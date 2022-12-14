Read full article on original website
So long, California: Major county votes to study secession
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) — The November elections saw Californians continue to embrace progressive leadership, but voters in one of the state’s most populous counties are so frustrated with this political direction that they voted to consider seceding and forming their own state. An advisory ballot proposal approved...
Big Oil can only get you to reverse state law by lying
Ten years ago, Loyola Law School professor Jennifer Levinson suggested that "ballot initiatives have harmed California." While admitting that some initiatives "support worthwhile ideas or causes," she couldn't help noticing that "the process designed to guard against special interests, and specifically their influence over legislators, has now been turned on its head and is all but controlled by those interests. In order to qualify an initiative for the ballot one needs money, not a good idea."
California activists ask for land and $350k+ in reparations, warn of 'backlash' if request denied
OAKLAND, Calif. (TND) — A recommendation to provide over $223,000 in reparation payments per eligible Black Californian, sent to California’s Reparations Task Force, stirred a frenzy earlier this month over the high dollar amount. But, despite opposition to the seemingly heavy-handed payout, some individuals think the task force is still hundreds-of-thousands of dollars, and 15-20 acres of land, short.
California's anti-oil law comes one step closer to repeal
CALIFORNIA, USA — A California law that prohibits new oil and gas wells from being drilled near homes, schools and hospitals could face a referendum in the 2024 election. Stop the Energy Shutdown, a campaign organized by oil and gas industry groups, said Tuesday it has collected enough signatures for a referendum to overturn SB 1137, the law that banned new oil and gas wells within 3,200 feet of highly populated places. It was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom in September.
California Air Resources Board (CARB) Approves Unprecedented Climate Action Plan To Shift World’s 4th Largest Economy From Fossil Fuels To Clean And Renewable Energy
Final 2022 Scoping Plan to reduce demand for petroleum by 94%, cut air pollution by 71%, reduce greenhouse gas emissions 85%, and reach carbon neutrality by 2045. December 16, 2022 - The California Air Resources Board on Thursday approved the final proposed 2022 Scoping Plan, a world-leading roadmap to address climate change that cuts greenhouse gas emissions by 85% and achieves carbon neutrality in 2045. The 2022 Scoping Plan provides a detailed sector-by-sector roadmap to guide the world’s fourth-largest economy away from its current dependance on petroleum and fossil gas to clean and renewable energy resources and zero-emission vehicles.
California's Ban on Gas-Powered Cars Could Wreak Havoc on Its Energy Grid
In late August, California air regulators announced that the state would ban the sale of most gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035, a policy aimed at encouraging a shift to electric vehicles (E.V.s). A week later, amid a massive heat wave, California officials begged E.V. owners not to recharge their cars during peak evening hours so as not to overload the state's energy grid.
Nearly one million Californians sign energy policy referendum petition
(The Center Square) – Nearly one million Californians have signed an energy-related petition over the past two months. More than 978,000 California residents have signed the Stop the Energy Shutdown petition. Those signatures have been turned in to the county registrar of voter offices throughout the state, according to a press release from the California Independent Petroleum Association. The signatures are for a referendum aimed at stopping a new California...
These California counties soured the most on Gavin Newsom in 2022
Dahle won four counties that voted for Newsom in 2018 and against the recall in 2021.
Opinion: California Businesses Turn to Voters to Overturn Restrictive State Laws
Over the last decade, as Democrats solidified their dominance of the state Capitol, they have repeatedly attempted to change how private businesses operate in California. Those efforts have taken many specific forms, including mandates on employee benefits, making it easier for unions to organize workers, and regulating — or even prohibiting — products and services offered to customers.
Cities look at banning natural gas
The cities of Eugene and Milwaukie are looking at regulations to ban natural gas connections in new residential construction. A handful of unions say that’s a bad idea, for workers, for energy diversity and for cost. The Oregon cities would follow similar regulations in Washington and California. In Washington,...
California businesses continue to relocate to Texas
(The Center Square) – The exodus of companies from California continues, with many relocating to Texas, according to a tally kept by the California Policy Center. According to its California Book of Exoduses, 183 companies have left California since 2005, citing the state’s ever-expanding regulatory and taxation climate. Since Gov. Gavin Newsom took office in 2019, companies have increasingly left California, and every year, more are relocating to Texas. In...
A Bad Day for School Choice Advocates at the Kentucky Supreme Court
Kentucky's Education Opportunity Account Program was launched in 2021 for the stated goal of providing "more flexibility and choices in education to Kentucky residents and to address disparities in educational options available to students." The program works by providing money to eligible families, who may spend it on various educational needs, including private school tuition. The program is privately funded and the state offers tax credits to the private donors who support it.
Missouri Media Groups' Letter About Closure of Court Cases
Missouri courts are generally expected to conduct their affairs in public. [According to the Missouri Constitution,] "Missouri courts of justice shall be open to every person." By statute, "the sitting of every court shall be public and every person may freely attend same" and "all trials upon the merits shall be conducted in open court and so far as convenient in the regular courtroom." Records of Missouri trial courts are presumed to be open, although there are some specific statutory exceptions, such as for juvenile proceedings, paternity decisions, and others. And appellate court opinions "shall be public records."
Crime Victims' Rights Now Integrated Throughout the Arizona Rules
Last week, capping a five-year effort by Arizona crime victims' rights advocates, the Arizona Supreme Court amended its rules of criminal procedure to provide crime victims' rights throughout the criminal justice process. Because Arizona's decision is the first thorough integration of victims' rights in a state's rules of criminal procedure, it is worth attention. I hope that Arizona's approach will be followed by other states and, ultimately, by the drafters of the federal rules of criminal procedure.
North Dakota A.G.: Teacher Training Funds Program Open to Teachers at Private (Including Religious) Schools
From a formal Attorney General opinion (no. 2022-L-07) responding to a query by the North Dakota Education Standards and Practices Board; it is dated Nov. 29, but was just posted on Westlaw:. … [Y]ou ask (1) whether private school teachers who are also mentors may participate in the Teacher Support...
Illinois bill defines these guns as ‘assault weapons’
A measure being debated at the Illinois statehouse defines dozens of semi-automatic pistols, shotguns and rifles as “assault weapons.” House Bill 5855 from state Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Deerfield, is being debated in a House committee this week. If passed, the measure would prohibit anyone under 21 from getting a Firearm Owner’s Identification Card unless they are enlisted in the armed services. The bill would also prohibit the sale and possession of any magazines that hold more than 10 rounds. Among other provisions include extending gun-related...
5 Louisiana Officers Indicted for Beating Motorist Ronald Greene to Death, Then Covering It Up
Five Louisiana law enforcement officers have finally been charged with crimes in connection with the brutal death of Ronald Greene, a 49-year-old motorist stopped by state troopers in 2019 and then viciously beaten by them. When Greene died, authorities told his family he had been killed in a car crash...
