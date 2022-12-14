Related
Georgia Fishing Report: December 16, 2022
It is Cotton Pickin Time
'That's terrible:' Georgia lawmakers look for ways to raise law enforcement pay statewide
Bookman: Georgia’s gift to Trump is a lump of coal in stocking
Georgia Secretary of State Wants to End Runoff Elections
Georgia taxpayers to pay $1M for workforce training at new cosmetics plant
Georgia inmate with ‘nothing to lose’ keeps killing
Ga. elections chief wants to end runoffs like the one we just had
Court of Appeals Issues a Ruling on Georgia’s Medical Cannabis Licensing Process
Know before you go | Worst times to travel on Georgia highways this holiday season
Visit the Snowiest Town in Georgia
Sec. of State Raffensperger calling on lawmakers to get rid of runoffs in Georgia
Gov. Kemp bans TikTok from Georgia state-issued devices
'I know she's going to win it': Warner Robins native competing in Miss America pageant
Lawsuit claims Georgia health benefits deny transgender-related treatment for employees
Georgia elections chief calls for end to general election runoffs
Rep. Carl Gilliard to chair Georgia Legislative Black Caucus next term
Transfer Portal Heating up Around Georgia
Georgia organization wants lawmakers to end state's certificate of need program
Georgia Ports Authority: Container Demand Eases in November, Savannah Cuts Vessel Backlog
Georgia Recorder
The Georgia Recorder is an independent, nonprofit news organization that is focused on connecting public policies to stories of the people and communities affected by them. We bring a fresh perspective to coverage of the state’s biggest issues from our office a few blocks from Georgia’s Gold Dome. Our perch might be near the Capitol in downtown Atlanta, but the communities we care about are found in all corners of Georgia, from the mountains of Blue Ridge to the flatlands of Bainbridge. Just a few years ago, news outlets across Georgia staffed their own capital bureaus and it was common for several reporters to cover the same legislative committee hearings, press conferences on the Capitol steps and other state policy news. Most traditional news organizations now lack the resources to do much more than chase the political outrage of the day. Meanwhile, proposals to shape Georgia’s approach to health care, public schools, community development and other essential ingredients for a good quality-of-life don’t receive the attention they warrant. The Georgia Recorder aims to remedy that. The Recorder is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Recorder retains editorial independence.https://georgiarecorder.com
Comments / 0