Texas A&M is going into a big visit weekend for both high school players and prospects from the NCAA transfer portal. The Aggies are going to need help from both ends of the spectrum given the fact that they have now lost a total of 22 scholarship athletes from this past season to the portal since it opened earlier this month. Here's a look back at what's happened in that regard for A&M so far.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO