Read full article on original website
Related
getthecoast.com
Props Brewery & Grill in Downtown Fort Walton Beach will close January 4
On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, Props Brewery announced via social media that their Downtown Fort Walton Beach location will close on January 4, 2023. As part of FDOT’s Brooks Bridge Replacement project, numerous parcels, businesses and buildings were acquired by FDOT as part of the right-of-way acquisition phase of the bridge project.
getthecoast.com
‘Boxes of Hope’ food drive this Saturday in Fort Walton Beach, 250 boxes ready for families
This Saturday, December 17, the Fort Walton Beach Church of Christ is holding its second annual ‘Boxes of Hope’ drive-thru event at 232 Hollywood Boulevard, Fort Walton Beach, from 9:00am-12pm (or while supplies last). They will be distributing Boxes of Hope filled with food and needed supplies. “It...
WEAR
Cicis Pizza in Fort Walton Beach set to close permanently
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- The Cicis Pizza in Fort Walton Beach will be closing permanently before the end of year. The restaurant is located on Mary Esther Cut Off NW. In a Facebook post, the Fort Walton Beach Cicis says its landlord "will no longer allow us to operate a CiCis Pizza location in the building." The restaurant says the circumstances are out of its control.
hotelnewsresource.com
$110M Refinancing Secured for Hilton Pensacola Beach and Holiday Inn Resort Pensacola Beach Hotels in Pensacola Beach, FL
JLLs Hotels & Hospitality Group arranged financing for the hotel portfolio on behalf of Innisfree Hotels. JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced that it has arranged a $110 million refinancing for two adjacent beachfront hotels totaling 481 keys in Pensacola Beach, Florida. JLL represented the borrower, Innisfree Hotels,...
getthecoast.com
Gulfarium hosts local foster families for annual ‘Breakfast with Santa’
On Saturday, December 10, 2022, the Gulfarium hosted ‘Breakfast with Santa’ for the third year in a row for Feed Fosters of Northwest Florida with the First City Church. This event provides foster children a unique opportunity to celebrate the holidays and honor their foster families. The event...
niceville.com
It’s a great time to make merry at The Wharf 850 in Niceville
NICEVILLE, Fla. — Dining at The Wharf 850 in Niceville during the Holidays is extra special with its sparkling lights, Christmas trees, festive evergreen wreaths, colorful ribbons, and bows inside, and the silvery moonlight shimmering on the mirror-like surface of Boggy Bayou after dark outside. It’s no wonder so...
getthecoast.com
Fort Walton Beach bans smoking in public parks and beaches within the city
On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, the Fort Walton Beach City Council passed an ordinance that prohibits smoking within city-owned public parks and beaches. This comes after a 3-4 year battle with the state to allow local governments to regulate smoking within public parks and beaches. In December 2021, former City...
getthecoast.com
Fort Walton Beach Police Department earns State Accreditation. Here’s what that means.
On December 13, 2022, the Fort Walton Beach Police Department was recognized by the City Council for becoming a Florida Accredited Law Enforcement agency. In 2020, the Department started the process of bringing all of their policies and procedures into alignment with peer-reviewed best practices. In August of 2022, assessors from the Florida Commission for Accreditation (CFA) conducted an in-depth three-day review of the department.
mypcblife.com
Around the Beach December 2022
The Drip Coffee Company is hosting “Cookies with Mrs. Claus”. on Saturday, December 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. This event will include activities, treats, storytelling by Mrs.Claus, and more! Don’t miss the opportunity to meet Mrs. Claus while she is visiting us from the North Pole. She is an absolute delight and enchanting to engage with no matter your age! The Drip will be open that day from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Escambia Co. awarded $10.93 million for Pensacola Bay Living Shoreline Project. How does it differ from Navy Point project?
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — This week, Escambia County announced a $10.93 million award from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s National Coast Resiliency Fund to fund the construction of the Magazine Point phase of the Pensacola Bay Living Shoreline Project at NAS Pensacola. In October, the Escambia County Board of Commissioners voted 4 to […]
WJHG-TV
Walton Co. ER still closed months after expected completion date
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many Walton County residents are still without a local Emergency Room since the Healthmark Regional Medical Center closed its doors back in March. The ER was originally closed on March 18 for renovations, and was said to be re-opened in a few weeks. However, nine...
WALA-TV FOX10
Multiple waterspouts spotted off panhandle coast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Strong storms have led to a few waterspouts today. A warm front passing over the Panhandle today created very favorable conditions for strong, rotating storms to develop. Reports of waterspouts came in near the County Pier in Panama City Beach around 3:35pm. A waterspout was spotted off of Blue Mountain Beach around 12:45pm. There was also a report of one over the Choctawhatchee Bay around 11:30am.
Governor appoints new Bay County Commissioner
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Governor Ron DeSantis appointed a new person to the Bay County Commission Thursday. Clair Pease will replace Philip ‘Griff’ Griffitts. Griffitts left the board when he was elected as a Florida State Representative for District 6. Pease, of Panama City Beach, is the Chief Executive Officer of Emerald View Resorts. […]
Dillard’s Closes Longstanding Florida Store - Weeks After Vice President Sells Shares
Dillard's store at the Santa Rosa Mall in Mary Esther, Florida, will be closing in the next few months. It's unclear whether the store's closure has anything to do with the recent sale of shares by VP Tony Bolte.
Watch: Waterspout in Choctawhatchee Bay
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Incoming storms stirred up the water in Okaloosa County Wednesday. Tiffany Bartch caught a waterspout just before noon on camera near Choctaw Beach in Freeport, Fla. Choctaw Beach is on the North side of Choctawhatchee Bay. Storms are likely Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Follow the WKRG First Alert Storm Team […]
Sean of the South: The Pensacola Police
By Sean Dietrich, Sean of the South Commentary Pensacola. I am at Target this morning. Not far from the Winn-Dixie on Bayou Boulevard. The parking lot is swamped with black-and-white Chevy Tahoes. Lightbars on the rooftops. Push bars mounted on the bumpers. Cop cars. I walk into Target to find a gaggle of police officers, […]
WEAR
2 people taken to hospital after rollover crash in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two people have been taken to the hospital following a rollover crash in Okaloosa County Friday morning. According to the Ocean City-Wright Fire Control District, the accident happened near the intersection of Lewis Turner and Eglin Parkway. Officials say the condition of the transported patients are...
1 dead in Friday afternoon Navarre shooting: Santa Rosa Co. Sherriff’s Office
UPDATE (9:30 p.m.): The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested 37-year-old Robert Steven Shuster of Gulf Breeze. Shuster was charged with first degree homicide. SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said one person is dead following a shooting in Navarre Friday afternoon. Deputies were called to 7108 […]
This Is The Coldest City In Florida
Grab your coats! Stacker found the coldest city in every state.
Crash victims ID’d, town rallies in support of mail carrier killed on U.S. Highway 98
A follow-up on that fatal car crash on Highway 98 Tuesday in Baldwin County.
Comments / 4