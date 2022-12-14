The internet is filled with fools and their conspiracy theories, people who make up stories like chemtrails killed bigfoot or whatever. And there is always a tiny segment of every NBA fan base that wants to trade their superstar. Right now. Apparently Joel Embiid has been listening to the tinfoil hat crew in Philadelphia because he thinks Sixers fans want to trade him, he told Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO