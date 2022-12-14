ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taft, CA

Bakersfield Now

Man robs Delano market of $13k, arrested in Visalia: Delano Police

DELANO, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A Visalia man was arrested on robbery and weapons charges after he allegedly robbed a Delano market of over $13,000 earlier this week, according to the Delano Police Department (DPD). On Tuesday around 8:30 a.m. Delano Police officers were called to La Favorita Market, located...
DELANO, CA
KGET

Pedestrian in critical condition after 3-vehicle crash: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KGET) — A man is left with life-threatening injuries after being pinned between two of three vehicles involved in a crash Friday morning, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. The department said officers were dispatched to 8th Street near Chester Avenue around 9:51 a.m. for a collision involving a pedestrian and three vehicles. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Argument, thrown beer bottle led to deadly shooting: reports

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two neighbors in northwest Bakersfield first yelled at each other then attempted to fight before a witness intervened and separated them. The calm didn’t last. According to the witness’s chronicle of events contained in a court filing, one man threw a beer bottle and the other pulled a gun and fired […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Taft Midway Driller

Fire burns outbuilding in Ford City

Fire destroyed an outbuilding in Ford City Thursday afternoon and Kern County Fire Department investigators are investigating. The fire was reported about 3 p.m. in the 200 block of Van Buren. Firefighters contained it to the one building. Damage is estimated at $15,000.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Man ordered to trial in alleged DUI crash that killed 2

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been ordered to stand trial on charges including gross vehicular manslaughter in an alleged drunken driving crash that killed two people, according to court records. Jesus Mendoza-Moran was held to answer on all charges filed in the Jan. 31, 2021, crash that killed 52-year-old Saul Chavez Muniz and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO asking for help to identify 2 Shafter vandalism suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify two people suspected of vandalizing and damaging a vehicle in Shafter. KCSO released images of two people who were seen on video chasing a vehicle in Shafter in the area of Burbank Street and Manuel Avenue on Dec. 6. According […]
SHAFTER, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Man donates toy patrol cars to Fresno County Sheriff's Office

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Fresno man donated over 100 handmade wooden toy patrol cars to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office on Dec 15. Michael Vogt, 77, is a woodworker and retired software engineer. In his free time, Vogt creates wooden toys for children who have been in traumatic situations. He creates patrol cars to help children have a positive relationship with law enforcement.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Taft Midway Driller

Coronor IDs man killed by train

The Kern County Coroner has identified the man killed when he was struck by a train in Bakersfield on Dec. 4 as Arturo Ray Longoria, 60. Longoria was a Bakersfield resident at the time of his death, the coroner said. He was struck at 6 p.m. by an Amtrak train...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man charged in northwest Bakersfield homicide pleads not guilty

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A not-guilty plea was entered Thursday on behalf of a man charged with first-degree murder in a deadly shooting in northwest Bakersfield. Kevan Brown, 40, was ordered held without bail after defense attorney Jared M. Thompson entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf in the death of Jack Owen Early Jr., […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Woman charged with murder in boyfriend’s 2021 shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who police say admitted shooting her boyfriend last year, alleging he assaulted her, has been charged with murder, according to court records. Cony Alvarado-Romero, 31, was arrested after the fatal shooting of Jose Luis Hernandez Laureano but later released as the case was investigated further. Records show she is […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

132 cited in joint traffic enforcement operation: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department and California Highway Patrol conducted a joint traffic enforcement operation Wednesday, targeting speeding drivers, and over 100 citations were issued. A total of 132 citations were written out to drivers caught driving over the speed limit by BPD's and CHP's respective...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

1 dead, 1 arrested in NW Bakersfield shooting: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (DEC. 14 8:20 a.m.): Deputies have identified the suspect as 40-year-old Kevan Brown. According to KCSO, Brown was detained without incident. He was arrested for murder and booked into the Central Receiving Facility. ----------------- UPDATE (7:36 p.m.) Around 5 p.m. Tuesday, a man was...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Golden Empire Most Wanted: Dec. 15, 2022

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to locate a man wanted for making criminal threats. Marshals are looking for Armando Loya, 43. He has a criminal history that includes assault, burglary, battery and indecent exposure. Loya is transient and is known the frequent the Ming Avenue area in southwest...
BAKERSFIELD, CA

