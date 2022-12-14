ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

GV Wire

Supreme Court Case Could Give Dems Total Power Over CA House Seats

If you want to identify a single reason for the new Republican House majority, it could be as simple as pointing to California’s independent redistricting. Thanks to this process, the state’s Democratic Legislature has been denied the opportunity to gerrymander districts and maximize the party’s advantage for the past two decades.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Rick Scott didn’t flip the Senate for Republicans, then he lost to McConnell. Now what?

Rumblings about the political ascension of U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, the head of the Senate GOP’s 2022 campaign arm, have been in the air for months. In February, Florida’s junior senator broke ranks to roll out a controversial policy plan that Scott said was needed to define the party’s agenda — the details of which put him at odds with some other Republicans and became a favorite target of Democratic attacks.
FLORIDA STATE
CalMatters

California braces for post-Pelosi future

“We are mindful that we’re going to have to be more proactive as a state in terms of our efforts in Washington, D.C.” That was Gov. Gavin Newsom’s delicately worded assessment of how California might fare differently under Kevin McCarthy — the Bakersfield Republican positioned to take over as speaker of the U.S. House of […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRCB 104.9

Meet the new mayor - same (name) as the old mayor - Natalie Rogers takes the helm in Santa Rosa

photo credit: Courtesy the City of Santa Rosa Any celebratory breaks have been short-lived for Natalie Rogers. Selected by a 4-3 vote within the city council, Rogers, who also works in mental healthcare at Kaiser in Santa Rosa, was right back to work on the overnight shift the day after her ascension to the mayoralty earlier this week.   She said she doesn’t take the position lightly.   "It was a bit of a surprise to see the outcome," Rogers said. "I'm honored that it turned out the way that it did. Very excited to be the mayor of Santa Rosa and to continue to...
SANTA ROSA, CA
Town Square LIVE News

State GOP chair calls on Democrats to return FTX donation

The chair of the Delaware Republican Party has called on the state’s Democratic Party to reject a donation from disgraced cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried. Bankman-Fried contributed $9,756.20 to the Democratic State Committee of Delaware on Aug. 31, 2022, according to the Federal Election Commission. Attempts were not successful to obtain comment from the Delaware Democrats. The contribution does not appear ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
iheart.com

Senator Scott Wiener Receives Bomb Threat To Home And Capital Office

Democratic California state Senator Scott Wiener of San Francisco says a bomb threat was made at his home and his office Tuesday. The threats came via email to the San Francisco Standard, which forwarded them to San Francisco PD. Weiner says a person using the name Zamina Tataro threatened to bomb his Castro district home and shoot up the Senator's Sacramento office. The Standard reports a police search of the home didn't find any explosive devices. Weiner is openly gay and recently sponsored legislation to make California a sanctuary state for transgender children. He has become the target of those on the right, being labeled a "communist groomer" by Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene. According to Wiener's statement, the author of today's email threat also called him a groomer and a pedophile.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Click2Houston.com

U.S. Rep. Kevin Brady leaves Washington after 26 years of placing policymaking over headline-making

WASHINGTON — Republican U.S. Rep. Kevin Brady, of The Woodlands, has seen his party transform itself time and again over his 26 years serving in Congress. Brady was elected in 1996, the same year President Bill Clinton was reelected. Republicans had taken over the House and Senate in the 1994 midterm elections, and under Speaker Newt Gingrich, bipartisanship was beginning to erode. Now, Brady, 67, is preparing to retire at the beginning of January with Congress more polarized than ever, and with his party at a crossroads as it considers whether to follow former President Donald Trump into another election cycle.
TEXAS STATE

