Jackson, NJ

shorebeat.com

Temple Files New Application to Move Into Former Brick Funeral Home

Temple Beth Or is seeking approval to utilize its new home – again. Despite a majority of members of Brick Township’s zoning board voting in favor of a plan to convert a shuttered funeral home into a meeting place for a Conservative Jewish temple congregation, approval was denied at the October hearing due to a statutory obligation to secure a supermajority in cases where the use of a property is proposed to change. The 4-2 vote in support of the application, therefore, was not enough to allow the 40-year-old congregation to hold services in the home it purchased earlier this year.
BRICK, NJ
Shore News Network

Jackson council quietly approves settlement in lawsuit by private girls high school

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, NJ – The Jackson Township Council quietly approved a settlement agreement with Oris Bais Yaakov that will award the private religious school a monetary settlement and grant approval for the construction of the school on Cross Street. The item was quietly placed on last night’s agenda by Council President Marty Flemming and approved by the township council. The council did not hold any discussion on the matter prior to approving the settlement agreement. The all-girls school was denied by the township zoning board for multiple safety violations, setbacks, traffic, and other reasons. Former Zoning Board member Sheldon Hoffstein The post Jackson council quietly approves settlement in lawsuit by private girls high school appeared first on Shore News Network.
JACKSON, NJ
East Brunswick Sentinel

East Brunswick commits funding to tackle needed road improvements

EAST BRUNSWICK – The East Brunswick Township Council has committed funding to a number of road improvement projects. On Nov. 28, Council President James Wendell, Council Vice President Kevin McEvoy, Councilman Dinesh Behal, Councilwoman Sharon Sullivan, and Councilwoman Dana Zimbicki voted “yes” to adopt a $1.6 million capital bond ordinance and a $2.2 million bond ordinance that will fund various road improvement projects.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ Council votes to permanently preserve downtown park as Open Space

The park space at the corner of Robbins Street and Washington Street in downtown Toms River will remain unchanged in terms of any possible development there. On Wednesday evening, the Toms River Township Council introduced an ordinance to permanently preserve this section of land as Open Space and keep it as a park effectively putting an end to the proposed possibility by a developer to build a six-story apartment complex there.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Daily Voice

Crash Reported On Garden State Parkway (DEVELOPING)

There was a serious crash on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said.The crash occurred at about 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16 in the local lanes northbound north of Exit 105 in Tinton Falls, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. New Jersey State Police said there were no serio…
TINTON FALLS, NJ
Shore News Network

Route 9 construction to ease burden of travel between Lakewood and Toms River

TOMS RIVER, NJ – Work is continuing along the Route 9 corridor between Toms River and Lakewood to make it easier for residents to travel between the two towns. This week, state Department of Transportation workers began working on the intersection of Church Road and Cox Cro Road in an effort to ease congestion at one of the chokepoints connecting the two towns. The road will be closed from 9 pm to 5 am Monday through Friday for the next few months. The project aims to allow traffic to flow more smoothly and efficiently between the two towns. At this The post Route 9 construction to ease burden of travel between Lakewood and Toms River appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
centraljersey.com

centraljersey.com

