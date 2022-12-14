Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stop & Shop Permanently Closing LocationsJoel EisenbergBrooklyn, NY
$24 Million Water Plant OpensGregory VellnerYardley, PA
There is an Epic Ice Festival Coming to New Jersey this WinterTravel MavenBurlington County, NJ
We Tried Heritage Kulfi: South Asian Ice Cream DessertsNewyorkStreetfood.comPrinceton, NJ
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Buckeyes best Rutgers 67-66 on Holden’s buzzer-beaterThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Jackson planners approve warehouse on Cedar Swamp Road near I-195
JACKSON — A 60,000-square-foot, one-story warehouse building is expected to be constructed at the intersection of Cedar Swamp Road and Progress Place following a unanimous approval granted by the members of the Jackson Planning Board. The site at Cedar Swamp Road and Progress Place where the warehouse is planned...
shorebeat.com
Temple Files New Application to Move Into Former Brick Funeral Home
Temple Beth Or is seeking approval to utilize its new home – again. Despite a majority of members of Brick Township’s zoning board voting in favor of a plan to convert a shuttered funeral home into a meeting place for a Conservative Jewish temple congregation, approval was denied at the October hearing due to a statutory obligation to secure a supermajority in cases where the use of a property is proposed to change. The 4-2 vote in support of the application, therefore, was not enough to allow the 40-year-old congregation to hold services in the home it purchased earlier this year.
Tinton Falls Borough Council authorizes architect to design library upgrades
TINTON FALLS — The members of the Borough Council have awarded a contract for the design of renovations at the Tinton Falls Public Library, 664 Tinton Ave. The library has been closed since August 2017 when mold was discovered in the building, which is owned by the borough. Repairs have been estimated at more than $400,000.
Jackson council quietly approves settlement in lawsuit by private girls high school
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, NJ – The Jackson Township Council quietly approved a settlement agreement with Oris Bais Yaakov that will award the private religious school a monetary settlement and grant approval for the construction of the school on Cross Street. The item was quietly placed on last night’s agenda by Council President Marty Flemming and approved by the township council. The council did not hold any discussion on the matter prior to approving the settlement agreement. The all-girls school was denied by the township zoning board for multiple safety violations, setbacks, traffic, and other reasons. Former Zoning Board member Sheldon Hoffstein The post Jackson council quietly approves settlement in lawsuit by private girls high school appeared first on Shore News Network.
East Brunswick commits funding to tackle needed road improvements
EAST BRUNSWICK – The East Brunswick Township Council has committed funding to a number of road improvement projects. On Nov. 28, Council President James Wendell, Council Vice President Kevin McEvoy, Councilman Dinesh Behal, Councilwoman Sharon Sullivan, and Councilwoman Dana Zimbicki voted “yes” to adopt a $1.6 million capital bond ordinance and a $2.2 million bond ordinance that will fund various road improvement projects.
Toms River, NJ Council votes to permanently preserve downtown park as Open Space
The park space at the corner of Robbins Street and Washington Street in downtown Toms River will remain unchanged in terms of any possible development there. On Wednesday evening, the Toms River Township Council introduced an ordinance to permanently preserve this section of land as Open Space and keep it as a park effectively putting an end to the proposed possibility by a developer to build a six-story apartment complex there.
East Windsor Senior Center expansion addresses growth in senior population
With a snip of the scissors, East Windsor Township Mayor Janice Mironov and officials cut the ribbon for the grand re-opening of the renovated and expanded East Windsor Township Senior Center. Work to expand the 11,000-square-foot senior center, located at the end of Lannigan Boulevard, began in December 2020 and...
Lawrence Township gains Sustainable Jersey’s Silver certification
Lawrence Township has earned Silver certification from Sustainable Jersey for the second consecutive time at an awards ceremony at the New Jersey State League of Municipalities convention in November. Lawrence Township is one of 70 municipalities to be certified at the Silver level by Sustainable Jersey for 2022. A town...
