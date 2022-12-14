ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Props Brewery & Grill in Downtown Fort Walton Beach will close January 4

On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, Props Brewery announced via social media that their Downtown Fort Walton Beach location will close on January 4, 2023. As part of FDOT’s Brooks Bridge Replacement project, numerous parcels, businesses and buildings were acquired by FDOT as part of the right-of-way acquisition phase of the bridge project.
Cicis Pizza in Fort Walton Beach set to close permanently

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- The Cicis Pizza in Fort Walton Beach will be closing permanently before the end of year. The restaurant is located on Mary Esther Cut Off NW. In a Facebook post, the Fort Walton Beach Cicis says its landlord "will no longer allow us to operate a CiCis Pizza location in the building." The restaurant says the circumstances are out of its control.
$110M Refinancing Secured for Hilton Pensacola Beach and Holiday Inn Resort Pensacola Beach Hotels in Pensacola Beach, FL

JLLs Hotels & Hospitality Group arranged financing for the hotel portfolio on behalf of Innisfree Hotels. JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced that it has arranged a $110 million refinancing for two adjacent beachfront hotels totaling 481 keys in Pensacola Beach, Florida. JLL represented the borrower, Innisfree Hotels,...
It’s a great time to make merry at The Wharf 850 in Niceville

NICEVILLE, Fla. — Dining at The Wharf 850 in Niceville during the Holidays is extra special with its sparkling lights, Christmas trees, festive evergreen wreaths, colorful ribbons, and bows inside, and the silvery moonlight shimmering on the mirror-like surface of Boggy Bayou after dark outside. It’s no wonder so...
Fort Walton Beach Police Department earns State Accreditation. Here’s what that means.

On December 13, 2022, the Fort Walton Beach Police Department was recognized by the City Council for becoming a Florida Accredited Law Enforcement agency. In 2020, the Department started the process of bringing all of their policies and procedures into alignment with peer-reviewed best practices. In August of 2022, assessors from the Florida Commission for Accreditation (CFA) conducted an in-depth three-day review of the department.
Around the Beach December 2022

The Drip Coffee Company is hosting “Cookies with Mrs. Claus”. on Saturday, December 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. This event will include activities, treats, storytelling by Mrs.Claus, and more! Don’t miss the opportunity to meet Mrs. Claus while she is visiting us from the North Pole. She is an absolute delight and enchanting to engage with no matter your age! The Drip will be open that day from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Escambia Co. awarded $10.93 million for Pensacola Bay Living Shoreline Project. How does it differ from Navy Point project?

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — This week, Escambia County announced a $10.93 million award from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s National Coast Resiliency Fund to fund the construction of the Magazine Point phase of the Pensacola Bay Living Shoreline Project at NAS Pensacola. In October, the Escambia County Board of Commissioners voted 4 to […]
Walton Co. ER still closed months after expected completion date

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many Walton County residents are still without a local Emergency Room since the Healthmark Regional Medical Center closed its doors back in March. The ER was originally closed on March 18 for renovations, and was said to be re-opened in a few weeks. However, nine...
Multiple waterspouts spotted off panhandle coast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Strong storms have led to a few waterspouts today. A warm front passing over the Panhandle today created very favorable conditions for strong, rotating storms to develop. Reports of waterspouts came in near the County Pier in Panama City Beach around 3:35pm. A waterspout was spotted off of Blue Mountain Beach around 12:45pm. There was also a report of one over the Choctawhatchee Bay around 11:30am.
Governor appoints new Bay County Commissioner

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Governor Ron DeSantis appointed a new person to the Bay County Commission Thursday. Clair Pease will replace Philip ‘Griff’ Griffitts. Griffitts left the board when he was elected as a Florida State Representative for District 6. Pease, of Panama City Beach, is the Chief Executive Officer of Emerald View Resorts. […]
Watch: Waterspout in Choctawhatchee Bay

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Incoming storms stirred up the water in Okaloosa County Wednesday. Tiffany Bartch caught a waterspout just before noon on camera near Choctaw Beach in Freeport, Fla. Choctaw Beach is on the North side of Choctawhatchee Bay. Storms are likely Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Follow the WKRG First Alert Storm Team […]
Sean of the South: The Pensacola Police

By Sean Dietrich, Sean of the South Commentary Pensacola. I am at Target this morning. Not far from the Winn-Dixie on Bayou Boulevard. The parking lot is swamped with black-and-white Chevy Tahoes. Lightbars on the rooftops. Push bars mounted on the bumpers. Cop cars. I walk into Target to find a gaggle of police officers, […]
2 people taken to hospital after rollover crash in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two people have been taken to the hospital following a rollover crash in Okaloosa County Friday morning. According to the Ocean City-Wright Fire Control District, the accident happened near the intersection of Lewis Turner and Eglin Parkway. Officials say the condition of the transported patients are...
