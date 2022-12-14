The Drip Coffee Company is hosting “Cookies with Mrs. Claus”. on Saturday, December 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. This event will include activities, treats, storytelling by Mrs.Claus, and more! Don’t miss the opportunity to meet Mrs. Claus while she is visiting us from the North Pole. She is an absolute delight and enchanting to engage with no matter your age! The Drip will be open that day from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

BAY COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO