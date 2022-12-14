(Clarinda) -- At least one Clarinda School Board member is still concerned with the number of students choosing to leave the district. Meeting in regular session Wednesday afternoon, the school board approved 11 open enrollments out of the school district and none into the district. That comes after the board was informed in October that 76 students had already open enrolled out of the district for the current school year while 126 had open enrolled in. Board Member Paul Boysen expressed frustration with the number of times the board has approved at or near double-digit numbers of students leaving the district.

CLARINDA, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO