over as speaker of the U.S. House of […]
Meet the new mayor - same (name) as the old mayor - Natalie Rogers takes the helm in Santa Rosa
photo credit: Courtesy the City of Santa Rosa Any celebratory breaks have been short-lived for Natalie Rogers. Selected by a 4-3 vote within the city council, Rogers, who also works in mental healthcare at Kaiser in Santa Rosa, was right back to work on the overnight shift the day after her ascension to the mayoralty earlier this week. She said she doesn’t take the position lightly. "It was a bit of a surprise to see the outcome," Rogers said. "I'm honored that it turned out the way that it did. Very excited to be the mayor of Santa Rosa and to continue to...
State GOP chair calls on Democrats to return FTX donation
The chair of the Delaware Republican Party has called on the state’s Democratic Party to reject a donation from disgraced cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried. Bankman-Fried contributed $9,756.20 to the Democratic State Committee of Delaware on Aug. 31, 2022, according to the Federal Election Commission. Attempts were not successful to obtain comment from the Delaware Democrats. The contribution does not appear ... Read More
iheart.com
Senator Scott Wiener Receives Bomb Threat To Home And Capital Office
Democratic California state Senator Scott Wiener of San Francisco says a bomb threat was made at his home and his office Tuesday. The threats came via email to the San Francisco Standard, which forwarded them to San Francisco PD. Weiner says a person using the name Zamina Tataro threatened to bomb his Castro district home and shoot up the Senator's Sacramento office. The Standard reports a police search of the home didn't find any explosive devices. Weiner is openly gay and recently sponsored legislation to make California a sanctuary state for transgender children. He has become the target of those on the right, being labeled a "communist groomer" by Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene. According to Wiener's statement, the author of today's email threat also called him a groomer and a pedophile.
Click2Houston.com
U.S. Rep. Kevin Brady leaves Washington after 26 years of placing policymaking over headline-making
WASHINGTON — Republican U.S. Rep. Kevin Brady, of The Woodlands, has seen his party transform itself time and again over his 26 years serving in Congress. Brady was elected in 1996, the same year President Bill Clinton was reelected. Republicans had taken over the House and Senate in the 1994 midterm elections, and under Speaker Newt Gingrich, bipartisanship was beginning to erode. Now, Brady, 67, is preparing to retire at the beginning of January with Congress more polarized than ever, and with his party at a crossroads as it considers whether to follow former President Donald Trump into another election cycle.
