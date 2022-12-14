ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Omaha softball, baseball programs announced 2023 slates

(Omaha) -- The Omaha softball and baseball programs announced their 2023 schedules on Friday. The softball team will play in four non-conference tournaments and have 14 home dates, including the February 10th opener coming at the UNI Dome Tournament. View the complete release from Omaha athletics linked here. The baseball...
Former Husker volleyball players back in Final Four action for Longhorns

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Kayla Caffey and Keonilei Akana traded in Husker red for Texas’ burnt orange. The volleyball players both left the Huskers after last season and are now with the Longhorns, who are at the NCAA Volleyball Final Four this week. Caffey’s transfer was highly publicized after...
Defending champs Ashland-Greenwood off to fast start

(Ashland-Greenwood) -- The Ashland-Greenwood boys basketball team's title defense is off to a fast start. The Bluejays are 4-0 after wins over Arlington, Elkhorn, Louisville and Conestoga. "I think we're off to a good start," Coach Jacob Mohs said. "But we do have several areas we're trying to work on....
As the portal turns: Transfer season just starting as early Nebraska trends emerge

Like a stove burner on a low setting, the transfer portal is still warming up. It might seem more like a flash fry during the last week-plus as hundreds of FBS players — including 15 Huskers — left their old teams in search of something different. Many have already found new homes in college football’s new frenzied annual version of free agency.
Sidney boys looking for continued growth with youthful roster

(Sidney) -- Sidney boys basketball continues to look for growth as the season moves along under first-year head coach Luke Buttry. The Cowboys (2-4 overall, 1-2 Corner Conference) have had a tough week with losses to Fremont-Mills and Bedford, but that came off a week where they went 2-0, including wins over East Atchison and Griswold. And that was off of an 0-2 opening week with losses to Johnson-Brock and Stanton.
County attorney declines to file charges over fund shift at History Nebraska

LINCOLN  — The Lancaster County Attorney’s Office has declined to file criminal charges in connection with a diversion of $270,000 in funds by the then-head of History Nebraska, Trevor Jones. The Nebraska state auditor had raised questions about the diversion of the funds, saying it could possibly represent official misconduct, theft or embezzlement. The concerns […] The post County attorney declines to file charges over fund shift at History Nebraska appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Weeping Water wrestling continues to grow, rebuild

(Weeping Water) -- Long-time Weeping Water wrestling coach Mike Barrett is in year two of his second tenure with the Indians, and the program is continuing to build. “We compare it from last year’s team,” Barrett told KMA Sports. “Last year, we had three boys that were supposed to go out, but we convinced 13 to give it a try. It was basically starting over with kids that had never wrestled before. This year, we came back with 22 and noticed right off the bat that we’re way ahead of where we were last year.”
Creston goes 3-0, wins marquee Hawkeye Ten dual over Glenwood

(Glenwood) -- Creston finished off a perfect 3-0 night with a 45-27 dual win over Hawkeye Ten foe Glenwood Tuesday. The Panthers dominated the first two duals of the evening, a 68-6 triumph over West Central Valley and a 63-15 victory over Treynor, before defeating the Rams in a highly-anticipated matchup.
Grand Jury indictments District of Nebraska

Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned nine unsealed Indictments charging 11 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Thunderstorms, hail hit southeast Nebraska

AUBURN, Neb. -- While the far western part of the state is dealing with snow, the southeastern portion of Nebraska got a different kind of winter storm Monday night. Thunderstorms struck in places like Lincoln, Omaha, Nebraska City and Auburn, with folks in Nemaha County getting hail at approximately 11:00 p.m.
Donna Bishop, 88 of Glenwood, Iowa

Time:3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Memorials:Glenwood Public Library or Grace United Methodist Church. Cemetery:Private at Glenwood Cemetery, Glenwood, Iowa.
PHOTOS: Blizzard dumps snow across western Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – It’s a winter wonderland, but just in the western half of Nebraska. Several feet of snow were dumped in the western part of the state, thanks to a blizzard that began Monday night. Channel 8’s Chief Meteorologist Rusty Dawkins said the storm is expected...
Snowfall reports from our latest winter storm

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Our latest winter storm to roll across the state has nearly finished dropping snow, with parts of eastern Nebraska possibly seeing some light snow and flurries through Thursday afternoon. Any accumulations will be very light and certainly will be well below what parts of western Nebraska saw through early this week.
