ComicBook
Major New FOX Series Canceled After Just One Season
Fox's star-studded new series Monarch will not return for a second season, meaning that Tuesday's episode will serve as the series finale. The show, which stars Anna Fiel, Trace Adkins, Joshua Sasse, Beth Ditto, and Susan Sarandon, opened with fairly solid numbers, making it one of Fox's most-watched scripted debuts in years (per Deadline, who broke the news of its cancellation) -- but ratings quickly sank, and by the end of the season its audience share (the percentage of viewers watching it live instead of whatever else is on TV) was cut in half.
Alert: Premiere Date And Other Things We Know About The New Fox Series Starring Scott Caan
Alert is coming to Fox soon. Here are some things we know about the upcoming Scott Caan-led show.
ABC Cancels ‘Avalon’ Starring Neve Campbell Despite Series Order
ABC has decided to cancel Avalon starring Neve Campbell, despite its prior straight-to-series order. The series, based on a short story by Michael Connelly (whose works have inspired Bosch and The Lincoln Lawyer), was set to star Campbell as L.A. Sheriff Department Detective Nicole “Nic” Searcy, who heads up a small office on Catalina Island.
‘Cheers’ Cast Then & Now: See Photos Of Ted Danson, Kirstie Alley & More
Cheers ran from 1982 until 1993 and became one of the most beloved shows of all-time. The comedy series made household names out of Ted Danson, 72, Shelley Long, 71, Kelsey Grammer, 65, and more. The theme song is one of the most iconic TV theme songs ever. It’s been...
nexttv.com
'The Simpsons', Andrea Bocelli and Disney Plus Team Up on Short Film
Disney Plus is offering fans of The Simpsons a Christmas gift, as the short film The Simpsons Meet the Bocellis in 'Feliz Navidad' launches December 15. In the short, Homer surprises Marge with the ultimate gift: An unforgettable performance from Italian opera superstar Andrea Bocelli, and his 25-year-old son Matteo and 10-year-old daughter Virginia.
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
‘Gunsmoke’: Amanda Blake Was so Terrified to Work With 1 Guest Star She Almost Had to Be ‘Carried out on a Gurney’
'Gunsmoke' started to bring on more guest actors over the course of its run, but there was 1, in particular, that struck fear into Amanda Blake.
Popculture
'The Conners': Beloved 'Roseanne' Character Reveals Major Illness
The Conners already set the bar high for its Thanksgiving episode, welcoming back a Roseanne alum for the first time in two years. But the details from the episode became a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans. Estelle Parsons' return as Jackie...
Hallmark Stars Who Make The Most Money
The Hallmark Channel may be best known for its low-budget Christmas movies, yet its biggest stars certainly aren't struggling to make ends meet. Once actors start working with Hallmark they tend to put down some roots and stay for a while — with some having starred in over two dozen productions. After all, the network offers consistency as well as opportunities for its actors to venture into executive producing and writing. It makes sense that the stars who make the most money tend to be well acquainted with the network.
‘That ’90s Show’: Why Danny Masterson Won’t Return in the ‘That ’70s Show’ Spinoff
Find out why you won't see Danny Masterson as Steven Hyde in the 'That '70s Show' spinoff coming in January 2023.
Popculture
'Charlie's Angels' Star Jaclyn Smith Shows off Sexy Workout Moves With Husband Brad Allen
Jaclyn Smith and her husband Brad Allen are making their workouts a little steamy this holiday season. The Charlie's Angels alum, 77, took to Instagram Tuesday to share how she and her heart surgeon husband have kept both their bodies and their marriage strong since 1997. In the workout video...
Popculture
Michael Strahan 'Just Can't Believe' Death of Dear Friend Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
Hollywood was rocked on Wednesday when it was reported that Stephen "tWitch" Boss died by suicide. Many of Boss' friends and loved ones have since taken to social media to celebrate his legacy. One of his friends, Michael Strahan, shared an incredibly touching tribute to the late So You Think You Can Dance alum via Instagram.
‘Call Me Kat’: ‘Mama’ Vicki Lawrence To Play Leslie Jordan’s Mother In Fox Comedy Following Star’s Death
EXCLUSIVE: Emmy Award-winner Vicki Lawrence (Mama’s Family, The Carol Burnett Show) is set to guest star in an upcoming episode of Fox’s Call Me Kat‘s third season. Following the death of series regular Leslie Jordan, who Lawrence co-starred alongside in Fox’s The Cool Kids, she will portray his character Phil’s mother Lurlene Crumpler. Lurlene is a no-nonsense woman who fills in as the cafe’s baker while he’s on vacation. “Leslie’s death absolutely affected the storylines,” series executive producer Maria Ferrari revealed to Deadline. “We can exclusively confirm that Phil’s mother will be featured in an episode that we’re shooting right now....
'The Witcher: Blood Origin' Trailer, Cast, Release Date and More
Netflix is going to reveal the history of the world of The Witcher with its new series. The Witcher: Blood Origin. The show is a prequel to the highly popular Henry Cavill-led show based on the similarly popular book series and video games. The new series will show events that happened in the Continent before humans and monsters arrived.
Popculture
Al Roker Breaks Down as His 'Today' Show Coworkers Surprise Him at Home With Christmas Caroling Amid Health Issues
Al Roker has had to miss the Today show lately due to health issues, but his coworkers found a sweet way to surprise him while he recovers. In a new clip from the morning show, Roker broke down in happy tears when his fellow Today hosts — as well as producers, crew and security — showed up at his home to sing to him. Check out the video below.
‘Avatar 2’ Took 5 Years to Make and Is ‘5 to 10 Times’ More ‘Nuanced’ Than the First Movie
The first sequel to 'Avatar' has arrived, and it was worth the wait, suggests James Cameron. What took so long to get made, though?
Scene 2 Seen Podcast: Hong Chau Discusses ‘The Menu,’ Awards Buzz, And Connecting To Grounded Characters
Hello and welcome to the Scene 2 See podcast. I am your host Valerie Complex associate editor and film writer at Deadline Hollywood. On today’s episode is actress Hong Chau. Hong Chau is the moment. She has delivered one fantastic performance after another. This year she starred in Showing Up, The Menu, and The Whale (a role that is garnering heavy awards buzz), and all the hype is deserved. Chau offers real honesty and authenticity in every role and the actress has had years of experience honing her skills. On IMDB her first role is listed back in 2006 in a show...
Happy Place Inks With Paradigm Following Expansion Into Film & TV
EXCLUSIVE: Happy Place has signed with Paradigm for representation in all areas. The deal follows the full-service creative content studio’s recently announced expansion into film and television, including the addition of Ari Hyman as Head of Unscripted and Jake Martin as Head of Scripted, and the studio’s move to a new two-acre North Hollywood campus with soundstages, post-production capabilities and casting facilities. “Happy Place is exceptional in every visual medium it explores, and a destination for creatives looking to push boundaries,” said Babacar Diene and Nick LoPiccolo of Paradigm’s Content department. “We look forward to partnering with their talented team, as they...
Popculture
'RHOP': Karen Wants to Know if Mia Thornton Has Been Intimate With Peter Thomas (Exclusive Clip)
Things are already messy on Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac. And ever since Mia Thornton threw a drink at Wendy Osefo, unwarranted, she's been on viewers' sh-t list. Fans recall Osefo meeting with RHOA alum Peter Thomas earlier in the season at his Baltimore bar and lounge. The four-degree-holding political commentator spoke to the serial entrepreneur about her desire to open a Nigerian-themed lounge. Thomas seemed interested in the idea and told Osefo she'd have to make a $300k investment, which Osefo said she had to ponder on.
