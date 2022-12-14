ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Betsy Singh-Anand
1d ago

I've been purchasing meds from a pharmacy in India for *years*. You get all of the manufacturing information, lot numbers, etc printed right on the foil/blister packs. Never had any problem with any of them. What this article fails to mention is that very few of your medications are made in the US. Most of them come from either China or India....and China won't allow factory inspections by other countries. Big Pharma doesn't want you seeking out other options, so they print this kind of scare story from time to time.

Fox Business

Fox Business

