More than 14,500 state employees will receive up to 48 hours worth of back pay for furloughs they were forced to take last year. Nevada's Interim Finance Committee, which approves budget decisions when the full legislature is not in session, on Thursday approved $35 million in employee compensation. The funding is coming from the state's […]

NEVADA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO