'National Treasure: Edge of History' Stars Feel 'Blessed' by Having Original Movie Stars on Set (Exclusive)

Netflix viewers are calling new thriller 'best movie of the year by far'
Netflix viewers are singing the praises of Where the Crawdads Sing by calling it the 'best movie of the year by far'. Watch the trailer below:. Murder mysteries and heartbreak goes hand-in-hand on Netflix and it's no surprise the film has been a hit with fans. Based on the book...
Viewers are 'crying like a baby' to Kevin Costner film that's topping the Netflix charts
A new movie has just shot to the top of the Netflix charts and it's leaving everyone in floods of tears, so if you're looking for a good cry, Kevin Costner has got you covered. Overtaking every Christmas film that's made it to the top ten in the last few...
EW.com
See Jennifer Grey's transformation into controversial religious figure Gwen Shamblin for Lifetime film
Jennifer Grey is teasing her hair to the high heavens in order to become the controversial religious figure Gwen Shamblin in her new film. On Monday, the Dirty Dancing actress shared a photo of herself as Shamblin, who's been described by many as a cult-like figure, from the upcoming Lifetime film Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation.
‘National Treasure 3’: Everything We Know So Far About the Movie
'National Treasure 3' is still in development, according to producer Jerry Bruckheimer. Here's everything we know about the sequel.
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies
Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
'Yellowstone' Fans Notice Very Specific Error in Latest Episode
Yellowstone season 5 is currently airing on Paramount Network, and fans of the show are always on the lookout for easter eggs or errors. In the latest episode, one eagle-eyed fan made an accurate observation about a minute mistake in the show. The episode flashes back to a scene featuring...
‘Gunsmoke’: Amanda Blake Was so Terrified to Work With 1 Guest Star She Almost Had to Be ‘Carried out on a Gurney’
'Gunsmoke' started to bring on more guest actors over the course of its run, but there was 1, in particular, that struck fear into Amanda Blake.
John Leguizamo calls Steven Seagal a 'horrible human' and said he based his 'washed up' character in 'The Menu' on him
Leguizamo once said watching Steven Seagal film his death scenes in "Executive Decision" was a "fantasy" in a 2012 interview with the AV Club.
Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies
We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
Emancipation’s Will Smith Responds To Critics Who Think The Movie Is Being Released Too Soon After The Oscars Slap
Emancipation marks Will Smith's first movie since The Slap.
John Malkovich’s Affair With ‘Dangerous Liasons’ Co-Star Michelle Pfeiffer Led to His Divorce
John Malkovich is normally fairly private, but he has spoken about his relationship with 'Dangerous Liasons' co-star Michelle Pfeiffer.
Are Any ‘Bonanza’ Cast Members Still Alive?
The actors who made 'Bonanza' a hit have a legacy that extends well past the peak of their careers. Even in death, two of the show's biggest stars remain inseparable.
Avatar 2 first reactions: Raving critics say James Cameron sequel is ‘light years better than the first’
Avatar: The Way of Water was finally unveiled to some members of the media on Tuesday as the film premiered in London.The Avatar sequel comes 13 years after James Cameron’s original record-breaking epic and if the first reviews are anything to go by, fans will feel it was worth the wait.IndieWire Chief Film Critic David Ehrlich wrote on Twitter: “lol imagine being dumb enough to bet against James Cameron. or teen alien Sigourney Weaver. or giant whales subtitled in papyrus. light years better than the first & easily one of the best theatrical experiences in ages. streaming found dead...
James Arness’ Cause of Death and His Last Words to ‘Gunsmoke’ Fans
Here's 'Gunsmoke' actor James Arness' cause of death and the heartfelt final words that he left for his longtime fans.
Award-Winning Musician Dies
Latin Grammy Award-winning Cuban musician Pablo Milanés has died at the age of 79, NBC News reports. Milanés, who helped to create the "nueva trova" movement in Cuba, reportedly died earlier this week in Madrid, Spain.
‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Reveals His Son Has Part in His Upcoming Western ‘Horizon’
Kevin Costner may portray the ruthless Yellowstone patriarch in the wildly popular Taylor Sheridan-led neo-western drama series. In the series,... The post ‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Reveals His Son Has Part in His Upcoming Western ‘Horizon’ appeared first on Outsider.
I'd cancel Disney Plus, Hulu and HBO Max in December — here's why
Looking to save money on your streaming service bills? We do a deep dive into which ones you should cancel. Here's what we recommend you cancel in December 2022.
Madame Noire
Viola Davis Was Pissed About Being Told She Isn’t Pretty Enough To Land Lead Roles
Viola Davis is confident and happy her self-worth is built upon factors outside of the beauty standards other people value. For the December/January issue of Harper’s Bazaar, The Woman King actress opened up about how her self-worth has been impacted by others’ hurtful comments about her appearance. “The...
Johnny Depp Once Did a Movie He Felt Wouldn’t Be Successful Just to Work With Christopher Walken
Johnny Depp felt it was worth starring in a film that might not have been too successful if it meant working with Christopher Walken.
