Fremont County board receives update on 'Crossroads' levee district
(Sidney) -- Fremont County officials and engineering consultants are tackling the next stages of providing extra flooding protections for a Fremont County business district. At its regular meeting earlier this week, the Fremont County Board of Supervisors discussed the appointment of appraisers and the upcoming steps for the recently approved Highway 2/Interstate 29 Crossroads Levee District. Local residents petitioned for the levee district's creation in order to protect businesses along that corridor from flooding similar to that experienced in 2011 and 2019. Jim Olmsted, with Olmsted and Perry -- the project's engineer -- says the appointment of appraisers is part of a statutory requirement for the establishment of the levee district to ensure land within the project is valued fair.
Cass County board hears tourism director proposal, ARPA request
(Atlantic) -- A local Cass County, Iowa group is hopeful COVID-19 relief dollars could be the catalyst for a full-time tourism director. During its regular meeting this week, the Cass County Board of Supervisors received an initial request from a group of residents to utilize $130,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds over three years to fund a full-time Cass County Tourism Director. Spokesperson Brigham Hoegh says the county tourism committee has received a $5,000 annual contribution from the county for nearly 15 years. She says the proposal comes after, earlier this year, volunteer Kenner Baxter, who has been overseeing the dollars, announced she would be stepping away.
2 arrested for probation violation in Montgomery County
(Red Oak) – Two Iowa men are in custody on probation violation charges in Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested 50-year-old Kevin L. Ward of Urbandale and 30-year-old Justin Marsden of Council Bluffs in the 100 block of Coolbaugh Street around 2:30 p.m. Friday. Ward was arrested on a Montgomery County warrant for violation of probation on an original charge of control of a firearm by a felon – a Class D felony.
Moore looks ahead to new legislative session, new district
(Des Moines) -- Less a month remains before the Iowa Legislature gavels into session for 2023. And, KMAland lawmakers like State Representative Tom Moore have more than one reason to look forward to the new session. Under redistricting, Moore now serves the Iowa House's 18th District, covering all of Cass and Montgomery counties and the northern and western portions of Page County. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Moore says the new district presents an opportunity to work with new constituents.
Mills County burn ban lifted
(Glenwood) -- Open burning is permitted again in Mills County. County officials placed the ban in late October, citing the potential for widespread, devastating fires throughout the county. But, County Emergency Management Director Gabe Barney announced the ban's lifting Thursday afternoon. Barney, however, says his agency strongly urges landowners that have a requirement to conduct controlled burns of a larger scale to contact their local fire chief to discuss methods and weather conditions.
Supervisors discuss increase in Pottawattamie County Township Trustee and Clerk Compensation
(Pottawattamie Co) Pottawattamie County is looking at increasing compensation for Township Trustees and Clerks. Township Trustees are responsible for providing or contracting for fire protection and emergency services, maintaining cemeteries, enforcing fence regulations and other duties. Township Clerks are responsible for maintaining records of all proceedings and orders of the Trustees.
Threat, assault charges in Otoe, Cass counties
NEBRASKA CITY – Aaron Smallfoot, 41, of Dunbar is charged in Otoe County with terroristic threats, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and misdemeanor domestic assault on Dec. 7. An arrest affidavit says a woman told a sheriff’s deputy she was assaulted with injury and threats were made...
No indictment for Cass County deputy for in-custody shooting
Missouri Valley man gets 12 years for enticement of a minor. A Missouri Valley man is facing 12 years in prison for enticement of a minor. The ex-wife of Aldrick Scott tells 6 News exclusively about the man she knew. Woolworth Avenue cleared up after icy conditions. Updated: 13 hours...
Delores Murphy, 92, of Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Location: United Methodist Church, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Monday, December, 19, 2022. Visitation Start: 10:00 a.m. Visitation End: 11:00 a.m. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Cemetery: Braddyville Cemetery, Clarinda, Iowa. Notes:. Delores passed away early Thursday morning, December 15, 2022 at Clarinda Regional Health...
