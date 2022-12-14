Read full article on original website
Update: Parents can pick children up from Green Cove Springs Junior High due to Code Yellow lockdownZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Florida witness says cylinder-shaped object was size of Navy shipRoger MarshJacksonville, FL
Restaurant Inspections: 2 Jacksonville restaurants fined, temporarily closed for ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Have the Northern Lights Ever Been Visible in Florida? Will They Be Visible Again?L. CaneFlorida State
County commissioners get update on plans for new youth sports complexJulie MorganClay County, FL
News4Jax.com
City wants to permanently remove 22 animals found in Northside Jacksonville home
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A petition obtained Wednesday by News4JAX shows the city has asked a court for the permanent removal and custody of 22 animals that were found a month ago at a home on Jacksonville’s Northside. Court records show the man arrested, Terry Thomas, is facing charges...
News4Jax.com
Greenhouse Bar owners spring forward after trailer theft setback
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Owners of a local mobile plant shop, who back in August had their trailer stolen with thousands of dollars of merchandise inside, are moving forward despite a devastating experience. The Greenhouse Bar recently opened a brick-and-mortar spot in Riverside. Owners Lauren Henry and Jennifer Ness say...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville Beach Police: ‘What you see is not always what you get.’
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The Jacksonville Beach Police got a call about a “citizens arrest” and ended up arresting the caller. When officers arrived, they realized the “suspect” wasn’t a suspect but a citizen walking down the sidewalk. The citizen apparently was confronted by the armed gunman who accused him of committing a crime.
News4Jax.com
‘Our city is evolving’: Meet Sheriff Waters’ newly appointed leaders of JSO’s Patrol Division
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In Duval County, law enforcement officers will be “more forward-facing.” That’s the phrase from leaders at the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office under the direction of Sheriff T.K. Waters. Recently appointed to chief of patrol and chief of patrol support are Jaime Eason and...
News4Jax.com
Gun violence against children in Jacksonville is growing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Recent data from the Kaiser Family Foundation found the U.S. accounts for 97% of gun-related child deaths among other countries. The New York Times reports, guns are now the number one cause of death among American children and teens, and that includes kids shot in Jacksonville.
News4Jax.com
Positively JAX: Annual Angel Tree event a ‘huge blessing’ for hundreds of children in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Salvation Army provided Christmas gifts to 1,900 children in Jacksonville as part of the annual Angel Tree event, which was held Thursday at the Regency Square Mall. These gifts are for families who are dealing with financial hardships and can’t provide gifts for their children....
News4Jax.com
Mayor Lenny Curry and Attorney John Phillips respond to tweets about Kent Stermon, days before his death
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A social media disagreement about Kent Stermon between Mayor Lenny Curry and local attorney John Phillips happened two days before Stermon’s death. Now the News4JAX I-TEAM is hearing from both sides. These are the tweets between the two men, made two days before Stermon was...
News4Jax.com
What happened to the toxic chemicals at the Shipyards site?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There are more questions about the Shipyards site where ground has been broken on a Four Seasons Hotel and other development is taking place along the Northbank. In the past, previous plans for redevelopment were crushed because the soil was contaminated, and the cost to clean...
News4Jax.com
Well-known local business makes Positively JAX difference through ‘Capes of Comfort’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This month’s Positively JAX winner is a well-known local business with heart. Employees work quietly in the community and first got our attention by volunteering to help a local woman with advanced cancer get water to her home. But News4JAX later learned Snyder Heating, Air...
News4Jax.com
Mobile bar serves up spirits all over Jax
Sarah DePasquale is the owner and creator of The Unbridled Bar & Divine Sprits Bartending. After bartending for 22 years Sarah decided she wanted to work for herself. Divine Spirits bartending was established and quickly the idea for a rig based mobile bar was born. The Unbridled Bars are vintage horse trailers converted into mobile bars. Sarah is an industry leader in Jacksonville setting the trends for mobile bars in the area.
News4Jax.com
JEA discusses base rate increase, but it might not mean a heftier bill
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This spring, JEA customers might be paying more for their service, but utility Board members believe customers’ electricity bills could actually be less by the time the proposed increase would take effect. On Friday, a JEA Board committee met to discuss raising the base rate...
News4Jax.com
‘Santa is very appreciative’: Northside Amazon warehouse pushing out more than 700,000 packages a day this holiday season
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The clock is ticking on holiday shopping as the countdown to Christmas continues. On Wednesday, News4JAX got unprecedented access to the Amazon warehouse on Jacksonville’s Northside to see inside the mammoth operation. Between the sea of yellow bins holding items you bought online to orange...
News4Jax.com
Family says father found dead in Westside home was shot by son
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The family of murder suspect Eric Lackey said he is accused of shooting and killing his father Steven Lackey on Monday. Steven Lackey, 67, was found dead inside a home in Hyde Park on the Westside. JSO officers said as they were responding to a shooting...
News4Jax.com
Lost & found: Moviegoers track lost phones, fraudulent charges
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some Jacksonville moviegoers are warning others that someone used their lost and found phones to buy expensive electronics. Police are investigating and haven’t announced any arrests, but the victims believe it was an inside job. It started with a simple trip to the movies —...
News4Jax.com
Puerto Rican flavors in Orange Park
Rance and Jana went Fooding Around and landed in Orange Park for this adventure. El Pegao is a Puerto Rican restaurant with flair and flavor to cause drool mouth puddles. They learned how the husband and wife team, Juan and Nordana Alameda, came to embark on this endeavor that is all about sharing a passion for food and their culture. www.instagram.com/elpegaorestaurant.
News4Jax.com
Plenty of sun and cool temps this afternoon
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – It’s been a sun-filled and cool Friday, as the cold front is now in South Florida. The cool air will continue this afternoon, with dry conditions. Highs will climb into the mid 60s. Clear skies and cool temps will continue tonight. Temps will fall...
News4Jax.com
‘Brutal rapist’ tied to Duval County case captured in Orange County after woman found mutilated, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A registered sexual predator considered a “brutal rapist” after a woman was found mutilated has been arrested, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. News4JAX sister station WKMG in Orlando reported that the sheriff’s office said Bruce Whitehead, 54, was arrested Thursday...
News4Jax.com
Deputies: After leading troopers on 2-county chase, man stops at St. Johns rest area, flees on foot
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A man deputies said stole a vehicle Thursday night and then led them on a chase across two counties was arrested after he was tracked down by a K-9 deputy when he fled on foot, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said. Just...
News4Jax.com
Board votes against recommending Fernandina Beach townhouse project to commission
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A proposal to tear down four homes and make way for townhouses just steps away from historic downtown Fernandina Beach drew dozens of people to a Planning Advisory Board meeting Wednesday night. Residents pushed back against the proposal, sharing concerns about how they believe the...
News4Jax.com
1 dead, 2 injured in triple shooting in Lake City, police say
LAKE CITY, Fla. – One man was killed and two others were injured Thursday night in a shooting in Lake City, police said. According to the Lake City Police Department, officers on patrol near Northwest Jefferson Street and Northwest Florida Avenue heard gunshots and found two men shot: One with serious injuries and one with minor injuries.
