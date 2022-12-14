Read full article on original website
Related
Lawmakers approve $35m in furlough back pay for state employees
Policy, politics and progressive commentary More than 14,500 state employees will receive up to 48 hours worth of back pay for furloughs they were forced to take last year. Nevada’s Interim Finance Committee, which approves budget decisions when the full legislature is not in session, on Thursday approved $35 million in employee compensation. The funding is coming from the state’s […] The post Lawmakers approve $35m in furlough back pay for state employees appeared first on Nevada Current.
Nevada lawmakers invest in free meals for students, affordable housing, healthcare workforce
Several programs were approved by lawmakers at the Interim Finance Committee to provide free meals to Nevada students and to create more affordable housing in the historic Westside, along with other items.
2news.com
NV Energy Bill Increase Expected, Starting in January
The average NV Energy customer in northern Nevada can expect a 10.7% increase in their bills, starting in January. The company says their quarterly rate adjustments reflect the cost of fuel and purchased power that they use. They say they do not make a profit off this revenue. NV Energy...
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada gets failing grade for public school funding
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new national report card on public school funding gives Nevada a failing grade, ranking the state the worst in the nation. The report looked at public school funding across the nation during the 2019-20 school year when the Covid-19 pandemic caused massive disruption in education.
Residents cite issues with DETR system upgrade after receiving letters to pay back thousands
The Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation (DETR) announced it is undergoing a four-year modernization of its system.
963kklz.com
City In Nevada One Of The Fastest Growing Areas In United States
A city in Nevada has undergone a population change in a pretty short amount of time, a study reports. The Inspection Support Network recently conducted a study that analyzes data from the U.S. Census Bureau. According to the study, Nevada is one of the fastest growing states in the U.S. with a growth rate of 7.8% since 2016 to 2021.
Survey: gambling habits mostly unchanged by inflation as Nevada gaming revenue breaks records
(The Center Square) – Forty-two percent of gamblers are visiting the casino as frequently today as they were six months ago, according to a recent survey by PlayUSA. While inflation has contributed to rising costs nationwide, the survey found it had a minimal impact on gambling habits. Just 24% are budgeting less money for gambling than six months ago.
Lawmakers approve $36 million to reimburse state workers for pandemic furloughs
Proponents couched it as a way to improve employee retention as state agencies grapple with high vacancy rates. The post Lawmakers approve $36 million to reimburse state workers for pandemic furloughs appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Free test kits available as COVID-19 wastewater levels surge
As many Nevadans plan on gathering for the holidays, President Joe Biden's administration is offering a fourth round of free COVID test kits in hopes of preventing the spread of the virus.
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada commission recommends hospitals add fentanyl to standard drug screening
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new recommendation by the Executive Committee to Review the Death of Children is calling on Nevada hospitals to test for fentanyl, as overdoses from the synthetic drug continue to rise. The committee said delayed testing causes a delay in the right treatment or services...
Nevada Governor-elect Joe Lombardo announces date of State of the State address
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 2023 State of the State Address is scheduled to take place on Monday, Jan. 23, according to a statement from Governor-elect Joe Lombardo and his team released Friday. Lombardo will deliver the address in the Nevada Assembly Chambers in Carson City. “The Assembly looks forward to hosting Governor-elect Lombardo for […]
Fox5 KVVU
Local businesses launch campaign to save access to Lake Mead
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Local businesses around Lake Mead have launched an aggressive campaign to save lake access, raise awareness of the issues and lobby lawmakers for funding. The webpage “Save Lake Mead” describes the challenges facing the National Park Service with the shrinking water levels and current funding,...
Nevada receives an 'F' on funding education, report shows
Nevada's funding for education is reported to be the worst according to a report from "Making the Grade" which graded Nevada with an "F" in Funding Level, Funding Distribution and Funding Effort.
RenewableEnergyWorld.com
Chevron looks to Nevada for a geothermal energy opportunity
Oil major Chevron has plans to turn its drilling expertise to geothermal energy appliations. Chevron New Energies business and Sweden-based Baseload Capital announced a joint venture to develop geothermal projects in the United States, with an initial project slated for Weepah Hills, Nevada. The companies said they will pursue development opportunities in Esmeralda County where previous geothermal research and advanced exploration already exist.
Elko Daily Free Press
Solar plant to help power Nevada's gold mines
ELKO – More than 400,000 solar panels will provide energy to Nevada Gold Mines operations in northeastern Nevada, taking a chunk out of the company’s carbon footprint. The project is part of a much wider effort by Barrick Gold Corp. to reduce emissions 30% by 2030 and go carbon-neutral by 2050.
Sewage tests show Clark County COVID transmission at record levels
UNLV's wastewater testing program has identified a spike in viral load that has dwarfed the January Omicron variant surge.
PLANetizen
Nevada Makes Historic Affordable Housing Investment
In the largest investment in affordable housing in Nevada’s history, the state is devoting $500 million to affordable housing development, reports the Tahoe Daily Tribune. The funding is part of the Home Means Nevada initiative, which funds four categories of programs: “multi-family development, multi-family preservation, land acquisition and home ownership development and rehabilitation.” The initiative aims to support the construction of 2,800 new housing units and the rehabilitation of over 1,000 multifamily units.
KOLO TV Reno
Northern Nevadans ask for help with utility bills
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Imagine opening a utility bill that has increased $70 to $100 or more in one month. One woman emailed us to say the bill is on par with a car payment. Robert Scriven with Salvation Army Social Services says he started seeing an increase in assistance in October.
Nevada governor requests board commute death sentences to life in prison
Democratic Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak requested the state's Board of Pardons discuss whether to commute all death sentences during a meeting next week, his communications director told 8 News Now on Thursday.
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada Board of Pardons to consider commuting all death sentences
Retired Christmas displays from Las Vegas Strip revived by local Drag Brunch team. Nevada State Board of Education discusses possible later start time for high school students. School start times for Clark County high school students were discussed Thursday with the Nevada Board of Education. Two suspects accused in an...
Comments / 4