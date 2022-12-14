Read full article on original website
BBC
Police aim to identify woman over report of fraudulent driving test
Police have released a picture of a woman officers are aiming to identify in connection with an alleged fraudulent driving test. Derbyshire Police said it happened in Quintin Road, Derby, on 18 November, when staff became concerned one of the women present might have been taking a test on behalf of another person.
BBC
Inappropriate force used on black mother in Bristol, panel finds
An "inappropriate" level of force was used by two police officers on a black mother following a dispute with a bus driver, an independent panel has found. The woman, who was with her child in Bristol, was PAVA sprayed - a substance similar to pepper spray - restrained and arrested on 16 December 2020.
BBC
Two-hour ambulance wait for Lincolnshire woman suffering stroke
A Lincolnshire woman said she feared she would be left paralysed after being told she faced a two-hour wait for an ambulance after she suffered a stroke. Catherine Fahey said her husband, Kyle, resorted to carrying her to their car and driving her to hospital. She said she arrived just...
BBC
Missing RAF crew who crashed on secret mission found 76 years later
The remains of two World War Two airmen whose plane crashed during a secret mission were found 76 years later by a family investigating a blocked septic tank, an inquest heard. Bone fragments from Pilot Officer Alfred Milne and Sgt Eric Stubbs, who died in 1944, were found on the...
Calif. police captain dead after arrest in husband’s slaying
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The body of a California Highway Patrol captain was found just days after a man was arrested in the shooting death of her husband in Kentucky, investigators said. Julie V. Harding, 49, a commander with the highway patrol, was found dead Saturday at a home...
BBC
Family pay tribute to 'beautiful' man found dead on A52
The family of a man who was found dead on a dual carriageway has paid tribute to their "kind and thoughtful" son who would "light up any room he entered". Lachlan Regan's body was found on the A52 in Derby at about 23:10 GMT on 3 December. The 19-year-old was...
BBC
Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand
A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
‘People are living in vans’: Porthmadog considers vexed issue of second homes
As final vote on raising council tax to tackle homelessness looms, some worry tourism will be affected if people sell up
BBC
Police call handler Joshua Tilt jailed for sharing body photo
A police call handler has been jailed for sharing a photo that showed a dead teenager who had been hit by a train. Joshua Tilt, who worked for British Transport Police, posted the image of 18-year-old Lewis Williams, from Slough, on a WhatsApp group in June. Tilt, 31, pleaded guilty...
BBC
Crime gang convicted over industrial-scale drug lab
Four members of an organised crime gang have been convicted of running an industrial-scale amphetamine lab in Scotland. The group, who also trafficked heroin and cocaine from the site, were caught after a National Crime Agency investigation. They used a garage in Motherwell to store chemicals to make amphetamine. The...
BBC
Teen who died in crash was one of a kind - family
The family of a teenager who died in a single-vehicle car crash have described him as "truly one of a kind". Aidan Webb, 19, was killed after a Vauxhall Corsa crashed at North Crawley, Milton Keynes, on Saturday. An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous...
BBC
Woman's body found in Bolton cellar mystery reinvestigated
Exactly 40 years ago, a woman's partially mummified remains were discovered in the cellar of a house, wrapped in a newspaper from 1966. Detectives still do not know the real identity of the woman they nicknamed Mary Ellen. Now a new BBC Radio Manchester investigation, The Forgotten Dead, has re-examined...
BBC
Skegness: Murder accused in court over fatal stabbing
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a man found fatally stabbed at a house in Lincolnshire. Marcus Tott, 47, was found dead at a property in Grosvenor Road, Skegness, on Friday morning. Richard Lee Norris, of Alexandra Road, Skegness, appeared at Lincoln Crown Court on...
BBC
'Without this they would be sleeping on streets'
A 14-bed emergency accommodation project for those sleeping rough is proving vital in the freezing temperatures. The Somewhere Safe to Stay Hub in Norwich is run by charity St Martins Housing. It takes people on for 72 hours, or sometimes longer, until they can find somewhere more permanent to stay.
BBC
Birmingham gang jailed after being found with gun and knives
Five men found with knives, a sledgehammer and loaded gun when they were stopped by armed officers in Birmingham have been jailed. Carl Brookes, Callum Meah, Richard Davis, Jordan Feeney and Robert Clark were in a BMW in Muirfield Gardens, Kings Norton, when they were arrested on 13 May 2021.
BBC
Idaho student murders: Mother Kristi Goncalves describes 'sleepless nights'
The mother of one of four Idaho students murdered in November says she's had "sleepless nights" as fears mount that the case will go unsolved. Kristi Goncalves' daughter Kaylee was found stabbed to death on 13 November, along with Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin and Madison Mogen. Over a month since...
BBC
Angel Lynn: Kidnap victim's home transformation begins
A 22-year-old left brain-damaged by her ex-boyfriend's botched kidnap attempt could be back home for good by next Christmas, her family says. Angel Lynn was 19 when Chay Bowskill bundled her into a van after an argument. She fell out of the vehicle at 60mph and was badly injured. She...
BBC
Wolverhampton fire: Flames could be seen for miles
A major incident has been declared after a large fire engulfed a number of derelict factories near a city centre. More than 100 firefighters have been working to contain the blaze in Horseley Fields, Wolverhampton, with witnesses reporting hearing explosions. West Midlands Fire Service was called just after 21:00 GMT...
BBC
Anglesey: 'Lavish life' couple in fraud case sentenced
A husband and wife who lived a "lavish lifestyle" with other people's money have been sentenced for their part in a multi-million pound fraud. Rhys Williams, 41, and Lisa, 40, from Anglesey, spent the money on cars, luxury properties and shopping. They were part of a wider fraud case involving...
BBC
Amazon driver Daniaal Iqbal caused fatal crash while using Snapchat
An Amazon delivery driver who killed a motorcyclist while using Snapchat behind the wheel has been jailed. Daniaal Iqbal, 23, of Toller Lane, Bradford, collided with Peter Rushforth, 56, while driving his van on a country road near Ripon. The impact of the crash in September 2019 killed Mr Rushforth...
