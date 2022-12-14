ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Officers find convicted murderer with "sheet around his neck"

By Caleb J. Fernández
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 2 days ago
Convicted murderer Joseph Harris is dead after correctional officers recently found him in his cell with a "sheet around his neck."

The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation & Reentry reports officers immediately called 911 and tried saving his life.

Once emergency crews arrived, they also tried performing CPR. However, it was to no avail.

The 46-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are currently looking into this incident.

Back in 2015, a Maricopa County jury found Harris guilty of first degree murder.

Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 .

Comments / 9

Theresa Manning
2d ago

I knew him and he wasn't right anyway. it's no surprise to me that he committed suicide. what a sad story but he's probably at peace now

