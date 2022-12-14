ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Nevada Current

Lawmakers approve $35m in furlough back pay for state employees

Policy, politics and progressive commentary More than 14,500 state employees will receive up to 48 hours worth of back pay for furloughs they were forced to take last year. Nevada’s Interim Finance Committee, which approves budget decisions when the full legislature is not in session, on Thursday approved $35 million in employee compensation. The funding is coming from the state’s […] The post Lawmakers approve $35m in furlough back pay for state employees appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

NV Energy Bill Increase Expected, Starting in January

The average NV Energy customer in northern Nevada can expect a 10.7% increase in their bills, starting in January. The company says their quarterly rate adjustments reflect the cost of fuel and purchased power that they use. They say they do not make a profit off this revenue. NV Energy...
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada gets failing grade for public school funding

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new national report card on public school funding gives Nevada a failing grade, ranking the state the worst in the nation. The report looked at public school funding across the nation during the 2019-20 school year when the Covid-19 pandemic caused massive disruption in education.
NEVADA STATE
963kklz.com

City In Nevada One Of The Fastest Growing Areas In United States

A city in Nevada has undergone a population change in a pretty short amount of time, a study reports. The Inspection Support Network recently conducted a study that analyzes data from the U.S. Census Bureau. According to the study, Nevada is one of the fastest growing states in the U.S. with a growth rate of 7.8% since 2016 to 2021.
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Local businesses launch campaign to save access to Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Local businesses around Lake Mead have launched an aggressive campaign to save lake access, raise awareness of the issues and lobby lawmakers for funding. The webpage “Save Lake Mead” describes the challenges facing the National Park Service with the shrinking water levels and current funding,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

Chevron looks to Nevada for a geothermal energy opportunity

Oil major Chevron has plans to turn its drilling expertise to geothermal energy appliations. Chevron New Energies business and Sweden-based Baseload Capital announced a joint venture to develop geothermal projects in the United States, with an initial project slated for Weepah Hills, Nevada. The companies said they will pursue development opportunities in Esmeralda County where previous geothermal research and advanced exploration already exist.
NEVADA STATE
Elko Daily Free Press

Solar plant to help power Nevada's gold mines

ELKO – More than 400,000 solar panels will provide energy to Nevada Gold Mines operations in northeastern Nevada, taking a chunk out of the company’s carbon footprint. The project is part of a much wider effort by Barrick Gold Corp. to reduce emissions 30% by 2030 and go carbon-neutral by 2050.
EUREKA COUNTY, NV
PLANetizen

Nevada Makes Historic Affordable Housing Investment

In the largest investment in affordable housing in Nevada’s history, the state is devoting $500 million to affordable housing development, reports the Tahoe Daily Tribune. The funding is part of the Home Means Nevada initiative, which funds four categories of programs: “multi-family development, multi-family preservation, land acquisition and home ownership development and rehabilitation.” The initiative aims to support the construction of 2,800 new housing units and the rehabilitation of over 1,000 multifamily units.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Northern Nevadans ask for help with utility bills

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Imagine opening a utility bill that has increased $70 to $100 or more in one month. One woman emailed us to say the bill is on par with a car payment. Robert Scriven with Salvation Army Social Services says he started seeing an increase in assistance in October.
RENO, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada Board of Pardons to consider commuting all death sentences

Retired Christmas displays from Las Vegas Strip revived by local Drag Brunch team. Nevada State Board of Education discusses possible later start time for high school students. School start times for Clark County high school students were discussed Thursday with the Nevada Board of Education. Two suspects accused in an...
NEVADA STATE

