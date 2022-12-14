Read full article on original website
Season's Greetings From Creighton Athletics!
As we reflect on a very successful fall season, I want to thank you for your support of Creighton Athletics. Your generosity and passion helped drive so much of what our 14 teams and nearly 300 student-athletes achieved in competition and the classroom. I am so proud of what they've accomplished since the start of the 2022-2023 academic year:
Bluejay Women's Basketball Falls to #21 Arkansas, 83-75
Omaha, Neb. -- Creighton Women's Basketball dropped its first home game of the season, falling to #21 Arkansas 83-75 on Saturday, December 17. The loss moved the 16th ranked Bluejays to 8-2 on the season, while the Razorbacks climbed to 13-0 overall. Down 8-3 early in the first quarter (7:24)...
Athletic Department Announces Trio of New Hires
OMAHA, Neb. – The Creighton University Athletic Department has announced the addition of Andre Streete and Brian Hanna as Assistant Directors of Athletic Development, while Curtiss Shore has been promoted to Assistant Director of Creative Services. Streete, a native of England, has served as a graduate assistant for Athletic...
Nebraska Football lands speedy wideout in Jaylen LIoyd
Memorial Stadium during a game.Photo by(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN)) Nebraska football had a busy recruiting day on Saturday, and the first commitment came from 2023 wide receiver Jaylen Lloyd.
Nebraska Football recruiting: Huskers add Westside receiver commit
For Nebraska football recruiting efforts of late, it’s another day and another commit from Omaha Westside. On Friday, kicker Tristan Alvano pulled the trigger for the Huskers. On Saturday, Matt Rhule and company added one of his teammates in speedy wide receiver Jaylen Lloyd. Lloyd is an interesting get...
Matt Rhule, Nebraska earn commitment from in-state K via 2023 class
Matt Rhule received a commitment from a Nebraska high school product. The Huskers added a kicker to their 2023 class from Omaha, Nebraska. Tristan Alvaro is staying in the state of Nebraska to play college football. Alvaro is from the 2023 class and had offers from Air Force, Army, Boston College, and North Dakota State to name a few per 247Sports.
Bluejay Women's Hoops Begins Stretch of Ranked Foes at Home Against #21 Arkansas
Omaha, Neb. -- The 16th-ranked Creighton Women's Basketball team begins a treacherous three-game stretch as the Bluejays take on #21 Arkansas on Saturday, December 17 in D.J. Sokol Arena. Just three days later the Bluejays will travel to California for a contest with #2 Stanford, then return home for a battle with #9 Connecticut.
Nebraska earns pledge from key in-state WR, multi-sport prospect via class of 2023
Nebraska added to its 2023 class once again on Saturday. A multi-sport athlete is heading to Lincoln for both football and track per The Athletics’ Mitch Sherman. Jaylen Lloyd is heading to Lincoln. Lloyd is a 3-star WR from the 2023 class per the 247Sports Composite out of Omaha, Nebraska. Lloyd is the second player from Westside High School to commit to the Huskers in the last two days.
Nebraska Football: Cory Collier Jr. transfers to program
Collier during his days at Florida.Photo by(Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Nebraska football had a big Saturday, and their second move of the day was landing former Florida defensive back Cory Collier Jr. He made the announcement via Twitter.
Impressive Marquette gets Creighton in Big East opener
Struggling Creighton will look to halt a five-game slide when it visits surprising Marquette in the Big East opener for
K-State Wildcats vs. Nebraska Huskers: Basketball lineups, TV, time, odds, prediction
Here’s everything you need to know about Kansas State’s next basketball game (against Nebraska), including a score prediction.
Nebraska Football: Phillip Simpson added to coaching staff
Simpson during practice.Photo byChristopher Stock/South Dade News Leader. It has been a busy week for Nebraska football in terms of making moves. In addition to landing a commitment, they also made a staff move on Friday. Former Temple defensive lineman Philip Simpson is joining the Nebraska football coaching staff as an assistant defensive line coach and recruiter. This news was first reported by Hail Varsity’s Brady Oltmans.
Mickey Joseph no longer with Nebraska, university confirms
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Former interim coach Mickey Joseph is no longer with Nebraska, a university spokesman confirmed Friday. “Coach Joseph is no longer part of the University of Nebraska football program or an employee of the University,” Nebraska Athletics said in a statement. “We have no additional comment at this time.”
Husker Mash: The new B1G TV deal offers a Big Red football goal, and Mike Leach's Nebraska coin toss story
Welcome to the Husker Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. During his radio show on Tuesday, Trev Alberts was asked the 5-year question by a Nebraska fan named Bruce. The old question from job interviews has always...
Nebraska Football: Tristan Alvano trending towards Huskers
Head coach Matt Rhule during his press conferencePhoto by(Rebecca S. Gratz / Associated Press) Nebraska football has been busy on the recruiting trail as of late, and more recruiting predictions are swinging in their favor. Nebraska got three new predictions for Westside kicker Tristan Alvano.
Ex-Nebraska Linebacker Announces Transfer To Big Ten Rival
Not only did the Nebraska football program lose arguably its most impactful freshman from the 2022 season. The Cornhuskers will have to face him in the coming seasons. Linebacker Ernest Hausmann, who entered the transfer portal on Dec. 1, has committed to Michigan, he announced via his Twitter ...
Nebraska makes decision on ex-coach Mickey Joseph
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have made a decision on the future of former interim coach Mickey Joseph after his domestic violence arrest last month. Joseph will not return to Nebraska, with a school spokesperson confirming that the former coach is no longer employed by the university. “Coach Joseph is no longer...
Grand Jury indictments District of Nebraska
Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned nine unsealed Indictments charging 11 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Nebraska LGBTQ advocates write letters after Millard mix-up over pride flags
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — OutNebraska, an LGBTQ advocacy group, often helps people write letters to officials and lawmakers. On Friday, they were writing to Millard North High School in Omaha. Recently, there was confusion over pride flags and safe space stickers displayed at the school. Students told the Nebraska...
Hand-counted election audit finds low error rate with Nebraska’s voting machines
OMAHA — After facing months of questions about election integrity from populist Republicans, Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen — also a Republican — probed deeper to confirm his belief that the state’s voting processes were “reliable and accurate.” On Friday, his office released the results from an expanded audit of general election ballots, checking […] The post Hand-counted election audit finds low error rate with Nebraska’s voting machines appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
