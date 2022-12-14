Read full article on original website
Cottage Grove Sentinel
Cottage Grove Cares: Carry It Forward
“It almost doesn’t matter what you do as long as we all do something.”. December 15 - From coast-to-coast, the homeless crisis in America is growing and the burden on small rural towns with limited resources grows heavier each year. Local government leaders at the city and county level need monetary support from the state and federal levels and operational support from local nonprofit organizations such as Carry It Forward to adequately address the crisis.
klcc.org
After bumpy 2022, Arcimoto hopes for smoother roads come 2023
2022 has been a topsy-turvy year for Eugene-based manufacturer, Arcimoto. However, the outlook is optimistic for 2023. Last February, a new, expansive production space was unveiled for Arcimoto’s Fun Utility Vehicles (FUVs.) Dignitaries and shareholders toured the 250,000-sq. ft.space, as new models, innovations, and production goals were presented. But...
klcc.org
Organizers renew call for winter survival gear and provisions
Partners behind a large winter gear donation drive say they’re grateful for the over 3,000 items dropped off so far. But, they say Operation Winter Survival Stockpile still needs more tents, sleeping bags, and blankets. The drive started November 18th, and is organized by Lane County Health and Human...
klcc.org
Officials say new intermodal rail terminal will take trucks off I-5
Officials cut the ribbon Thursday on a new intermodal rail terminal near Albany. Advocates said it could take hundreds of trucks off I-5 each day. The 64-acre facility will allow the transfer of shipping containers from truck to train, and vice versa. The idea is to make it easier for Willamette Valley farms and businesses to ship products and get raw materials without having to send trucks to major ports in Seattle or Tacoma.
klcc.org
Leech becomes interim Eugene City Councilor for Ward 7
After some deliberation, the Eugene City Council has appointed Lyndsie Leech for a 6-month interim councilor position for Ward 7. Leech is executive director for WellMama, a non-profit that provides parents with pregnancy and postpartum services. The council considered other candidates, including Thomas Hiura and Barbie Walker, before approving Leech...
kezi.com
Electric cars becoming more popular, local auto dealership says
EUGENE, Ore. -- Car dealers in Eugene are seeing first-hand the rising demand for electric cars. Experts say clean energy and improved performance are driving people to make the switch to electric. Employees at Sheppard Motors, a dealership in Eugene, say they've outgrown their facility on Seventh Avenue. They're opening a new lot on Chad Drive, an area that provides better freeway access, improved visibility, and more inventory. Brian Scheafer, the general manager at the Sheppard Motors dealership, said the demand from customers for electric cars was a leading factor in the decision to expand.
klcc.org
List of Lane County warming centers open over weekend
The Warming Centers listed below are open to all community members needing a place to warm up. Looking Glass New Roads Center (Youth and Young Adults up through age 24) Egan Warming Centers (Eugene/Springfield) Locations subject to change but posted on the website. Activates at 29 and below. Eugene Mission.
kezi.com
Second fire in same Eugene warehouse sparks concerns
EUGENE, Ore. -- A warehouse fire Tuesday night in Eugene is sparking some suspicion after one business owner said this isn't the first time it's happened. Fire crews responded to Wallis Street just before 5:30 p.m. on December 13, and said one person was taken to the hospital. Police said...
klcc.org
Tribal casino revenues fund grants for non-profits; call for applications runs through December
The charitable arm of the Three Rivers Casino has made an open call for non-profits in several Oregon counties to apply for over a million dollars in grant money. The Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua, and Siuslaw Indians established the Three Rivers Foundation 11 years ago. It distributes casino profits to other groups in need.
Oregon witness reports zigzagging flashing light
One frame from the witness video.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Oregon witness at Eugene reported watching and videotaping an object flashing light as it moved in a zigzag fashion at about 6:40 p.m. on November 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com
Blue River Drive could change
BLUE RIVER: Lane County Public Works is developing a design concept for the portion of Blue River Drive between where it crosses Blue River and the McKenzie Highway. I'm copying others in this email involved in the planning. Planners say the immediate need for the project is to provide better direction for people who are redeveloping in the area and where to start measuring building setbacks from Blue River Drive.
Cottage Grove Sentinel
Outbreak of respiratory viruses leads to longer wait times at area hospitals
December 15 - The emergency departments at PeaceHealth’s four Lane County hospitals are reporting record patient volumes due to an outbreak of respiratory virus infections. The same practices that prevented the spread of COVID-19, such as wearing masks and washing hands, also prevented the spread of other viruses such as the common cold and influenza. With the public unmasked and kids back in school, these viruses have made a comeback. Typically, they would circulate slowly through the community and peak in late winter. This year, they arrived earlier than usual and are spreading rapidly among the unexposed and as we spend more time together indoors in the colder weather. This spike in infections is causing extended wait times for all health care facilities, including the emergency department.
klcc.org
Springfield property owners must register occupied RVs, City Council says
Springfield residents must now register occupied RVs on their property. City Council approved the free, online process last week, which officials say they will use to survey those living in RVs. Previously, RVs could not be used as permanent residences outside of dedicated parks. But in 2020, Springfield suspended these...
kezi.com
GuestHouse Inn unsuitable for human habitation, Eugene Springfield Fire Marshal says
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The recently-evacuated GuestHouse Inn and Suites had numerous health and life safety code violations that made it unsuitable for human habitation, according to an inspection carried out by the Eugene Springfield Fire Marshal’s Office. The Fire Marshal’s Office said an inspection of the GuestHouse was carried...
kezi.com
Retired marines walking coast-to-coast for charity arrive in Oregon
SWEET HOME, Ore. -- Three retired U.S. Marines are nearing the end of a journey across the breadth of the country to raise awareness and funds to bring back missing soldiers from abroad. On June 6, Sergeant Major Coleman Kinzer and Sergeant Major Justin LeHew set off from Boston, Massachusetts...
klcc.org
"A way to give back": Eugene Police revive tradition of serving holiday meals to the unhoused
Members of the Eugene Police Department wore Santa hats and aprons Tuesday afternoon to host a holiday meal for people at St. Vincent de Paul’s Lindholm Center in west Eugene. At noon, EPD and St. Vinnie’s staff start serving up plates of turkey with stuffing and all the trimmings....
philomathnews.com
Philomath High cancels Tuesday classes because of sewer system issue
Philomath High School and Philomath Academy classrooms will be shut down on Tuesday because of a sewer system problem, Superintendent of Schools Susan Halliday announced on Monday. “Today, they were starting to notice some things in the forestry facility — and that’s the lowest base of anything,” Halliday said. “And...
Community tips lead to arrest in fatal Albany hit-and-run
An arrest has been made in a fatal hit-and-run that occurred in the early hours of Saturday in Albany. Police arrested 49-year-old Matthew James Dreyer after community info helped to locate his car, which matched the one that struck and killed a woman in the 1500 block of Geary Street at around 4:30 a.m.
hereisoregon.com
It isn’t Christmas in Corvallis without a visit to this drive-thru light display
Quinn Strickler got an early start Dec. 1, but traffic was backed up even at 4:45 p.m. on Southwest 53rd Street on the way to the Benton County Fairgrounds and its Pastega Christmas Light Display. The Corvallis resident and her daughter Aubrey, 4, were still one of the first cars...
