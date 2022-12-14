ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GoCreighton.com

Season's Greetings From Creighton Athletics!

As we reflect on a very successful fall season, I want to thank you for your support of Creighton Athletics. Your generosity and passion helped drive so much of what our 14 teams and nearly 300 student-athletes achieved in competition and the classroom. I am so proud of what they've accomplished since the start of the 2022-2023 academic year:
Bluejay Women's Basketball Falls to #21 Arkansas, 83-75

Omaha, Neb. -- Creighton Women's Basketball dropped its first home game of the season, falling to #21 Arkansas 83-75 on Saturday, December 17. The loss moved the 16th ranked Bluejays to 8-2 on the season, while the Razorbacks climbed to 13-0 overall. Down 8-3 early in the first quarter (7:24)...
Athletic Department Announces Trio of New Hires

OMAHA, Neb. – The Creighton University Athletic Department has announced the addition of Andre Streete and Brian Hanna as Assistant Directors of Athletic Development, while Curtiss Shore has been promoted to Assistant Director of Creative Services. Streete, a native of England, has served as a graduate assistant for Athletic...
saturdaytradition.com

Matt Rhule, Nebraska earn commitment from in-state K via 2023 class

Matt Rhule received a commitment from a Nebraska high school product. The Huskers added a kicker to their 2023 class from Omaha, Nebraska. Tristan Alvaro is staying in the state of Nebraska to play college football. Alvaro is from the 2023 class and had offers from Air Force, Army, Boston College, and North Dakota State to name a few per 247Sports.
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska earns pledge from key in-state WR, multi-sport prospect via class of 2023

Nebraska added to its 2023 class once again on Saturday. A multi-sport athlete is heading to Lincoln for both football and track per The Athletics’ Mitch Sherman. Jaylen Lloyd is heading to Lincoln. Lloyd is a 3-star WR from the 2023 class per the 247Sports Composite out of Omaha, Nebraska. Lloyd is the second player from Westside High School to commit to the Huskers in the last two days.
The Great Cornholio

Nebraska Football: Phillip Simpson added to coaching staff

Simpson during practice.Photo byChristopher Stock/South Dade News Leader. It has been a busy week for Nebraska football in terms of making moves. In addition to landing a commitment, they also made a staff move on Friday. Former Temple defensive lineman Philip Simpson is joining the Nebraska football coaching staff as an assistant defensive line coach and recruiter. This news was first reported by Hail Varsity’s Brady Oltmans.
klkntv.com

Mickey Joseph no longer with Nebraska, university confirms

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Former interim coach Mickey Joseph is no longer with Nebraska, a university spokesman confirmed Friday. “Coach Joseph is no longer part of the University of Nebraska football program or an employee of the University,” Nebraska Athletics said in a statement. “We have no additional comment at this time.”
Larry Brown Sports

Nebraska makes decision on ex-coach Mickey Joseph

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have made a decision on the future of former interim coach Mickey Joseph after his domestic violence arrest last month. Joseph will not return to Nebraska, with a school spokesperson confirming that the former coach is no longer employed by the university. “Coach Joseph is no longer...
North Platte Post

Grand Jury indictments District of Nebraska

Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned nine unsealed Indictments charging 11 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
klkntv.com

Nebraska LGBTQ advocates write letters after Millard mix-up over pride flags

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — OutNebraska, an LGBTQ advocacy group, often helps people write letters to officials and lawmakers. On Friday, they were writing to Millard North High School in Omaha. Recently, there was confusion over pride flags and safe space stickers displayed at the school. Students told the Nebraska...
Nebraska Examiner

Hand-counted election audit finds low error rate with Nebraska’s voting machines

OMAHA — After facing months of questions about election integrity from populist Republicans, Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen — also a Republican — probed deeper to confirm his belief that the state’s voting processes were “reliable and accurate.” On Friday, his office released the results from an expanded audit of general election ballots, checking […] The post Hand-counted election audit finds low error rate with Nebraska’s voting machines appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
