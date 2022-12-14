Read full article on original website
Texas flips top LB recruit who was committed to Texas A&M
Texas not only gained a big recruit on Thursday, but they also had the added benefit of taking him away from a rival. Linebacker recruit Anthony Hill decommitted from Texas A&M in November. On Thursday, we learned that he committed to the Longhorns. Listed at 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds, Hill...
Looking at the Aggies' departures in the NCAA transfer portal
Texas A&M is going into a big visit weekend for both high school players and prospects from the NCAA transfer portal. The Aggies are going to need help from both ends of the spectrum given the fact that they have now lost a total of 22 scholarship athletes from this past season to the portal since it opened earlier this month. Here's a look back at what's happened in that regard for A&M so far.
SEC Program Reportedly Had 25 Players Enter Transfer Portal
No SEC program has lost more players to the NCAA transfer portal this year than Texas A&M. Believe it or not, 25 players on the Aggies have entered the transfer portal. Most of these departures - 24 to be exact - have occurred over the past three weeks. Wide receivers...
VIP Intel: Texas A&M is circling back to a former top target
There is just over a week until the Early Signing Period. And Texas A&M is looking to close strong yet again. The Aggies have picked up two new pledges in the 2023 class in the past week in five-star running back Rueben Owens and fast-rising edge rusher Rylan Kennedy. They are not done, though.
Texas A&M Athletics Pays Tribute to Mississippi State Football Coach, Former Texas Tech Head Man Mike Leach
Folks driving by Kyle Field may notice a tribute to Mississippi State Football coach Mike Leach up on the video board. The 61-year-old Leach passed away Monday night in a Jackson hospital, just over 24 hours after suffering a massive heart attack at his home in Starkville. Texas A&M coach...
Family of Rudder High Coach gifted donation from Bryan & College Station ISD alumni
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -It’s been just over three weeks since Rudder High School coach Calvin Hill was seriously injured when the Santa’s Wonderland Shuttle Bus he was driving was hit by an SUV on Highway 6 in College Station. Since the accident, there’s been an outpouring of love...
Longtime 12th Man Foundation Executive Director passes at 92
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Longtime 12th Man Foundation Executive Director Harry Green passed away on Monday, Dec. 12 at the age of 92. A member of the Texas A&M Class of ‘52, Green’s career included working as an engineer and serving his country in the U.S. Navy. He...
Hit The Market For $2.25 Million, This Meticulously Updated Historic Home in College Station Texas Preserves Timeless Style With Modern Amenities
107 Pershing Avenue Home in College Station, Texas for Sale. 107 Pershing Avenue, College Station, Texas was fully innovated with modern amenities, high end appliances to enhance as well as preserve the timeless style and home design personality. This Home in College Station offers 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with over 2,885 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 107 Pershing Avenue, please contact Bradley Corrier (Phone: 979 571 2839) and Tracy Corrier (Phone: 979-739-5561) at Keller Williams Realty B/V for full support and perfect service.
‘Tripledemic’ of viruses remain high in Brazos County
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A surge of respiratory viruses continue to sweep across the country amid a busy holiday season. Health experts call the combination of the flu, RSV and COVID-19, the “Tripledemic.”. Robert Carpenter, Director of Health and Wellbeing at the Texas A&M University School of Medicine,...
Former Robertson County jailer arrested on contraband charges
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - A former Robertson County jailer has been arrested and charged with bringing a prohibited substance/item into a correctional facility. Karen Salazar, 53, from Franklin was released from Robertson County jail Wednesday on a $75,000 bond an hour and a half after being arrested. The Robertson County...
Iola Man Charged By College Station Police For Using His Former Employer’s Credit Card Seven Times
A former employee of a College Station small business was arrested Sunday on charges of illegal use of the company’s credit card after he left his job last summer. According to College Station police arrest reports, 25 year old Nicholas Bollin of Iola was identified by his former boss.
AUSTIN MAN ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES
An Austin man was arrested Saturday morning on drug charges. Brenham Police report that Saturday morning at 7:10, Cpl. Jimmy Ha effected a traffic stop in the 1300 block of Prairie Lea Street on a vehicle for driving on the wrong side of roadway and a license plate violation. Cpl. Ha made contact with the driver, Antolin Urquiza Orozco, 24 of Austin, and smelled the odor of burnt marijuana emitting from inside the vehicle. A probable cause search was conducted and Cpl. Ha located Marijuana, mushrooms, and THC vape pens. Orozco was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 Oz, and 2 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance. He was transported to the Washington County Jail.
Man attempting to steal packages leads Madisonville police on high-speed chase
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A man was arrested in Madisonville after he tried stealing two packages and led police on a high-speed chase. Dekimee Mosley, 31, was initially charged with evading arrest as Madisonville police continue to investigate other possible charges. On Dec. 9, police say they received a call...
Two Arrests, One For “Indecent Assault” And Another Related To Retaliation
A woman draws her concealed handgun to get a man to leave after he assaulted her while she and a friend were on a walking trail. That’s according to the College Station police arrest report of a Bryan man who is accused of what CSPD describes as an “indecent assault”. The victim she feared being sexually assaulted after the man knocked her down. The victim also stated she was ready to shoot the man. 20 year old Brandon Lange remained in jail December 13 following his arrest December 9 in lieu of an $8,000 dollar bond.
35-year-old arrested for officer assault, drug possession, more during Dec. 12 traffic stop
BRYAN, Texas — A 35-year-old man has been arrested for drug possession, attempting to evade arrest, assaulting a public servant, and a number of miscellaneous charges following a traffic stop that took place on Monday, Dec. 12, according to the Bryan Police Department. Jose Luis Ramirez, the man in...
