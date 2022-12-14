ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eric Hosmer DFA is latest questionable Red Sox roster decision

Red Sox acquire RHP Wyatt Mills from Royals, DFA Eric Hosmer. The Boston Red Sox have designated Eric Hosmer for assignment. It’s the corresponding move to open a spot on the 40-man roster for Wyatt Mills, the right-handed pitcher sent to Boston from the Kansas City Royals on Friday in exchange for minor-league pitcher Jacob Wallace.
Sandy Alcantara’s cryptic tweet is leaving fans guessing

Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara has fans in Miami and around the MLB scrambling to decipher a cryptic tweet many hope signals a potential move. Reigning NL Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara signed a five-year contract with the Marlins after the 2021 season but the state of the franchise makes it look likely he won’t see out that deal in Miami.
MIAMI, FL
