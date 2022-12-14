ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia Fishing Report: December 16, 2022

What part of Georgia do you think about if someone said, “Hey, let’s go trout fishing”? North Georgia, right? And, for the most part – that is correct. Georgia offers some great trout fishing opportunities in the northern part of the state (find out more HERE). BUT, we have some fun news for those that might live or visit a little geographically lower – Trout Fishing in Middle Georgia. WHAT? For a limited amount of time you can catch trout in Perry, Georgia at a location right off I-75.
intothelightadventures.com

It is Cotton Pickin Time

It is Cotton Pickin Time the cotton gets picked. Here in Georgia cotton is being harvested and baled up. Plus it is Pecan harvest time here as well. Georgia ranked 2nd in the U.S. in cotton planted acres and 4th in number of bales produced. ● Cotton is the most...
Georgia Recorder

Bookman: Georgia’s gift to Trump is a lump of coal in stocking

When the history books about Donald Trump are written – and believe me, there will be many – Georgia will have earned a place of pride. It’s only a mild exaggeration to say that Georgia has been to Trump what Waterloo was to Napoleon, what Saratoga was to King George and his redcoats, what Gettysburg […] The post Bookman: Georgia’s gift to Trump is a lump of coal in stocking appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Matt O'Hern

Georgia Secretary of State Wants to End Runoff Elections

Georgia Secretary of State Brad RaffenspergerPhoto byNewSouthPolitics.com. With two runoff elections for the U.S. Senate in the past two years, the state of Georgia gained national attention for its pivotal role in the balance of power between Republicans and Democrats. Judging from recent comments Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, the attention isn’t wanted anymore. calling on legislators to do away with the state’s runoff system for general elections, arguing that the process places too heavy a burden on voters and election officials.
Washington Examiner

Georgia taxpayers to pay $1M for workforce training at new cosmetics plant

(The Center Square) — Georgia taxpayers are on the hook to cover more than $1 million in workforce training for a global beauty company opening a Savannah-area facility. On Wednesday, state officials confirmed KISS USA, a global beauty company, will spend $121 million on a Bryan County facility. Company officials said they plan to create more than 395 new jobs at the facility at The Cubes at Interstate Centre II.
WRDW-TV

Ga. elections chief wants to end runoffs like the one we just had

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - On the heels of a brutal statewide Senate runoff, Georgia’s elections chief is calling for elimination of general election runoffs. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Georgia is one of the only states in country with a general election runoff. “We’re also one of the only...
William Davis

Court of Appeals Issues a Ruling on Georgia’s Medical Cannabis Licensing Process

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuickmedcards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. A complaint alleging corruption in the state's medical marijuana licensing procedure, which authorized two businesses, Florida-based Trulieve and Georgia-based Botanical Sciences, to produce and market cannabis oils, will be heard by the Georgia Court of Appeals.
11Alive

Sec. of State Raffensperger calling on lawmakers to get rid of runoffs in Georgia

ATLANTA — After what seemed like a never ending political season in Georgia, the state's highest election official is calling on lawmakers for change. Georgia is one of the few states in the country that still has runoffs. A week after the U.S. Senate runoff between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker, Sec. of State Brad Raffensperger is calling on the General Assembly to end that process for general elections.
11Alive

Gov. Kemp bans TikTok from Georgia state-issued devices

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has issued an order banning TikTok from all state devices, according to a memo he sent to State of Georgia agency heads. The governor specified that "every executive branch agency, department, division, bureau, board, authority, and commission in Georgia shall prohibit the use of TikTok, WeChat, and Telegram on all systems and devices (including laptops and mobile devices) that are issued owned, leased, or otherwise controlled by the state or used for state businesses."
fox5atlanta.com

Lawsuit claims Georgia health benefits deny transgender-related treatment for employees

ATLANTA - Several state employees said they are suing Georgia because they were denied transgender-related healthcare through their state benefits. Micha Rich joins fellow state employee Benjamin Johnson and the unidentified dependent of another state employee as plaintiffs in the lawsuit. Doctors diagnosed Rich, an accountant with the Georgia Department of Audits and Accounts, and Johnson, a media clerk at an elementary school in Bibb County, with gender dysphoria.
The Georgia Sun

Georgia elections chief calls for end to general election runoffs

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is joining a mounting chorus of voices calling for an end to General Election Runoffs in the state. In most states, the winner of an election is the candidate with the most votes, even if that means the candidate did not get more than 50% of the vote. Georgia requires candidates to receive a majority of the votes instead of a plurality.
The Center Square

Georgia organization wants lawmakers to end state's certificate of need program

(The Center Square) — The Georgia chapter of a national grassroots advocacy organization wants state lawmakers to repeal the state’s certificate of need laws. Americans for Prosperity-Georgia says the requirement limits access to quality care and drives up prices. The group tells The Center Square exclusively that it plans to launch a six-figure campaign to encourage lawmakers to repeal the CON requirement when the General Assembly reconvenes next month.
allongeorgia.com

Georgia Ports Authority: Container Demand Eases in November, Savannah Cuts Vessel Backlog

The Georgia Ports Authority moved 464,883 twenty-foot equivalent container units in November, a decrease of 6.2 percent or 30,866 TEUs compared to the same month last year. Compared to November 2019, the Port of Savannah’s performance constitutes an increase of 28 percent over three years. That rate of growth is well above GPA’s pre-pandemic expansion, which averaged 4 to 5 percent annually.
