College Station, TX

247Sports

Looking at the Aggies' departures in the NCAA transfer portal

Texas A&M is going into a big visit weekend for both high school players and prospects from the NCAA transfer portal. The Aggies are going to need help from both ends of the spectrum given the fact that they have now lost a total of 22 scholarship athletes from this past season to the portal since it opened earlier this month. Here's a look back at what's happened in that regard for A&M so far.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

VIP Intel: Texas A&M is circling back to a former top target

There is just over a week until the Early Signing Period. And Texas A&M is looking to close strong yet again. The Aggies have picked up two new pledges in the 2023 class in the past week in five-star running back Rueben Owens and fast-rising edge rusher Rylan Kennedy. They are not done, though.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
luxury-houses.net

Hit The Market For $2.25 Million, This Meticulously Updated Historic Home in College Station Texas Preserves Timeless Style With Modern Amenities

107 Pershing Avenue Home in College Station, Texas for Sale. 107 Pershing Avenue, College Station, Texas was fully innovated with modern amenities, high end appliances to enhance as well as preserve the timeless style and home design personality. This Home in College Station offers 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with over 2,885 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 107 Pershing Avenue, please contact Bradley Corrier (Phone: 979 571 2839) and Tracy Corrier (Phone: 979-739-5561) at Keller Williams Realty B/V for full support and perfect service.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

‘Tripledemic’ of viruses remain high in Brazos County

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A surge of respiratory viruses continue to sweep across the country amid a busy holiday season. Health experts call the combination of the flu, RSV and COVID-19, the “Tripledemic.”. Robert Carpenter, Director of Health and Wellbeing at the Texas A&M University School of Medicine,...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Former Robertson County jailer arrested on contraband charges

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - A former Robertson County jailer has been arrested and charged with bringing a prohibited substance/item into a correctional facility. Karen Salazar, 53, from Franklin was released from Robertson County jail Wednesday on a $75,000 bond an hour and a half after being arrested. The Robertson County...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

AUSTIN MAN ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES

An Austin man was arrested Saturday morning on drug charges. Brenham Police report that Saturday morning at 7:10, Cpl. Jimmy Ha effected a traffic stop in the 1300 block of Prairie Lea Street on a vehicle for driving on the wrong side of roadway and a license plate violation. Cpl. Ha made contact with the driver, Antolin Urquiza Orozco, 24 of Austin, and smelled the odor of burnt marijuana emitting from inside the vehicle. A probable cause search was conducted and Cpl. Ha located Marijuana, mushrooms, and THC vape pens. Orozco was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 Oz, and 2 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance. He was transported to the Washington County Jail.
AUSTIN, TX
wtaw.com

Two Arrests, One For “Indecent Assault” And Another Related To Retaliation

A woman draws her concealed handgun to get a man to leave after he assaulted her while she and a friend were on a walking trail. That’s according to the College Station police arrest report of a Bryan man who is accused of what CSPD describes as an “indecent assault”. The victim she feared being sexually assaulted after the man knocked her down. The victim also stated she was ready to shoot the man. 20 year old Brandon Lange remained in jail December 13 following his arrest December 9 in lieu of an $8,000 dollar bond.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
