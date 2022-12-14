Read full article on original website
Related
Eric Hosmer DFA is latest questionable Red Sox roster decision
Red Sox acquire RHP Wyatt Mills from Royals, DFA Eric Hosmer. The Boston Red Sox have designated Eric Hosmer for assignment. It’s the corresponding move to open a spot on the 40-man roster for Wyatt Mills, the right-handed pitcher sent to Boston from the Kansas City Royals on Friday in exchange for minor-league pitcher Jacob Wallace.
Astros World Series Winning Coaching Staff To Return in 2023
Entire World Series championship staff to return with one addition
Sandy Alcantara’s cryptic tweet is leaving fans guessing
Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara has fans in Miami and around the MLB scrambling to decipher a cryptic tweet many hope signals a potential move. Reigning NL Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara signed a five-year contract with the Marlins after the 2021 season but the state of the franchise makes it look likely he won’t see out that deal in Miami.
Yardbarker
Mets potentially looking to move starting pitcher after free agency spending spree
With three recent big additions to the New York Mets‘ starting rotation, speculation has arisen that Carlos Carrasco could be on the move. When reviewing the state of the Mets rotation, they are locked in with their top four starters in Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer, Kodai Senga, and Jose Quintana. At the moment, Carrasco is the fifth starting pitcher.
New York Mets rumors: More help for offense coming this offseason?
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen has already dished out some massive contracts this offseason to boost his team’s chances of winning the World Series in 2023. Now could more help be coming at the plate for the already talent-rich Mets?. Rumors: New York Mets may not be done...
Brian McTaggart On Who The Astros Should Ride With For Next Season
Brian McTaggart On Who The Astros Should Ride With For Next Season
Houston Texans may fire Lovie Smith, hire Eagles coach in 2023
The 2022 Houston Texans are a similar story to the 2021 version at the moment. Last year’s team was coached
FanSided
301K+
Followers
583K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0