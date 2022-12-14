Missouri courts are generally expected to conduct their affairs in public. [According to the Missouri Constitution,] "Missouri courts of justice shall be open to every person." By statute, "the sitting of every court shall be public and every person may freely attend same" and "all trials upon the merits shall be conducted in open court and so far as convenient in the regular courtroom." Records of Missouri trial courts are presumed to be open, although there are some specific statutory exceptions, such as for juvenile proceedings, paternity decisions, and others. And appellate court opinions "shall be public records."

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO