Three New Chef-Created Hanukkah Recipes

 2 days ago
While holidays rest on history, sometimes it’s nice to try new twists while staying true to the spirit of the holy traditions. These three Hanukkah recipes make that easy, enjoyable, and even nutritious. All were created by Food Network and TLC star George Duran: an Herbed Matzo Ball Soup, and Herbed Latkes, and Easy Chocolate Tahini Rugelach.

The recipes include suggested products from Dorot Gardens, adding flash-frozen herbs for fresh flavor, and Mighty Sesame Co. organic tahini. Both brands are carried in most standard grocery stores. Mighty Sesame is generally found in the Mediterranean or Middle Eastern sections, or near nut butters and condiments. Dorot Gardens is carried in the frozen veggie aisle at stores including Kroger, Walmart, Trader Joe’s, Safeway, Albertsons, and Whole Foods. Check out the store locators at DorotGardens.com and MightySesame.com to find the store nearest you in creating your new favorite Hanukkah recipes.

Herbed Matzo Ball Soup

For matzo balls:

  • 1/4 cup vegetable oil
  • 1 cup onion, finely chopped
  • 3 frozen cubes Dorot Gardens Parsley
  • 3 frozen cubes Dorot Gardens Basil
  • 1 tsp kosher salt
  • 4 eggs, beaten
  • 1 cup Manischewitz matzo meal

For soup:

  • 1 tbsp vegetable oil
  • 2 cups total finely chopped onions, celery, carrot, and parsnips
  • 8 cups chicken broth
  • Salt and pepper

Directions:

  1. Sauté onions in vegetable oil on medium heat until softened, about 5 minutes.
  2. Turn off heat and add all Dorot Gardens herbs. Allow to thaw and mix with onions. Once onions have cooled, add to a medium bowl.
  3. Mix in eggs and salt and fold in the matzo meal. Cover and refrigerate as soup is prepared.
  4. In a large saucepan, cook vegetables with vegetable oil until softened. Add chicken broth and as it comes to simmer, prepare the matzo balls.
  5. To prepare matzo balls, divide herbed matzo into 12 equal parts and shape into balls with wet hands. Gently add to simmering broth. Cover saucepan and simmer on low for 30 minutes.
  6. Taste broth and season with salt and pepper before serving.

Herbed Latkes

Serves 4-6

  • 2 lbs. russet potatoes, peeled
  • 1/2 onion
  • 6 cubes Dorot Gardens Parsley
  • 1/2 tsp olive oil
  • 2 eggs
  • Salt and pepper
  • Vegetable oil for frying
  • Apple sauce and sour cream, for serving

Directions:

  1. Place 2 to 3 large layers of paper towels on a cutting board and begin grating potatoes and onion on top. Pick up the grated potatoes and onion and with the paper towel into a large ball and gently squeeze out liquid, trying not to rip through the paper towel. Place the grated potatoes and onion in a large bowl. Repeat as needed until all the potatoes and onions are grated and squeezed.
  2. In a small bowl microwave Dorot Gardens Parsley cubes and olive oil for 1 minute. Once cooled, add eggs and beat.
  3. Pour eggs into grated potatoes and use a fork to combine. Season with 1 tsp salt.
  4. Heat vegetable oil in a skillet, about ¼ inch deep. Once the oil begins to shimmer (about 325°F-350°F), take a small handful of the potato mixture and flatten it out on the palm of your hand, making sure the pieces are binding.
  5. Place these carefully in the hot oil and fry on each side until golden brown, about 3-4 minutes per side. Keep an eye on the oil temperature and adjust heat as needed to prevent latkes from burning or under-cooking.
  6. Season with more salt and pepper as needed and serve with apple sauce and sour cream.

Easy Chocolate Tahini Rugelach

Makes 16 Rugelach cookies

  • 1 roll refrigerated pie crust (like Pillsbury Pie Crusts)
  • 1/2 cup Mighty Sesame Organic Tahini
  • 4 oz. finely chopped milk chocolate, or dark chocolate if you prefer less sweetness
  • Toasted sesame seeds

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 375°F and line a cookie sheet with parchment paper.
  2. Unroll pie crust on a cutting board and squeeze about 1/2 cup of Mighty Sesame tahini throughout. Sprinkle evenly with chopped chocolate. Cut into 16 even ‘slices’ with a large chef knife.
  3. Roll up each triangle tightly starting at the outer edge toward the center point and sprinkle each with sesame seeds
  4. Place Rugelach on baking sheet and bake for 12-15 minutes until just starting to brown. Note that some chocolate may leak out – this is completely normal.
  5. Allow to cool on a cookie rack and serve.

Prepare any – or all – of these three Hanukkah recipes and create a new holiday tradition.

