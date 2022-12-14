Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
South Carolina beachgoers describe shape and color-changing sphereRoger MarshKiawah Island, SC
Identical twins win $1.5 million in damages after being accused of cheating on a medical examMargaret MinnicksCharleston, SC
This Small South Carolina Town is Home to the Best Christmas Market in the StateTravel MavenAwendaw, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasNorth Charleston, SC
Related
crbjbizwire.com
Kreps PR Continues Expansion With Addition Of Charleston Office To Further Its Presence In The Growing Southeastern U.S.
Charleston, S.C. – National powerhouse Kreps PR & Marketing, a BrandStar Company, and one of the industry’s most trusted agencies, continues its expansion with the addition of an office in Charleston, S.C., to further meet the needs of its clients across the Southeastern United States. The firm, which...
live5news.com
Joint Base Charleston looking for drivers to make Uber available on base
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Joint Base Charleston is looking for around 100 drivers to kick off a rideshare initiative to make Uber available on base. Chief Master Sergeant Rebecca Bateman, the Command Chief of the 628th Air Base Wing, said right now there are about 7,000 base residents, and zero rideshare opportunities on base.
multihousingnews.com
Quarterra, Nuveen Break Ground on Charleston Apartments
This project starts a two-phase development geared toward middle-income residents. A joint venture between Quarterra Multifamily, formerly known as Lennar Corp. and Nuveen Real Estate have broken ground on Emblem Cane Bay North, a 312-unit garden-style apartment community located at 44000 Owl Wood Lane in Summerville, S.C. The project is the first in a two-phase development endeavor, designed to provide market-rate housing to working-class renters around Charleston.
Charleston City Paper
Tuesday headlines: Charleston County to benefit from multi-billion-dollar jet deal
A 10-year deal by United Airlines to purchase 100 new 787 Dreamliners from Boeing is expected to send glee throughout the North Charleston workforce that builds the jets. United Airlines this morning announced it would buy 100 jets — with the option to buy 100 more — in a fleet modernization deal that will stretch to 2032. The deal will add flexibility for United’s long-term strategic plan, but stability for the local workforce with the big order.
How likely is Charleston to see snow on Christmas?
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Nearly everyone is dreaming of a white Christmas. But what are the chances we will see a few flakes fly in the Lowcountry? Well, not very likely, despite what you may have seen circulating on social media over the past two weeks. Don’t blame us – it’s a matter of […]
multihousingnews.com
Monday Properties Breaks Ground on 338-Unit South Carolina Community
The company’s third project in the Greater Charleston area is slated for a 2024 completion. Monday Properties, in partnership with Glenmont Capital Management, has broken ground on The Willow, a 338-unit multifamily development in North Charleston, S.C. The company acquired the 20.3-acre site in November 2021 and Sandy Spring Bank provided $48 million in construction financing. Completion is expected in the first quarter of 2024.
Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National Publication
A major national publication named two SC city neighborhoods the "friendliest U.S. city neighborhoods" - here's why.Photo byLocountry.com. South Carolina has gotten a lot of accolades over the years for its hospitality, and rightfully so. Well, the beautiful state can add yet another achievement to that long list! A major national publication released an article titled, "The 28 Friendliest Neighborhoods in U.S. Cities", and two cities in SC made the list! In this article, we will take a look at which city neighborhoods in SC made the list as well as other city neighborhoods that made the cut!
live5news.com
CARTA announces winners of holiday bike giveaway
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Five Charlestonians now have bikes to help them better get around. The Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority with help from Second Chance bikes, gave away five refurbished bikes Friday morning to the winners of their holiday drawing. CARTA Chairman Mike Seekings says this is his favorite...
United announces historic purchase of Boeing 787 Dreamliners
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A historic collaboration between Boeing and United Airlines is taking off. United announced on Tuesday it is purchasing 100 Boeing 787 Dreamliners with options to purchase another 100. This makes for the largest order of the widebody aircraft in history. United expects to take delivery of the Dreamliners between 2024 […]
live5news.com
New hotel could be coming to Spring Street in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Plans for a new hotel on Spring Street in downtown Charleston have been temporarily put on pause. This development would be facing a senior living facility and a main corridor for MUSC’s main campus. This new hotel would have a total of 152 rooms on...
live5news.com
Local distillery creating 50+ jobs thanks to $10 million investment
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One of Charleston’s first distilleries since prohibition is expanding. The Striped Pig is a woman-owned and family-operated distillery looking to create over 50 jobs due to a $10 million investment. Located in North Charleston, The Striped Pig Distillery will be expanding and adding 24,000...
kiss951.com
2 Of the 25 Best Restaurants In The US Are In South Carolina
If you’re a foodie and are in the Carolinas then you’ll love what I’m about to tell you. Trip Advisor rated the top 25 restaurants in the US this year and South Carolina had 2 of those top 25 restaurants. The two restaurants were listed as winners of its annual Best of the Best Travelers’ Choice Awards. The restaurants that won this year were Queology in Charleston and Acme Lowcountry Kitchen in Isle of Palms. The awards are the company’s highest honor and winners are among the top 1% of its listings.
live5news.com
Lowcountry warming centers to open Sunday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With cold weather in the forecast this weekend, two Lowcountry churches have decided to open their warming centers. Holy City Missions at Aldersgate UMC and Seacoast Summerville will open their centers Sunday night. Most warming centers will open when temperatures reach 35 degrees or below and...
live5news.com
Aviation Authority, conservation groups partner to protect 90 acres of land on Johns Island
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Dozens of acres of forest on Johns Island will be protected permanently thanks to the Charleston County Aviation Authority and local conservation groups. The Charleston County Aviation Authority and Lowcountry Land Trust announced a partnership Friday to protect 90 acres of land just north of...
live5news.com
LIVE 5 INVESTIGATES: More than 1,000 illegal short-term rentals operating in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Short-term rentals have taken off in the last few years and despite the City of Charleston’s best efforts, thousands of illegal advertisements continue to pop up. “We had a very big uptick in complaints of transient people coming through their neighborhoods not knowing who they...
Portuguese Man o’ Wars spotted on Sullivan’s Island
SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)- Town officials are warning residents of the recent sighting of Portuguese Man o’ Wars on Sullivan’s Island beaches. Public Safety officials recovered multiple of the dangerous marine creatures, but no stings have been reported, according to Town Administrator Andy Benke. The Portuguese Man o’ War is a marine hydrozoan with long, […]
live5news.com
Charleston Co. to consider setting aside $75M to pay for remaining prep for I-526 expansion
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County Council could set aside tens of millions of dollars to help pay for the remaining prep work to expand Interstate 526. County officials have identified $75 million available from the transportation sales tax that could be used to advance the interstate’s expansion. The measure will be up for vote Thursday night.
Charleston City Paper
How you can help S.C.’s birds
Charleston City Councilman Ross Appel has photographed birds for the past five years to disconnect, slow down and appreciate what nature has to offer. “The Lowcountry is a beautiful place with incredible wildlife — if you know where to look,” Appel told the Charleston City Paper. North America...
electrek.co
Redwood Materials announces South Carolina as home to next US battery campus
Battery recycling specialist Redwood Materials has announced its next expansion in the US, which includes a new battery materials campus in Charleston, South Carolina. As Redwood’s Easternmost facility in the US, it joins the “Battery Belt” corridor growing between Michigan and Georgia. Redwood Materials is a company...
1,500 new jobs coming to South Carolina in what leaders are calling 'largest economic development' ever
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. — A company that makes parts for batteries for electric vehicles is coming to South Carolina, a move the state says represents the largest economic investment in state history and will create roughly 1,500 jobs. Representatives from Redwood Materials, flanked by state leaders including South Carolina...
Comments / 0