Staples at Lawrence Shopping Center to become family entertainment center
Urban Air, a family entertainment center, has signed a lease to take over the Staples office supply store space at the Lawrence Shopping Center, according to shopping center owner JJ Operating Inc. The Staples office supply store is vacating its 36,666-square-foot space Jan. 6, 2023. The store, which posted a...
Controversial warehouse project in Mullica Hill, NJ voted down during heated meeting
A controversial warehouse development project in Gloucester County, New Jersey was voted down on Thursday night.
Crash Reported On Garden State Parkway (DEVELOPING)
There was a serious crash on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said.The crash occurred at about 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16 in the local lanes northbound north of Exit 105 in Tinton Falls, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. New Jersey State Police said there were no serio…
New Restaurant Taking Former Golden Corral Location in Egg Harbor Township, NJ
The Golden Corral in Egg Harbor Township closed its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic and never reopened. However, it looks like there will be a new restaurant taking over the location, which sits in the Boscov's parking lot at the Harbor Square Shopping Center (still locally known as the old Shore Mall) in Egg Harbor Township.
thelakewoodscoop.com
BREAKING: Jackson Township Passes Resolution To Settle With Oros High School After Nearly 10 Year Battle
Jackson Township moments ago passed a resolution to settle with Oros High School after a nearly 10 year battle, TLS has learned. Details of the settlement have not yet been made public, but sources in Jackson tell TLS the settlement will include monetary payment, as well as permission to build within the Township.
Route 9 construction to ease burden of travel between Lakewood and Toms River
TOMS RIVER, NJ – Work is continuing along the Route 9 corridor between Toms River and Lakewood to make it easier for residents to travel between the two towns. This week, state Department of Transportation workers began working on the intersection of Church Road and Cox Cro Road in an effort to ease congestion at one of the chokepoints connecting the two towns. The road will be closed from 9 pm to 5 am Monday through Friday for the next few months. The project aims to allow traffic to flow more smoothly and efficiently between the two towns. At this The post Route 9 construction to ease burden of travel between Lakewood and Toms River appeared first on Shore News Network.
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millions
Lawmakers are thinking about it. Different plans and proposals are talked about for the betterment of NY residents. This is because the rate of inflation is extremely high, and so many people have no cash to buy food and afford shelter.
Back on the market: NJ house costs less than a gallon of gas
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Need a holiday gift for someone special in your life?. There is a house in New Jersey that is back on the market, and it costs less than a tank of gas. For only $1, there is a 1,700-square-foot house for sale again in Hunterdon County, according to Zillow.
Four more catalytic converter thefts as Monmouth County, NJ officials continue push for change
Ocean Township Police have announced the arrest of four Camden residents who took the drive north and stole several catalytic converters. This is just the latest incident of catalytic converter thefts taking place in New Jersey. In the early morning hours Wednesday in Ocean Township, police officers pulled up to...
New Jersey borough closing barn door on farm animals on residential properties
LAKEHURST – The only place you'll be able to see a goat if you live in Lakehurst will be if you drive to a farm or watch the NFL on Sunday's. The Borough Council is scheduled to vote on Thursday for final passage of an ordinance that would ban farm animals from living on residential properties.
New Retail Coming To Mall Property In Toms River
TOMS RIVER – You might have noticed land being cleared on Bay Avenue near the Ocean County Mall. This is the start of a proposed retail building that will be built there. However, the tenants are not yet set in stone. The 12,000 square foot retail building will have...
Is the Worst Traffic in Ocean County on Route 9 in Lakewood, New Jersey
So there are several areas that come to mind when I think about the worst traffic areas in Ocean County. I am also sure that you at home will beg to differ. Over the years of living here, we have seen more and more traffic build up on roadways here in Ocean County.
centraljersey.com
Princeton, NJ
13K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local News and Events in Central New Jerseyhttp://centraljersey.com
Comments / 0