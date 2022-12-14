Calling all college football fans! Don’t miss your chance to watch the last three championship games of the college football season on the big screen. “Our larger-than-life screens and booming surround sound create the ultimate experience for fans to cheer on their team without missing a single heart-pounding play,” Wanda Gierhart Fearing, chief marketing and content officer with Cinemark stated in a news release on Dec. 13.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO