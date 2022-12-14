ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue boys top Galena, Monticello and Camanche

Jensen Wedeking dumped in a game-high 28 points, while Hunter Putman scored another 21 points as the Bellevue Comets defeated Galena, 61-46 last Thursday night at home to improve to 5-0 on the season. The first quarter was actually dominated by Galena, as Bellevue struggled on scoring and had five...
BELLEVUE, IA
Bring Me The News

Huge 3-day snow totals from around Minnesota

It was a monster storm in Duluth and the North Shore, while pretty much everywhere in the northern half of Minnesota was walloped with double-digit snow totals over the past three days. By Friday morning, the National Weather Service in Duluth had measured 24.2 inches of fresh snow since Tuesday....
MINNESOTA STATE
WDIO-TV

Justin Liles: Round two begins tonight

We are now in the lull of the storm for a few hours. Snow will likely return to the majority of the Northland tonight as another round of heavy snow returns. Once again gusty winds along the north shore and heavy snowfall will likely lead to terrible travel again Thursday morning and during the day. All areas from the head of the lake and up the north shore may see an additional foot of snowfall on top of what we already have.
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Winter storm update for this week

December 12. 2022 from the National Weather Service - Duluth. The Winter Storm Watch for this week has been expanded into northwest Wisconsin, and the Minnesota portion has been delayed to noon on Tuesday do to an expected delay in the arrival of precipitation. Heavy wet snow could lead to power outages, and travel on Wednesday morning could be very difficult. Check back for updates!
DULUTH, MN
superhits106.com

Winter Weather Advisory Tonight and Tomorrow

A winter weather advisory has been issued for tonight and tomorrow morning for a good portion of the Tri-State area. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory to run from 6 p.m. tonight til noon tomorrow for an area that includes Clayton, Delaware and Dubuque counties in Iowa and Crawford and Grant counties in Wisconsin. The National Weather Service predicts 1 to 3 inches of snow will fall, along with a glaze of ice possible. The weather service says “plan on slippery road conditions, and the hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.”
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Four adults charged following incident at Dubuque High School

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On December 13th, 2022, police were dispatched to Hempstead High School for a report of a large disturbance. According to a criminal complaint, a 15-year-old was assaulted by another 15-year-old student in a school bathroom. After the assault, the perpetrator went to the school office. The victim in the incident then grabbed a lunch tray and entered the office area, assaulting the perpetrator with it.
DUBUQUE, IA
boreal.org

New snowfall 6 a.m. until midnight

From the National Weather Service • Duluth • December 15, 2022. Snow will continue, heavy at times with snowfall rates of 1-2" per hour. The snow will decrease in intensity later this morning into the afternoon. Heavy snow will last the longest along portions of the North Shore.
DULUTH, MN
x1071.com

Woman Entrapped In Her Vehicle After Crash

Authorities say a woman from Platteville was taken to a hospital Saturday after crashing and being entrapped in her vehicle north of Platteville. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s department, 33 year old Samantha Pease of Platteville was taken by ambulance to Southwest Health for treatment. The crash happened at about 12:15 a.m. Saturday in the area of Highway 80 and Mockingbird Road. A report says that Pease was southbound on Highway 80 when she fell asleep and her vehicle went off of the highway and into a ditch, striking the embankment of Mockingbird Road. Pease’s vehicle overturned several times, causing Pease to be entrapped in her vehicle.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
CBS Minnesota

1 dead, 2 hurt in multi-vehicle crash on slick highway near Hayward, Wisconsin

HAYWARD, Wis. – Investigators say weather played a factor in a multi-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in western Wisconsin that left one man dead and sent two others to the hospital.The Sawyer County Sheriff's Office says it happened at about 3:21 p.m. on State Highway 27 in the Town of Bass Lake, which is about 10 miles southeast of Hayward.Witnesses say an SUV was heading northbound on the highway when the driver, 64-year-old Sarah Cleeton of Exeland, lost control and struck a sedan head-on.The sedan, driven by 72-year-old Terrell Boettcher, was then struck by a pickup truck driven by 37-year-old Jared Lane. Both are from Hayward.Cleeton's passenger, 77-year-old John Peterson of Ojibwa, died from his injuries at a local hospital. Cleeton and Boettcher were both hospitalized with unknown injuries. Lane was not hurt.The sheriff's office is investigating.
HAYWARD, WI
103.3 WJOD

Brief Lockdown at Dubuque High School on Monday

According to the Telegraph Herald, Police said a physical disturbance prompted a brief lockdown at a High School in Dubuque this morning. The TH reports that Dubuque Police Lt. Brendan Welsh confirmed that Hempstead High School in Dubuque was locked down shortly after officers were called to the scene at about 10:20 a.m. this morning for a "physical disturbance."
DUBUQUE, IA
nbc15.com

Grant Co. officials detail search efforts for missing 34-year-old

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Grant County Sheriff’s Office detailed its efforts so far in the search for a missing 34-year-old man, who has not been seen since Dec. 4. The sheriff’s office issued a missing endangered person alert for Ronald Henry on Dec. 8 from a home on Condry Road in rural Platteville. Deputies learned that Henry was staying at a friend’s home and was last heard from late the night of Dec. 4 into Dec. 5. His loved ones told authorities that this is out of character for him.
GRANT COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

One Wisconsin county listed as 'high' for COVID-19 activity

MADISON (WLUK) -- One Wisconsin county has been moved into the "high" level for COVID-19 activity. Iron county in northern Wisconsin is the state's only county with this escalated activity, according to the latest map from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At this level, the CDC recommends wearing a mask or respirator and advises those who may be considered high risk to consider avoid public, non-essential activities indoors.
WISCONSIN STATE
KWQC

Sheriff: 1 dead after being hit by a train in rural Sterling

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - The Whiteside County Sheriff’s office is investigating a fatal train accident in rural Sterling. According to the Sheriff’s office, the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call from Union Pacific Railway at 2:36 a.m. Wednesday that a pedestrian was hit by a train near U.S. 30 and Harvey Road in rural Sterling.
STERLING, IL
x1071.com

Disturbance in Dodgeville Results in Arrest

Authorities in Iowa County received a report of a disturbance at a residence on Craig Street in Dodgeville Saturday around 5pm. Dodgeville Police along with Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the residence. Upon investigation at the residence, 28 year old Dalton Richardson of Dodgeville was arrested on charges of Disorderly Conduct, Bail Jumping, and a Probation Violation. Richardson was booked at the Iowa County Jail where he remains in custody.
DODGEVILLE, WI
superhits106.com

Dubuque Man Arrested For Marijuana and Domestic Assault

A Dubuque man was arrested Monday night around 11:15 pm around 4th and Main Street in Dubuque. Dubuque law officials arrested 52 year old Murrell Griffen of Dubuque for a charge of possession of marijuana and a warrant charging domestic assault.
