Read full article on original website
Related
Adams County Commissioners Bid Farewell to Chief Public Defender Kristin Rice; finalize tax-neutral budget
There were multiple moments of applause and a standing ovation on Wednesday morning as the Adams County Commissioners bid farewell to Chief Public Defender Kristin Rice, who is retiring after serving for the past 19 years. “I want to say the last 19 years have been a joy. I’ve felt...
PennDOT lifted most speed and vehicle restrictions on interstates in south central Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. — PennDOT lifted most speed and vehicle restrictions put into effect on interstates in south central Pennsylvania due to the icy conditions. Vehicle restrictions and 45-mph speed restrictions were implemented this morning on Interstate 83 in Cumberland, Dauphin and York counties, Interstate 81 in Franklin, Cumberland, Dauphin and Lebanon Counties, Interstate 283 from PA 283 to I-83 in Dauphin County, and Interstate 78 in Lebanon County.
lebtown.com
Three local used car dealers charged in multi-county ‘title washing’ ring
Pennsylvania’s Attorney General has filed charges against three Lebanon auto dealers, accusing them of being part of a Philadelphia-based crime ring that has been falsifying titles and inspections of totaled and stolen vehicles since 2018. Criminal charges were announced in a press release issued Dec. 9 by Attorney General...
abc27.com
Harrisburg man sentenced after trafficking cocaine through USPS
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced the sentencing of a Harrisburg man who trafficked more than 75 pounds of cocaine. According to the Department of Justice, Ricardo Soto-Delgado, 48, of Harrisburg, was sentenced on Dec. 15 to 18...
abc27.com
Historic Lancaster County church listed for sale
BAINBRIDGE, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic church building more than 100 years old in Lancaster County is for sale, according to a recent Bennett Williams Commercial listing. Formerly known as the Ludwig United Methodist Church, the vacant church building is now on the market for $995,000. According to Bennett...
abc27.com
PennDOT announces upcoming I-83 lane restrictions in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT announced that there will be lane restrictions on Monday, Dec. 19 at 13th Street in the City of Harrisburg for a bridge inspection. The bridge inspection will take place on northbound and southbound Interstate 83. Inspectors will be inspecting the 13th Street bridge using a bucket truck on I-83 in both directions.
Three York County EMS services merge to become new First Capital EMS
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — First Capital EMS has combined West York Ambulance Inc., Grantley Fire & EMS and York Regional EMS in a move they say will better assist the area’s emergency response needs. “We service a large population, a large area of York County, which includes West...
local21news.com
"I want my money back," Catering customers lose thousands after company suddenly closes
YORK, Pa. (WHP) — Numerous customers who signed contracts with the company "Catering by Wickey" are now out thousands of dollars due to the company suddenly shutting down. Several customers said they received an email from the company in early November, which stated the company would not be able to service their events due to the closure.
local21news.com
Barn fire at Kreider Farms in Lebanon County causes $12M in damages
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A fire at Kreider Farms-Mt. Pleasant in Lebanon County has caused $12 million dollars in damages and killed an estimated 250,000 chickens, according to fire officials. The fire happened Tuesday afternoon. Kreider Farms President Tom Beachler said in a statement to CBS 21 News:
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police investigating Mifflin County death
LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the death of a 25-year-old woman in Mifflin County. Pennsylvania State Police say on December 16 Troopers responded to a reported deceased female. The woman’s body was located on River Road in Bratton Township. State Police say there is...
abc27.com
New Wawa is flying into York County soon
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The Dover Township planning commission recently approved plans to construct a new Wawa. The new, approximately 6,000-square-foot Wawa in Dover Township is going to be located on a 4-acre plot at 2941 Carlisle Rd., according to the Dover Township Planning Commission. This comes as Wawa...
Grocery Outlet opens another discount store in Cumberland County
Shoppers in Cumberland County have another spot to buy groceries. This morning, Grocery Outlet Bargain Market opened at the Windsor Park Shopping Center at 5280 Simpson Ferry Road in Lower Allen Township with a ribbon-cutting and gift card giveaway. The discount grocery chain offers 30% to 70% off name brand...
lebtown.com
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
3 – 501.16(A2)(B) Time/Temperature Control for Safety Food, Cold Holding. Assorted deli products were held at 42-46°F, in the deli case and self-serve case, rather than 41°F or below as required. Products were voluntarily discarded, and the units will be serviced. 4 – 601.11(A) Equipment, Food Contact...
abc27.com
Over $460,000 in grants awarded to York County organizations
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Community Foundation (YCCF) recently announced on Dec. 15, 2022, that they are awarding over $460,000 to nine different local organizations. The funding was provided through the YCCF’s THRIVE grant, which is awarded to organizations or collaboratives that support the creation of...
Pennsylvania woman quits her job as makeup artist, opens farm animal rescue sanctuary
A Pennsylvania woman quit her job as a makeup artist to open a farm animal sanctuary after visiting one herself — Here With Us Farm Sanctuary houses hundreds of farm animals in need.
Central Pa. creamery damaged in fire; GoFundMe launched
A Cumberland County creamery is asked for the public’s help rebuilding after fire tore through the business. An early Tuesday morning electrical fire in Newburg destroyed Keswick Creamery’s milking parlor, milk house and cheese plant, according to a GoFundMe organized to help the business rebuild. All of the...
WETM
Pennsylvania Republican leader orders special elections amid dispute over majority
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s Republican House Leader Bryan Cutler filed for special elections to be held on May 16 for two vacant House seats amid a power struggle in Harrisburg over who controls the State House. Cutler and House Republicans say they hold a 101-99 majority in...
Purchase caps redevelopment of Cumberland County shopping center
Campbell Commercial Real Estate, Inc. and the Lower Allen Township Development Authority have announced the final transaction in the redevelopment of the Lower Allen Commons, previously occupied by Bon-Ton and Borders bookstore. The 17,500-square-foot retail building sold for $10 million and completes the development authority’s involvement in the property. The...
Pa. Farm Show: Discounts for veterans, families
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, marks “Military Veterans & Families Day” at the Pennsylvania Farm Show. To honor veterans and their families, several discounts will be offered on Thursday. All day Thursday, Jan. 12, veterans and active duty military members can show their military IDs to receive these offers: A&S Dog Treats […]
wvpublic.org
Oldest Continuously Operating Manufacturing Plant In W.Va. Closes Doors
The Halltown Paperboard Mill in Jefferson County quietly shut down last month, marking the closure of the oldest continuously operating manufacturing plant in West Virginia. Jefferson County Development Authority Executive Director Dennis Jarvis confirmed the closing of the 153-year-old recycled paperboard plant. Jarvis says it accounts for a loss of around 70 manufacturing jobs in the county, though the exact number is unknown.
Comments / 0