Stuart Varney: Elon Musk rolling out 'revolution' at Twitter... and the left doesn't like it
FOX Business host Stuart Varney discusses the latest bombshell from Elon Musk's Twitter files as documents show that conservatives were silenced on the platform
Portnoy rips FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried as ‘scam artist,’ blasts ‘crying’ left over Musk ‘doxxing’ rule
Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy discusses a previous business deal with "scam artist" Sam Bankman-Fried, and ripped "a lot of crying from the left" over new Twitter rules.
Sam Bankman-Fried's relatives asked Bahamas prison if he could get vegan meals there: report
Relatives of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried have called the prison where he is being held in Nassau, Bahamas, to ask if he could get vegan meals delivered, a report says.
Elon Musk backs call for Sam Bankman-Fried to go to jail: ‘Let’s just give him an adult timeout in the big house’
Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of collapsed crypto exchange FTX, pictured in 2021. With details gradually emerging about the demise of one-time crypto icon Sam Bankman-Fried, many have questioned whether the sudden collapse of his FTX empire will land him in jail. Both the Department of Justice and the SEC are...
Triggered by Musk, CBS News announces it’s suspending all Twitter activity out of ‘abundance of caution’
CBS Evening News reported that the network is suspending all of its Twitter activity due to "caution" over the "uncertainty" caused by Elon Musk's management.
Meghan Markle ‘Collapsed’ In a Security Guard’s Arms and Started Crying After Her Final Royal Engagement: ‘I Tried So Hard’
Meghan Markle says she ‘collapsed’ in a security guard’s arms and started crying after she completed her final royal tour. Here's what she revealed about her and Harry's last royal tour.
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
Sam Bankman-Fried was reported to own a $100 million stake in Elon Musk's Twitter. Musk says that's a lie.
Musk denied that Sam Bankman-Fried or FTX own shares of Twitter since the Tesla CEO took the company private, disputing a recent report from Semafor.
New Orleans shocked after horrific killing of tourist in hotel during holiday tourism season
The brutal beating death of a tourist in New Orleans earlier this month is sending chills through the city during its holiday tourism season.
Elon Musk defends installing bedrooms at Twitter HQ, saying he's merely 'providing beds for tired employees'
San Francisco's Department of Building Inspection has reportedly launched an investigation into the bedrooms at Twitter's headquarters.
Don Lemon, partner invited to White House for same-sex marriage bill signing
CNN anchor Don Lemon and his partner attended President Biden’s signing of the Respect for Marriage Act on Tuesday at the White House. “It will affect us. We are happy to be here to witness this moment. When we got the invitation from the White House, I said immediately, absolutely, we want to come and experience…
Sam Bankman-Fried, Caroline Ellison retain high-powered white collar lawyers amid FTX probe
Ex-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried and Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison have retained criminal defense attorneys specializing in white-collar crimes as they face investigation.
Twitter suspends account tracking Musk’s jet after billionaire touts 'commitment to free speech'
Twitter suspended the @ElonJet account just weeks after chief executive Elon Musk touted that he had not yet banned it due to his "commitment to free speech."
An author writing a book about Elon Musk's Twitter takeover says the billionaire is one of the most 'complex characters of our time'
Ben Mezrich, who wrote "The Antisocial Network," is writing a book about Elon Musk's Twitter takeover, due next fall, per the WSJ.
Cruise ship passenger who fell overboard found dead 18 miles from Port Canaveral, Florida coast
A 36-year-old passenger on the MSC Meraviglia has been found dead after falling overboard on the ship's return to Port Canaveral in Florida.
FTX spox O'Leary says he called SBF and demanded, 'Where is the money, Sam?'
FTX spokesperson Kevin O'Leary described a confrontation he had with Sam Bankman-Fried after FTX's collapse, during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Wednesday.
Nation's sole manufacturer of Amoxicillin brand products warns US at 'substantial risk'
FOX Business Lydia Hu reports on the United States antibiotic shortage that is inhibiting Americans' ability to get the pharmaceutical goods they need.
Elon Musk says Twitter's team was 'too intense' with suspending false accounts and is 'moving to chill mode'
Musk said Twitter is "purging" fake accounts on Thursday, but one user complained that accounts posting memes and positive content were affected too.
Bahamas jail where FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried reportedly heading is 'harsh,' rat-infested: State Department
Fox Hill Prison, where FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried reportedly is heading following his arrest in the Bahamas, has "harsh" conditions and poor sanitation, the State Department says.
DOJ alleges 8 Americans used social media to make $114M in 'pump and dump' investment scheme
The Department of Justice has indicted eight social media influencers for allegedly utilizing their wide reach to "pump and dump" securities at the cost of investors.
