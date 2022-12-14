Read full article on original website
flackbroadcasting.com
Report: SUNY Poly has college of Nano-Science swept underneath their feet to the University at Albany
ONEIDA COUNTY- Local officials are reacting in disgust towards Governor Hochul and her administration after developments have surfaced that SUNY Poly will have its College of Nano-Science swept out from under their feet and moved to the University at Albany. “This is just the latest insult by an administration in...
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Findings of Department of Financial Services Redlining Report for Long Island, Rochester And Syracuse
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new report from the Department of Financial Services that illuminates continued racial disparities in mortgage lending practices on Long Island, in Rochester and in Syracuse as part of an ongoing statewide inquiry into redlining. The announcement follows a previously published Department of Financial Services report that identified redlining and other forms of housing discrimination by mortgage lenders, particularly non-depository lenders, in majority-minority neighborhoods in Buffalo.
Famous Mill, Factory & Church in CNY Among 11 Added to Historic Places Register
A twentieth-century Oneida County mill, a Syracuse piano factory, and an 1800s Onondaga County church are among 11 places being added to the State and National Registers of Historic Places. Avalon Knitting Mill - Oneida County. The Avalon Knitting Mill in Utica is an early twentieth-century brick mill built with...
WKTV
Utica's West Side Senior Center getting $2 million makeover
UTICA, N.Y. – The West Side Senior Center in Utica will undergo a $2 million renovation to provide better programs and services for older adults in the community. No major upgrades have been made to the building in the past four decades. Updates will be made to the electrical...
How much snow will CNY get? Plus, Syracuse school district alum named superintendent (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 15)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 31; Low: 21. Winter storm likely to hit today. Hidden Gems of CNY: Not your typical bar food: Some taverns in Central New York are upping their game when it comes to bar food. You might be sipping draft beer in a neighborhood pub, but that doesn’t mean you have to pair it with chicken wings, Chex mix or mozzarella sticks. How about some Spanish octopus with a balsamic drizzle? We found five cozy spots where you can belly up to the bar and fill your belly with surprisingly decent food.
Syracuse schools announce new superintendent: He’s one of their own
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Anthony Q. Davis has been named the new superintendent of the Syracuse school district. Davis, who has been the interim superintendent since Superintendent Jaime Alicea retired in June, grew up in the city and graduated from Henninger High School in 1982. In perhaps a nod to Davis’...
uticatangerine.com
Utica Bread, a rising bakery in a growing community
A crowd of people gathered outside of one small store on Genesee Street in New Hartford early on a Saturday morning. The shop was due to open in two minutes, and already people were lined up, waiting eagerly to be let in. Finally, the door opens, and the smell of...
Contract awarded for demolition of Beech-Nut plant
Major redevelopment work will soon again be underway at the Exit 29 site, in Canajoharie.
See Onondaga County towns with biggest home sale price drops
Syracuse, N.Y. — Average home sale prices are down in six Onondaga County towns, up two from a week ago, according to new data. Average prices are lower than they were a year ago at this time in LaFayette, Marcellus, Elbridge, Tully, Fabius and Otisco. Just last week, prices were still up in Marcellus and LaFayette.
Another Onondaga County town abandons full-value tax assessment. ‘Enough is enough’
Syracuse, N.Y. – Another town in Onondaga County has given up trying to keep property tax assessments level with current housing prices, despite advice from state officials that full-value assessing is the fairest and most accurate approach. The Salina town board on Monday voted to stop the practice of...
Storm causes school closings across CNY. Plus, a well-known musician from CNY dies (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 16)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 37; Low: 30. “Significant” winter storm arrives; see the 5-day forecast. Photo of the Day. First Look: New kitchen turns a traditional cinnamon bun into a savory steak & cheese roll: The...
informnny.com
Snow Emergency declared in Utica starting 10pm
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The City of Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri has declared a ‘Snow Emergency’ in Utica starting on Thursday, December 15th. Due to the anticipated forecast of snow tonight, the City of Utica is being proactive and declaring a Snow Emergency that will go into effect tonight, DECEMBER 15, 2022, AT 10:00 p.m.
Two-car crash in Schuyler kills a Utica man
HERKIMER COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police have reported that a Utica man was killed in a fatal two-car crash that occurred in the Town of Schuyler on December 13th. Around 6:51 pm on Tuesday, troopers, and emergency responders with the Schuyler EMS, Kunkel Ambulance, and NYS Department of Transportation arrived on […]
A Central New York farm that offered food and fun for nearly 25 years is shutting down
Rome, N. Y. — After almost 25 years, Wagner Farms near Rome in Oneida County is shutting down. Owner Ron Wagner blames rising costs and lower-than-expected revenues for the decision to close the business that has offered fresh produce along with activities such as wagon rides and an annual sunflower celebration.
cortlandvoice.com
County moves forward with opposition to ‘strict’ concealed-carry state bill
The Cortland County Legislature will vote to send a letter in opposition to the New York State Legislature’s Concealed Carry Improvement Act next week. The state bill enacts a strict permitting process for concealed-carry licenses and it requires background checks for ammunition sales. It also restricts the concealed carry of firearms in locations such as government buildings.
Today show reporting live from ‘snowy Syracuse’
Syracuse, N.Y. — The more than 2 million viewers of the Today show caught a glimpse of a picturesque shot of Syracuse Friday morning. “Let us start in snowy Syracuse,” Savannah Guthrie said on the morning broadcast. NBC reporter Kathy Park was reporting live from Clinton Square to...
Four of six Democrats to retire next year from Onondaga County Legislature
Syracuse, N.Y. – Four of the six Democrats on the Onondaga County Legislature will not run for re-election next November, paving the way for significant turnover in the legislature’s Democratic caucus. Bill Kinne, Peggy Chase, Linda Ervin and Mary Kuhn have all indicated they intend to retire from...
Three restaurants fail health inspection: November 27 – December 3
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of November 27 to December 3. Three food services failed their inspections: Hungers for Hope @ Twin Rinks Hungers for Hope @ Twin Rinks had six violations, one being in critical condition. Critical violation: Improper hot […]
Another Popular Retailer In New Hartford Is Closing – Which One?
It's the end of an era for another popular retailer in Sangertown Square Mall in New Hartford. This time, it impacts parents and their children. Signs are up in the mall that indicate Children's Place will be closing in January of 2023. The Children’s Place closed seven stores during the...
