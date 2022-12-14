Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bellevueheraldleader.com
Bellevue boys top Galena, Monticello and Camanche
Jensen Wedeking dumped in a game-high 28 points, while Hunter Putman scored another 21 points as the Bellevue Comets defeated Galena, 61-46 last Thursday night at home to improve to 5-0 on the season. The first quarter was actually dominated by Galena, as Bellevue struggled on scoring and had five...
FOX 21 Online
Prep Basketball: Northwestern Boys Go to 4-0 on Year in Victory Against Superior
SUPERIOR, Wis.- The Northwestern boys basketball team notched win number four on Tuesday, defeating Superior 75 to 51. The Tigers (4-0) will return home Thursday for a contest against Spooner.
Huge 3-day snow totals from around Minnesota
It was a monster storm in Duluth and the North Shore, while pretty much everywhere in the northern half of Minnesota was walloped with double-digit snow totals over the past three days. By Friday morning, the National Weather Service in Duluth had measured 24.2 inches of fresh snow since Tuesday....
WDIO-TV
Justin Liles: Round two begins tonight
We are now in the lull of the storm for a few hours. Snow will likely return to the majority of the Northland tonight as another round of heavy snow returns. Once again gusty winds along the north shore and heavy snowfall will likely lead to terrible travel again Thursday morning and during the day. All areas from the head of the lake and up the north shore may see an additional foot of snowfall on top of what we already have.
boreal.org
Winter storm update for this week
December 12. 2022 from the National Weather Service - Duluth. The Winter Storm Watch for this week has been expanded into northwest Wisconsin, and the Minnesota portion has been delayed to noon on Tuesday do to an expected delay in the arrival of precipitation. Heavy wet snow could lead to power outages, and travel on Wednesday morning could be very difficult. Check back for updates!
Still snow to come over the next 48 hours; tracking the next storm
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard takes a look at the snow still to fall across Minnesota over the next 48 hours before a brutal blast of cold sets in. Sven is also tracking the next winter storm that could arrive next week. So far, Duluth has been slammed by around 2 feet...
This Swanky Dubuque Mansion is its Own “Shangri-La”
I ventured down the Zillow path once again. Recently, I took a look at a mansion in Galena, IL on the market for $2 million. But when I saw that a nearly-$1 million home was available on one of Dubuque's most coveted streets, I knew I had to share what was beyond those walls.
superhits106.com
Winter Weather Advisory Tonight and Tomorrow
A winter weather advisory has been issued for tonight and tomorrow morning for a good portion of the Tri-State area. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory to run from 6 p.m. tonight til noon tomorrow for an area that includes Clayton, Delaware and Dubuque counties in Iowa and Crawford and Grant counties in Wisconsin. The National Weather Service predicts 1 to 3 inches of snow will fall, along with a glaze of ice possible. The weather service says “plan on slippery road conditions, and the hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.”
KCRG.com
Four adults charged following incident at Dubuque High School
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On December 13th, 2022, police were dispatched to Hempstead High School for a report of a large disturbance. According to a criminal complaint, a 15-year-old was assaulted by another 15-year-old student in a school bathroom. After the assault, the perpetrator went to the school office. The victim in the incident then grabbed a lunch tray and entered the office area, assaulting the perpetrator with it.
boreal.org
New snowfall 6 a.m. until midnight
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • December 15, 2022. Snow will continue, heavy at times with snowfall rates of 1-2" per hour. The snow will decrease in intensity later this morning into the afternoon. Heavy snow will last the longest along portions of the North Shore.
x1071.com
Woman Entrapped In Her Vehicle After Crash
Authorities say a woman from Platteville was taken to a hospital Saturday after crashing and being entrapped in her vehicle north of Platteville. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s department, 33 year old Samantha Pease of Platteville was taken by ambulance to Southwest Health for treatment. The crash happened at about 12:15 a.m. Saturday in the area of Highway 80 and Mockingbird Road. A report says that Pease was southbound on Highway 80 when she fell asleep and her vehicle went off of the highway and into a ditch, striking the embankment of Mockingbird Road. Pease’s vehicle overturned several times, causing Pease to be entrapped in her vehicle.
1 dead, 2 hurt in multi-vehicle crash on slick highway near Hayward, Wisconsin
HAYWARD, Wis. – Investigators say weather played a factor in a multi-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in western Wisconsin that left one man dead and sent two others to the hospital.The Sawyer County Sheriff's Office says it happened at about 3:21 p.m. on State Highway 27 in the Town of Bass Lake, which is about 10 miles southeast of Hayward.Witnesses say an SUV was heading northbound on the highway when the driver, 64-year-old Sarah Cleeton of Exeland, lost control and struck a sedan head-on.The sedan, driven by 72-year-old Terrell Boettcher, was then struck by a pickup truck driven by 37-year-old Jared Lane. Both are from Hayward.Cleeton's passenger, 77-year-old John Peterson of Ojibwa, died from his injuries at a local hospital. Cleeton and Boettcher were both hospitalized with unknown injuries. Lane was not hurt.The sheriff's office is investigating.
Comedian Makes Joke About Duluth On Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon
A comedian from Wisconsin recently was on the Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. She cracked a joke about Duluth and shared some other midwestern quirks that I'm sure you probably can relate to. Mary Mack joined Jimmy Fallon last week where she made some jokes about growing up in Northern...
Autopsy confirms man who crashed into Pecatonica River died as result of crash
BLANCHARDVILLE, Wis. — An autopsy performed last week confirmed that a Beloit man who died after crashing into the Pecatonica River last week died as a result of the crash. Lafayette County Sheriff Reg Gill said Tuesday that Eugene Dinger, 73, of Beloit died in the crash in the 19000 block of State Highway 78 on Dec. 7. This marks...
Brief Lockdown at Dubuque High School on Monday
According to the Telegraph Herald, Police said a physical disturbance prompted a brief lockdown at a High School in Dubuque this morning. The TH reports that Dubuque Police Lt. Brendan Welsh confirmed that Hempstead High School in Dubuque was locked down shortly after officers were called to the scene at about 10:20 a.m. this morning for a "physical disturbance."
nbc15.com
Grant Co. officials detail search efforts for missing 34-year-old
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Grant County Sheriff’s Office detailed its efforts so far in the search for a missing 34-year-old man, who has not been seen since Dec. 4. The sheriff’s office issued a missing endangered person alert for Ronald Henry on Dec. 8 from a home on Condry Road in rural Platteville. Deputies learned that Henry was staying at a friend’s home and was last heard from late the night of Dec. 4 into Dec. 5. His loved ones told authorities that this is out of character for him.
Fox11online.com
One Wisconsin county listed as 'high' for COVID-19 activity
MADISON (WLUK) -- One Wisconsin county has been moved into the "high" level for COVID-19 activity. Iron county in northern Wisconsin is the state's only county with this escalated activity, according to the latest map from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At this level, the CDC recommends wearing a mask or respirator and advises those who may be considered high risk to consider avoid public, non-essential activities indoors.
KWQC
Sheriff: 1 dead after being hit by a train in rural Sterling
STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - The Whiteside County Sheriff’s office is investigating a fatal train accident in rural Sterling. According to the Sheriff’s office, the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call from Union Pacific Railway at 2:36 a.m. Wednesday that a pedestrian was hit by a train near U.S. 30 and Harvey Road in rural Sterling.
x1071.com
Disturbance in Dodgeville Results in Arrest
Authorities in Iowa County received a report of a disturbance at a residence on Craig Street in Dodgeville Saturday around 5pm. Dodgeville Police along with Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the residence. Upon investigation at the residence, 28 year old Dalton Richardson of Dodgeville was arrested on charges of Disorderly Conduct, Bail Jumping, and a Probation Violation. Richardson was booked at the Iowa County Jail where he remains in custody.
superhits106.com
Dubuque Man Arrested For Marijuana and Domestic Assault
A Dubuque man was arrested Monday night around 11:15 pm around 4th and Main Street in Dubuque. Dubuque law officials arrested 52 year old Murrell Griffen of Dubuque for a charge of possession of marijuana and a warrant charging domestic assault.
Comments / 0