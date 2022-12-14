ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In PGA Tour-LIV Golf Battle, Endeavor ‘Unequivocally’ Sides With Tour

By Emily Caron and Eben Novy-Williams
 2 days ago
In the ongoing battle between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf , Endeavor is siding with the sport’s legacy tours. Endeavor president Mark Shapiro said his company will not do business with the Saudi-backed upstart—without exception.

“I’ll just tell you unequivocally, we won’t work with them,” Shapiro said in an interview .

The stance positions Endeavor (NYSE: EDR ) as an important corporate ally of the existing golf establishment, which is relying on loyalty from players, courses, tournaments, media companies and sponsors to help preserve its business in the face of a multibillion-dollar challenge. While some golfers represented by Ari Emanuel’s company may ultimately choose to play for LIV, Endeavor as a business will not work with or for the new tour.

LIV Golf is backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which has a separate history with Endeavor. PIF invested $400 million in the sports and entertainment giant in early 2018, but the company returned the money and cut ties with the Saudi kingdom a year later, following the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Endeavor’s stance on LIV is a strong statement of loyalty to the company’s existing golf partners. It has expansive relationships across the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour (previously the European tour), the LPGA, Ladies European Tour and the Asian Tour (which this year added a 10-event International Series funded by LIV). Those relationships cover a wide swath of the Endeavor business, from event management and data collection to media-rights consulting and content production.

Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay and the LPGA’s Lydia Ko are among the golfers represented by Endeavor on the agency side.

LIV’s arrival quickly became the conversation in golf this year, with the venture pitting itself against the PGA Tour in the media and in court , and players against one another. With massive purses and guarantees of hundreds of millions of dollars to golfers who made the jump, LIV successfully recruited some of the PGA Tour’s biggest stars, including Phil Mickelson (reportedly for $200 million ), Dustin Johnson ($150 million), Bryson DeChambeau ($125 million), Brooks Koepka ($100 million) and Cameron Smith ($100 million), who made the jump just weeks after winning his first major at the 2022 Open Championship.

Despite commitment from high-profile players, the controversial tour has struggled to find sponsors and television partners, securing support from Saudi-backed real estate developer Roshn and few others in its first year. LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman hopes to fill some of those voids for the 2023 season.

The PGA Tour has also made changes, including a series of moves aimed at better compensating the stars that stayed, creating a series of higher-paying tournaments, establishing a minimum payment to all tour players and adding to the pot set aside to reward the Tour’s most popular athletes. PGA loyalists Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are also launching their own golf side project, TMRW Sports , whose investors include the PGA Tour. Endeavor is not involved with TMRW Sports.

Comments / 1

Sportico

PGA Tour and LIV Golf Spar Over Saudi Ties in Subpoena Battle

The extent to which the PGA Tour’s legal battle with LIV Golf is about Saudi Arabia plays a starring role in new court filings. On Nov. 22, attorneys representing the Public Investment Fund of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (PIF) and its governor, Yasir Othman Al-Rumayyan, moved to quash PGA Tour subpoenas that would require Al-Rumayyan to testify at depositions and to turn over sensitive documents. The PGA Tour, PIF charges, intends to “burden” Al-Rumayyan with “unnecessary” requests as part of an effort to frame the dispute as more about the Saudi Arabian government than two golf leagues.  Much of PIF’s...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sportico

Leach’s Texas Tech Records Raiders Hope Costly Fight Survives Him

On Monday, just hours before Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach died from complications of a heart attack, a Lubbock, Texas, judge ordered Texas Tech to produce documents and the school’s chief information officer to be deposed, all as part of an increasingly complicated public-records lawsuit. The order was what Wayne Dolcefino calls a “critical point” in Leach’s long-running effort to restore the damage to his reputation caused by allegations that led to his dismissal as head coach of the Red Raiders. Now, with the coach’s untimely passing, Dolcefino hopes that the legal fight will continue. As with so much in life—and...
LUBBOCK, TX
Sportico

UFC and LaLiga North America Team Up for Cross-Sport Promotion

Sports leagues worldwide are eager to tap into the growth potential of Spanish-speaking audiences. The latest example: LaLiga North America partnering with the United Fighting Championship (UFC). The world’s top mixed martial arts organization is joining with Spanish soccer’s exclusive representation in North America to form a content-focused partnership to engage with fans across both sports. “Fundamentally, what we’re trying to do is establish a relationship that allows us to build our Hispanic audience,” David Shaw, SVP of international and content of UFC, told Sportico in a phone interview. “Not only in the U.S., but also throughout Spain, Portugal, Europe and South America.”  With...
golfmagic.com

Jordan Spieth buzzing as "ANGRY" Tiger Woods tells him to "F OFF!"

Jordan Spieth has revealed he revelled in seeing Tiger Woods get "angry" in losing The Match last week simply because the 15-time major champion has not lost very much in his career. Spieth teamed up with his good friend Justin Thomas to defeat Woods and Rory McIlroy 3&2 in the...
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Hailie Deegan's Announcement

Hailie Deegan has been slowly but steadily climbing the NASCAR ladder in recent years. After a strong 2022 that also saw her make her debut in the Xfinity Series, Deegan seems hyped for 2023. Taking to Twitter this morning, Deegan teased that she will have a "big racing announcement" on...
The Spun

Sports World Furious With Brittney Griner's College Coach

Brittney Griner officially returned home last week, when the United States made the trade with Russia, sending Viktor Bout back overseas, getting the WNBA star in return. While many are happy to see Griner back, there's an ongoing conversation about those surrounding her. Earlier this year, Griner's college coach, Kim...
Golf Digest

Court rules Jack Nicklaus, involved in lawsuit with Jack Nicklaus Companies, allowed to use his name for course design

A New York judge has ruled Jack Nicklaus, who is currently being sued by Jack Nicklaus Companies, is allowed to use his own name for design work. A lawsuit was filed against the 82-year-old in May, accusing Nicklaus of engaging in "repeated acts in bad faith against the best interests of the Company, including acts to intentionally and maliciously undermine the company." The complaint alleges Nicklaus received a cash payment for promoting an event in Belgium, his involvement developing a video game, and negotiating with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund over a role with LIV Golf. Nicklaus, who sold his company in 2007, has countered the claims were untrue while acknowledging a personal fallout with the company’s owner. “Our relationship has been a difficult one, at best,” Nicklaus said. “I have little doubt about the outcome, but I don’t intend to make this a public spectacle, if it can be avoided.”
NEW YORK STATE
Golf Digest

The guilty pleasure of tracking Tiger Woods' private plane

The biggest news of March 29, 2022, at least in the golf world, came because of a website that tracks the flights of private aircraft. Thanks to ADS-B Exchange (tagline: "serving the flight tracking enthusiast"), it's possible to know where your favorite celebrities, athletes and titans of industry are flying at any time, provided you know the appropriate call signs. And it should come as no surprise that in our little corner of the golf universe, there’s a general knowledge of the call sign for the private airplane owned by Tiger Woods (the registration number most commonly believed to be Tiger’s ends, not so remarkably, with at TW). That's why, long before the five-time Masters winner landed in Augusta, Ga., that day, it was an almost certain fact on golf Twitter that Tiger was in his Gulfstream G5, on his way for a practice round at Augusta National:
AUGUSTA, GA
Golf Digest

Everything you need to know about the PNC Championship

December is typically the quietest month on the golf calendar. Thanks to Tiger Woods, it has become one of the more newsworthy of the season over the last few years. While Woods didn't tee it up in the Hero World Challenge two weeks ago, he did return to action this past Saturday for The Match. There, his latest injury issues were on full display as he hobbled to his golf cart after each shot during his losing effort (along with Rory McIlroy) against the pair of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.
ORLANDO, FL
GolfWRX

Club sends email to female pro saying practice facilities are for men only

Earlier this week, “Monday Q Info” shared a disappointing email to a female golfer via Twitter. The Epson Tour is a LPGA developmental tour (previously known as the LPGA Futures Tour), and the letter would indicate that the golf club is only open for professional golfers on the men’s side.
Sportico

NWSL Narrows Expansion Search to Boston, Tampa and San Francisco

The NWSL is choosing between three cities for its 14th expansion team, according to people close to the sale process. Groups from Boston, Tampa and San Francisco are finalists, said the people, who were not authorized to speak publicly. The highest initial bid is well over $40 million, the people said, a significant bump from the $2- to $5-million price tags that came with new NWSL clubs as recently as two years ago. The San Francisco bid is backed by private equity giant Sixth Street, the people said, alongside former USWNT players Brandi Chastain, Aly Wagner, Danielle Slaton and Leslie Osborne,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

LIV Golf adds three U.S. events as questions about financial stability loom

LIV Golf is continuing to expand its calendar for 2023, but questions about how the rogue golf tour can stay afloat are rising ahead of its sophomore season. Reports surfaced on Wednesday that LIV has added three U.S. locations to its 2023 repertoire, with Arizona, Oklahoma, and West Virginia joining the list of destinations.
TULSA, OK
Sportico

How Google is Leveraging Video Highlights to Redefine the Global Reach of the World Cup

With one big game to go, it is almost certain that more people than ever will have watched the World Cup in 2022. But not everyone will have watched it in the same way. Consumption of the tournament is not just fragmented but highly personalized. Matches are enjoyed in every time zone by committed soccer fans and by those just discovering the sport.  Behavior varies by age, too, with viewers in Generation Z only two-thirds as likely to sit down for a full game as their baby boomer counterparts. From Instagram to TikTok and D2C streaming, the range of devices, platforms and...
Sportico

Corporate Team Ownership Model Facing Eventual Extinction

Anheuser-Busch recently purchased a Major League Pickleball (MLP) team that will begin play in 2023. Control over the expansion club comes as part of broader founding partnership package with the league and extends to DUPR, a professional and amateur player ratings app. The company, an innovative sports marketer, expects its newly minted “sponsorship equity” model to be replicated within other emerging sports properties. However, there is no reason to believe the corporate ownership trend will carry over to the NFL, NBA, NHL or MLB. Recent history has shown that few publicly traded corporations want to be in the big four sports ownership...
Sportico

Golf Course Volunteers’ Lost ‘Wages’ Case Gets Mulligan on Appeal

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit ruled on Monday that an employment law case involving golf course “volunteers” is not ready for appellate review, thereby leaving open the possibility a court could find the volunteers are employees. Several years ago, the parks and recreation department of Florida’s Palm Beach County posted ads seeking volunteers to serve as course rangers, driving range attendants and bag drop attendance. The ads said that “hours vary” and “nights and weekends preferred.” The volunteers could socialize while working and benefit from “reduced fees to play and practice golf” at Osprey Point Golf Course...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
