December 15 - The emergency departments at PeaceHealth’s four Lane County hospitals are reporting record patient volumes due to an outbreak of respiratory virus infections. The same practices that prevented the spread of COVID-19, such as wearing masks and washing hands, also prevented the spread of other viruses such as the common cold and influenza. With the public unmasked and kids back in school, these viruses have made a comeback. Typically, they would circulate slowly through the community and peak in late winter. This year, they arrived earlier than usual and are spreading rapidly among the unexposed and as we spend more time together indoors in the colder weather. This spike in infections is causing extended wait times for all health care facilities, including the emergency department.

1 DAY AGO