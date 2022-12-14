Nebraska added to its 2023 class once again on Saturday. A multi-sport athlete is heading to Lincoln for both football and track per The Athletics’ Mitch Sherman. Jaylen Lloyd is heading to Lincoln. Lloyd is a 3-star WR from the 2023 class per the 247Sports Composite out of Omaha, Nebraska. Lloyd is the second player from Westside High School to commit to the Huskers in the last two days.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 18 HOURS AGO