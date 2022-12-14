ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, IN

WIBC.com

NWS: Frigid Temperatures Across Indiana This Weekend Next Week, Light Snow and Rain at Times

STATEWIDE–You may see an occasional snow or rain shower in the next few days while temperatures begin to plummet across Indiana. “There might be a light dusting of snow at most in some areas, especially in northern parts of central Indiana, but otherwise, there will be just flurries this afternoon and evening into tonight. For the most part, it will just be light. We don’t see any significant accumulations,” said Aaron Updike, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Tracking snow flurries, cold blast in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning and happy Friday! We are starting off this morning with temperatures in the 30s with feel-like temperatures in the 20s thanks to breezy conditions this morning. We stay in this cold pattern into the weekend and into next week with even colder temperatures by the end of next week.
INDIANA STATE
WLFI.com

Construction returns to downtown Lafayette with Streetscapes

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — More construction is coming to downtown as part of the ongoing Streetscapes project. The seventh phase of the project happens on the south side of Columbia from Fourth to Sixth streets. Work will also take place on Fifth between South and Columbia streets. Crews will...
LAFAYETTE, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Marilyn Janet Beard

of Frankfort, passed away early in the morning of December 15, 2022, at Wesley Manor Health Care Pavilion. Marilyn was born in Carroll County on October 1, 1931, to the late Charles Milton and Hildred Magdalene (James) Robertson. She was a 1949 graduate of Burlington High School. On August 28, 1949, she married Robert Wayne Beard at the Hopewell Methodist Church.
FRANKFORT, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Think twice before plugging a heater into a power strip

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WEHT) – As the weather continues to get colder, fire officials are reminding everyone to not plug space heaters into power strips and/or extension cords. Greenfield Fire Territory says heaters need to be plugged directly into the wall outlet. Officals say the reason for this is that power strips and extension cords can’t […]
GREENFIELD, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Frankfort Municipal Utilities Implementing Wellhead Protection Plan

To help protect the groundwater and our water supply wells from potential contamination, the Frankfort Municipal Utilities (FMU) is currently implementing a Wellhead Protection (WHP) Plan. The WHP Plan focuses on public awareness, education, spill prevention and reporting. Refer to the FMU Water Works website (https://frankfort-in.gov/department/division.php?structureid=33) for more information on the WHP program. For your reference, a complete copy of Frankfort’s WHP Plan is available at the Water Works office located at 2105 W. Armstrong Road in Frankfort, IN.
FRANKFORT, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Second Lebanon Resident Dies from Rural Boone County Vehicle Accident

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office was notified that on December 14, the driver, Donald Peterman Jr (75 years old) died as a result of complications from the injuries sustained in the vehicle accident that occurred on November 20. At this time, this incident is still under investigation. We will...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Car crashes into Lawrence home

LAWRENCE, Indiana — No one was injured after a car crashed into a home in Lawrence Thursday morning. It happened around 9 a.m. on Paradise Court, near 65th Street and Pendleton Pike. One of the people inside the home at the time said the car went through the front...
LAWRENCE, IN
News Now Warsaw

Maple Leaf Farms wins ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ tournament

INDIANAPOLIS – Maple Leaf Farms of Leesburg is the second-ever winner of the “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament. Maple Leaf Farms was named the winner of the second annual tournament during the 2022 Best IN Manufacturing Awards Luncheon in Indianapolis on Wednesday, and is being recognized for its “Roast Half Duck.”
LEESBURG, IN
WTHR

1 person dead after construction site accident in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Ind. — One person is dead after an accident at a construction site Friday afternoon in Greenwood. Police said the accident happened near Orchard Lane and Madison Avenue around 3 p.m. Investigators believe the worker died after a concrete box fell from a crane and pinned the worker.
GREENWOOD, IN
Current Publishing

Local resident cashes in at poker tournament

A Noblesville man was among the winners who walked away with a cash prize during an annual poker tournament held last month by the Westfield Lions Club. Noblesville resident Victor Parra won $2,000 during the Lions Club’s annual Poker-for-Sight Texas Hold’em Tournament held Nov. 18-19 at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds 4-H building. Darlington resident Jake Outcelt won the top prize of $10,000, while Pendleton resident Josh Alford won $4,000 for his second-place finish.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WTHR

Good News: L.S. Ayres Tea Room

INDIANAPOLIS — If you're a longtime Indianapolis-area resident, chances are you know of the L.S. Ayres Tea Room. Once a fixture in Ayres' downtown store, the tradition continues at the Indiana State Museum. 13Sports director Dave Calabro found it to be a great place to find good news!. One...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Gary Neal Wallace

Gary Neal Wallace, 71, of Frankfort, passed away December 12, 2022 at IU Health Arnett Hospital in Lafayette. He was born on March 20, 1951 in Lebanon to Clark E. and Louiva (Graham) Wallace. He married Marlesia Lee on December 20, 1975 in Cicero and she survives. Gary grew up...
FRANKFORT, IN
WANE-TV

2 cars hit trailer, farm equipment in fatal crash on rural Indiana road

TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – One man died and two others were injured Friday after crashing into a semitrailer carrying farm equipment on a rural road in Tipton County. Police responded around 5:43 p.m., and the initial investigation found that a semi carrying a flatbed trailer was backing into a driveway on the side of SR 213.
TIPTON COUNTY, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Boone County Police Stepping Up Patrols During the Holidays

The Boone County Traffic Safety Partnership announced that it will be stepping up patrols as part of the Safe Family Travel holiday enforcement campaign. Starting this week, officers will be out in greater numbers showing zero tolerance for anyone driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The department joins...
BOONE COUNTY, IN

