Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Musk's Poll Results: Elon Should Step Down as Twitter CEO
(Reuters) -Twitter users voted decisively in a poll for Elon Musk to step down as chief executive of the social media platform, a backlash against the billionaire less than two months after he took over in what has been a chaotic and controversial reign. Musk said on Sunday he would...
Meghan Markle ‘Collapsed’ In a Security Guard’s Arms and Started Crying After Her Final Royal Engagement: ‘I Tried So Hard’
Meghan Markle says she ‘collapsed’ in a security guard’s arms and started crying after she completed her final royal tour. Here's what she revealed about her and Harry's last royal tour.
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
Elon Musk and AOC got into another Twitter spat, with the congresswoman telling Musk to 'lay off the proto-fascism' and put down his phone
"At a certain point you gotta disconnect," Ocasio-Cortez wrote. Musk retorted twenty minutes later: "You first lol."
Ex-girlfriend of FTX founder 'has a choice to make' as she reportedly cooperates with officials: Marc Litt
Former U.S. attorney Marc Litt warned the ex-girlfriend of FTX founder Samuel Bankman-Fried is 'in the cross-hairs of the government' over the FTX collapse.
US News and World Report
Rich Chinese Step up Hunt for Foreign Investment Bets to Mitigate Risks at Home
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Wealthy Chinese individuals are paring holdings of local securities and are increasingly looking at assets in the United States and elsewhere overseas - a trend that is set to gather pace in 2023, fund managers and industry sources said. Hit hard by losses this year, rich...
Comments / 0