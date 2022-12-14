ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces Findings of Department of Financial Services Redlining Report for Long Island, Rochester And Syracuse

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new report from the Department of Financial Services that illuminates continued racial disparities in mortgage lending practices on Long Island, in Rochester and in Syracuse as part of an ongoing statewide inquiry into redlining. The announcement follows a previously published Department of Financial Services report that identified redlining and other forms of housing discrimination by mortgage lenders, particularly non-depository lenders, in majority-minority neighborhoods in Buffalo.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Utica's West Side Senior Center getting $2 million makeover

UTICA, N.Y. – The West Side Senior Center in Utica will undergo a $2 million renovation to provide better programs and services for older adults in the community. No major upgrades have been made to the building in the past four decades. Updates will be made to the electrical...
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

How much snow will CNY get? Plus, Syracuse school district alum named superintendent (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 15)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 31; Low: 21. Winter storm likely to hit today. Hidden Gems of CNY: Not your typical bar food: Some taverns in Central New York are upping their game when it comes to bar food. You might be sipping draft beer in a neighborhood pub, but that doesn’t mean you have to pair it with chicken wings, Chex mix or mozzarella sticks. How about some Spanish octopus with a balsamic drizzle? We found five cozy spots where you can belly up to the bar and fill your belly with surprisingly decent food.
SYRACUSE, NY
uticatangerine.com

Utica Bread, a rising bakery in a growing community

A crowd of people gathered outside of one small store on Genesee Street in New Hartford early on a Saturday morning. The shop was due to open in two minutes, and already people were lined up, waiting eagerly to be let in. Finally, the door opens, and the smell of...
NEW HARTFORD, NY
informnny.com

Snow Emergency declared in Utica starting 10pm

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The City of Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri has declared a ‘Snow Emergency’ in Utica starting on Thursday, December 15th. Due to the anticipated forecast of snow tonight, the City of Utica is being proactive and declaring a Snow Emergency that will go into effect tonight, DECEMBER 15, 2022, AT 10:00 p.m.
UTICA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Two-car crash in Schuyler kills a Utica man

HERKIMER COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police have reported that a Utica man was killed in a fatal two-car crash that occurred in the Town of Schuyler on December 13th. Around 6:51 pm on Tuesday, troopers, and emergency responders with the Schuyler EMS, Kunkel Ambulance, and NYS Department of Transportation arrived on […]
UTICA, NY
cortlandvoice.com

County moves forward with opposition to ‘strict’ concealed-carry state bill

The Cortland County Legislature will vote to send a letter in opposition to the New York State Legislature’s Concealed Carry Improvement Act next week. The state bill enacts a strict permitting process for concealed-carry licenses and it requires background checks for ammunition sales. It also restricts the concealed carry of firearms in locations such as government buildings.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Today show reporting live from ‘snowy Syracuse’

Syracuse, N.Y. — The more than 2 million viewers of the Today show caught a glimpse of a picturesque shot of Syracuse Friday morning. “Let us start in snowy Syracuse,” Savannah Guthrie said on the morning broadcast. NBC reporter Kathy Park was reporting live from Clinton Square to...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Three restaurants fail health inspection: November 27 – December 3

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of November 27 to December 3. Three food services failed their inspections: Hungers for Hope @ Twin Rinks Hungers for Hope @ Twin Rinks had six violations, one being in critical condition. Critical violation: Improper hot […]
SYRACUSE, NY
