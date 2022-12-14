ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 43

PennDOT lifted most speed and vehicle restrictions on interstates in south central Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. — PennDOT lifted most speed and vehicle restrictions put into effect on interstates in south central Pennsylvania due to the icy conditions. Vehicle restrictions and 45-mph speed restrictions were implemented this morning on Interstate 83 in Cumberland, Dauphin and York counties, Interstate 81 in Franklin, Cumberland, Dauphin and Lebanon Counties, Interstate 283 from PA 283 to I-83 in Dauphin County, and Interstate 78 in Lebanon County.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg man sentenced after trafficking cocaine through USPS

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced the sentencing of a Harrisburg man who trafficked more than 75 pounds of cocaine. According to the Department of Justice, Ricardo Soto-Delgado, 48, of Harrisburg, was sentenced on Dec. 15 to 18...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Historic Lancaster County church listed for sale

BAINBRIDGE, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic church building more than 100 years old in Lancaster County is for sale, according to a recent Bennett Williams Commercial listing. Formerly known as the Ludwig United Methodist Church, the vacant church building is now on the market for $995,000. According to Bennett...
BAINBRIDGE, PA
abc27.com

PennDOT announces upcoming I-83 lane restrictions in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT announced that there will be lane restrictions on Monday, Dec. 19 at 13th Street in the City of Harrisburg for a bridge inspection. The bridge inspection will take place on northbound and southbound Interstate 83. Inspectors will be inspecting the 13th Street bridge using a bucket truck on I-83 in both directions.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Barn fire at Kreider Farms in Lebanon County causes $12M in damages

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A fire at Kreider Farms-Mt. Pleasant in Lebanon County has caused $12 million dollars in damages and killed an estimated 250,000 chickens, according to fire officials. The fire happened Tuesday afternoon. Kreider Farms President Tom Beachler said in a statement to CBS 21 News:
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Police investigating Mifflin County death

LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the death of a 25-year-old woman in Mifflin County. Pennsylvania State Police say on December 16 Troopers responded to a reported deceased female. The woman’s body was located on River Road in Bratton Township. State Police say there is...
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

New Wawa is flying into York County soon

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The Dover Township planning commission recently approved plans to construct a new Wawa. The new, approximately 6,000-square-foot Wawa in Dover Township is going to be located on a 4-acre plot at 2941 Carlisle Rd., according to the Dover Township Planning Commission. This comes as Wawa...
YORK COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County

3 – 501.16(A2)(B) Time/Temperature Control for Safety Food, Cold Holding. Assorted deli products were held at 42-46°F, in the deli case and self-serve case, rather than 41°F or below as required. Products were voluntarily discarded, and the units will be serviced. 4 – 601.11(A) Equipment, Food Contact...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Over $460,000 in grants awarded to York County organizations

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Community Foundation (YCCF) recently announced on Dec. 15, 2022, that they are awarding over $460,000 to nine different local organizations. The funding was provided through the YCCF’s THRIVE grant, which is awarded to organizations or collaboratives that support the creation of...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Purchase caps redevelopment of Cumberland County shopping center

Campbell Commercial Real Estate, Inc. and the Lower Allen Township Development Authority have announced the final transaction in the redevelopment of the Lower Allen Commons, previously occupied by Bon-Ton and Borders bookstore. The 17,500-square-foot retail building sold for $10 million and completes the development authority’s involvement in the property. The...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Pa. Farm Show: Discounts for veterans, families

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, marks “Military Veterans & Families Day” at the Pennsylvania Farm Show. To honor veterans and their families, several discounts will be offered on Thursday. All day Thursday, Jan. 12, veterans and active duty military members can show their military IDs to receive these offers: A&S Dog Treats […]
HARRISBURG, PA
wvpublic.org

Oldest Continuously Operating Manufacturing Plant In W.Va. Closes Doors

The Halltown Paperboard Mill in Jefferson County quietly shut down last month, marking the closure of the oldest continuously operating manufacturing plant in West Virginia. Jefferson County Development Authority Executive Director Dennis Jarvis confirmed the closing of the 153-year-old recycled paperboard plant. Jarvis says it accounts for a loss of around 70 manufacturing jobs in the county, though the exact number is unknown.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy