ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Major New FOX Series Canceled After Just One Season

Fox's star-studded new series Monarch will not return for a second season, meaning that Tuesday's episode will serve as the series finale. The show, which stars Anna Fiel, Trace Adkins, Joshua Sasse, Beth Ditto, and Susan Sarandon, opened with fairly solid numbers, making it one of Fox's most-watched scripted debuts in years (per Deadline, who broke the news of its cancellation) -- but ratings quickly sank, and by the end of the season its audience share (the percentage of viewers watching it live instead of whatever else is on TV) was cut in half.
Decider.com

ABC Cancels ‘Avalon’ Starring Neve Campbell Despite Series Order

ABC has decided to cancel Avalon starring Neve Campbell, despite its prior straight-to-series order. The series, based on a short story by Michael Connelly (whose works have inspired Bosch and The Lincoln Lawyer), was set to star Campbell as L.A. Sheriff Department Detective Nicole “Nic” Searcy, who heads up a small office on Catalina Island.
nexttv.com

'The Simpsons', Andrea Bocelli and Disney Plus Team Up on Short Film

Disney Plus is offering fans of The Simpsons a Christmas gift, as the short film The Simpsons Meet the Bocellis in 'Feliz Navidad' launches December 15. In the short, Homer surprises Marge with the ultimate gift: An unforgettable performance from Italian opera superstar Andrea Bocelli, and his 25-year-old son Matteo and 10-year-old daughter Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
Popculture

'The Conners': Beloved 'Roseanne' Character Reveals Major Illness

The Conners already set the bar high for its Thanksgiving episode, welcoming back a Roseanne alum for the first time in two years. But the details from the episode became a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans. Estelle Parsons' return as Jackie...
The List

Hallmark Stars Who Make The Most Money

The Hallmark Channel may be best known for its low-budget Christmas movies, yet its biggest stars certainly aren't struggling to make ends meet. Once actors start working with Hallmark they tend to put down some roots and stay for a while — with some having starred in over two dozen productions. After all, the network offers consistency as well as opportunities for its actors to venture into executive producing and writing. It makes sense that the stars who make the most money tend to be well acquainted with the network.
Popculture

Michael Strahan 'Just Can't Believe' Death of Dear Friend Stephen 'tWitch' Boss

Hollywood was rocked on Wednesday when it was reported that Stephen "tWitch" Boss died by suicide. Many of Boss' friends and loved ones have since taken to social media to celebrate his legacy. One of his friends, Michael Strahan, shared an incredibly touching tribute to the late So You Think You Can Dance alum via Instagram.
Deadline

‘Call Me Kat’: ‘Mama’ Vicki Lawrence To Play Leslie Jordan’s Mother In Fox Comedy Following Star’s Death

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy Award-winner Vicki Lawrence (Mama’s Family, The Carol Burnett Show) is set to guest star in an upcoming episode of Fox’s Call Me Kat‘s third season. Following the death of series regular Leslie Jordan, who Lawrence co-starred alongside in Fox’s The Cool Kids, she will portray his character Phil’s mother Lurlene Crumpler. Lurlene is a no-nonsense woman who fills in as the cafe’s baker while he’s on vacation. “Leslie’s death absolutely affected the storylines,” series executive producer Maria Ferrari revealed to Deadline. “We can exclusively confirm that Phil’s mother will be featured in an episode that we’re shooting right now....
Parade

'The Witcher: Blood Origin' Trailer, Cast, Release Date and More

Netflix is going to reveal the history of the world of The Witcher with its new series. The Witcher: Blood Origin. The show is a prequel to the highly popular Henry Cavill-led show based on the similarly popular book series and video games. The new series will show events that happened in the Continent before humans and monsters arrived.
Deadline

Scene 2 Seen Podcast: Hong Chau Discusses ‘The Menu,’ Awards Buzz, And Connecting To Grounded Characters

Hello and welcome to the Scene 2 See podcast. I am your host Valerie Complex associate editor and film writer at Deadline Hollywood. On today’s episode is actress Hong Chau.  Hong Chau is the moment. She has delivered one fantastic performance after another. This year she starred in Showing Up, The Menu, and The Whale (a role that is garnering heavy awards buzz), and all the hype is deserved. Chau offers real honesty and authenticity in every role and the actress has had years of experience honing her skills.  On IMDB her first role is listed back in 2006 in a show...
Deadline

Happy Place Inks With Paradigm Following Expansion Into Film & TV

EXCLUSIVE: Happy Place has signed with Paradigm for representation in all areas. The deal follows the full-service creative content studio’s recently announced expansion into film and television, including the addition of Ari Hyman as Head of Unscripted and Jake Martin as Head of Scripted, and the studio’s move to a new two-acre North Hollywood campus with soundstages, post-production capabilities and casting facilities. “Happy Place is exceptional in every visual medium it explores, and a destination for creatives looking to push boundaries,” said Babacar Diene and Nick LoPiccolo of Paradigm’s Content department. “We look forward to partnering with their talented team, as they...
Popculture

'RHOP': Karen Wants to Know if Mia Thornton Has Been Intimate With Peter Thomas (Exclusive Clip)

Things are already messy on Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac. And ever since Mia Thornton threw a drink at Wendy Osefo, unwarranted, she's been on viewers' sh-t list. Fans recall Osefo meeting with RHOA alum Peter Thomas earlier in the season at his Baltimore bar and lounge. The four-degree-holding political commentator spoke to the serial entrepreneur about her desire to open a Nigerian-themed lounge. Thomas seemed interested in the idea and told Osefo she'd have to make a $300k investment, which Osefo said she had to ponder on.

Comments / 0

Community Policy