ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irving, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Local Profile

Cinemark To Screen College Football Finals

Calling all college football fans! Don’t miss your chance to watch the last three championship games of the college football season on the big screen. “Our larger-than-life screens and booming surround sound create the ultimate experience for fans to cheer on their team without missing a single heart-pounding play,” Wanda Gierhart Fearing, chief marketing and content officer with Cinemark stated in a news release on Dec. 13.
TEXAS STATE
Local Profile

Local Profile

Plano, TX
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
820K+
Views
ABOUT

Insightful and innovative, Local Profile is the cultural compass of Collin County. Reflecting the best of life in North Texas, Local Profile connects our growing community by engaging residents in honest, creative conversation. From cuisine to current events, Local Profile delivers compelling content to a diverse, active, influential and involved readership.

 http://www.localprofile.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy