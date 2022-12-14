ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

Greenhouse Bar owners spring forward after trailer theft setback

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Owners of a local mobile plant shop, who back in August had their trailer stolen with thousands of dollars of merchandise inside, are moving forward despite a devastating experience. The Greenhouse Bar recently opened a brick-and-mortar spot in Riverside. Owners Lauren Henry and Jennifer Ness say...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville Beach Police: ‘What you see is not always what you get.’

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The Jacksonville Beach Police got a call about a “citizens arrest” and ended up arresting the caller. When officers arrived, they realized the “suspect” wasn’t a suspect but a citizen walking down the sidewalk. The citizen apparently was confronted by the armed gunman who accused him of committing a crime.
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
News4Jax.com

Gun violence against children in Jacksonville is growing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Recent data from the Kaiser Family Foundation found the U.S. accounts for 97% of gun-related child deaths among other countries. The New York Times reports, guns are now the number one cause of death among American children and teens, and that includes kids shot in Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

What happened to the toxic chemicals at the Shipyards site?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There are more questions about the Shipyards site where ground has been broken on a Four Seasons Hotel and other development is taking place along the Northbank. In the past, previous plans for redevelopment were crushed because the soil was contaminated, and the cost to clean...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Mobile bar serves up spirits all over Jax

Sarah DePasquale is the owner and creator of The Unbridled Bar & Divine Sprits Bartending. After bartending for 22 years Sarah decided she wanted to work for herself. Divine Spirits bartending was established and quickly the idea for a rig based mobile bar was born. The Unbridled Bars are vintage horse trailers converted into mobile bars. Sarah is an industry leader in Jacksonville setting the trends for mobile bars in the area.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

JEA discusses base rate increase, but it might not mean a heftier bill

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This spring, JEA customers might be paying more for their service, but utility Board members believe customers’ electricity bills could actually be less by the time the proposed increase would take effect. On Friday, a JEA Board committee met to discuss raising the base rate...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Family says father found dead in Westside home was shot by son

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The family of murder suspect Eric Lackey said he is accused of shooting and killing his father Steven Lackey on Monday. Steven Lackey, 67, was found dead inside a home in Hyde Park on the Westside. JSO officers said as they were responding to a shooting...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Lost & found: Moviegoers track lost phones, fraudulent charges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some Jacksonville moviegoers are warning others that someone used their lost and found phones to buy expensive electronics. Police are investigating and haven’t announced any arrests, but the victims believe it was an inside job. It started with a simple trip to the movies —...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Puerto Rican flavors in Orange Park

Rance and Jana went Fooding Around and landed in Orange Park for this adventure. El Pegao is a Puerto Rican restaurant with flair and flavor to cause drool mouth puddles. They learned how the husband and wife team, Juan and Nordana Alameda, came to embark on this endeavor that is all about sharing a passion for food and their culture. www.instagram.com/elpegaorestaurant.
ORANGE PARK, FL
News4Jax.com

Plenty of sun and cool temps this afternoon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – It’s been a sun-filled and cool Friday, as the cold front is now in South Florida. The cool air will continue this afternoon, with dry conditions. Highs will climb into the mid 60s. Clear skies and cool temps will continue tonight. Temps will fall...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

1 dead, 2 injured in triple shooting in Lake City, police say

LAKE CITY, Fla. – One man was killed and two others were injured Thursday night in a shooting in Lake City, police said. According to the Lake City Police Department, officers on patrol near Northwest Jefferson Street and Northwest Florida Avenue heard gunshots and found two men shot: One with serious injuries and one with minor injuries.
LAKE CITY, FL