'Trying to fill that gap': Council Bluffs to develop new homes amid housing shortage
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — A 'for sale' sign currently rests in the middle of empty, bare land just near the outskirts of Council Bluffs, spurring a new idea of creating a neighborhood. "Knowing how little available land is available in Council Bluffs for redevelopment, we decided to approach the...
Clarinda Council approves first reading of leash law
(Clarinda) – Clarinda city officials have approved the first reading of an ordinance that would require leashes on animals not on private property. Meeting in regular session Wednesday evening, the Clarinda City Council unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance amendment dealing with at-large animals in town. City Manager Gary McClarnon says the amendment clarifies language and would require animals to be on a leash when not on the owner’s premises.
Art project highlighting history, icons of Mills County communities
(Glenwood) -- One Glenwood-based artist hopes a new project captures the essence of all the communities in Mills County. That's according to artist and Glenwood resident Emily McQueen, who joined KMA's "Morning Show" program recently to detail her community artwork project she has been working on with the newly named Mills County Chamber of Commerce. A Portland, Oregon native, McQueen graduated from Brigham Young University-Idaho in 2004 and moved to Glenwood with her husband five years ago. McQueen says the community "doodle" project got started after Chamber Executive Director Jennie Rubek approached her to highlight the county's eight individual communities and the Loess Hills.
Donna Bishop, 88 of Glenwood, Iowa
Time:3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Memorials:Glenwood Public Library or Grace United Methodist Church. Cemetery:Private at Glenwood Cemetery, Glenwood, Iowa.
Boysen airs concerns over Clarinda's open enrollment figures
(Clarinda) -- At least one Clarinda School Board member is still concerned with the number of students choosing to leave the district. Meeting in regular session Wednesday afternoon, the school board approved 11 open enrollments out of the school district and none into the district. That comes after the board was informed in October that 76 students had already open enrolled out of the district for the current school year while 126 had open enrolled in. Board Member Paul Boysen expressed frustration with the number of times the board has approved at or near double-digit numbers of students leaving the district.
Clarinda Police Department struggling with officer recruitment, retention
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda's Police Department is attempting to bridge the gap with a short staff. During the Clarinda City Council meeting Wednesday, Police Chief Keith Brothers told the council that Officer Jay Heiny has resigned to take a position with the Avoca Police Department. Brothers says Heiny's resignation leaves the department down three officers.
Aldrick Scott's ex-wife speaks
Missouri Valley man gets 12 years for enticement of a minor. A Missouri Valley man is facing 12 years in prison for enticement of a minor. No indictment for Cass County deputy for in-custody shooting. Updated: 4 hours ago. A Cass County sheriff's deputy will not be indicted on charges...
Red Oak Police Report
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 28-year-old Sheyenne Linn Eilers of Red Oak on Wednesday in the 2400 block of N 8th Street on a Red Oak Police Department warrant for possession of a controlled substance 1st offense. Officers transported Eilers to the Montgomery County Jail and held her on a $1,000 bond.
Omaha-based construction company leader in work on Lincoln South Beltway
The Lincoln South Beltway officially opened to traffic on Wednesday. It's a project several years in the making and an Omaha-based construction company led the way, even during the pandemic.
Red Oak board okays funding swap for new nutrition program vehicle
(Red Oak) -- Red Oak school officials have backed a funding switch for a new vehicle. During a special meeting Monday morning, the Red Oak School Board approved using Physical Plant and Equipment Levy, or PPEL, funds instead of Child Nutrition Program funds for purchasing a new lift van for the school's food service program. Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz tells KMA News the funding swap doesn't affect the purchase, which was authorized by the board previously, but simply pulls the funding from elsewhere to adhere to specific guidelines for the purchase.
Grand Jury indictments District of Nebraska
Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned nine unsealed Indictments charging 11 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
