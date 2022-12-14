Read full article on original website
Related
NBC News
Heavy rains cause flooding in Portugal’s capital; 1 dead
LISBON, Portugal — Local authorities put Lisbon on high alert on Wednesday evening and urged people in the capital city to stay indoors as heavy rains killed at least one person, washed cars away and flooded several buildings. Portuguese weather agency IPMA placed Lisbon as well as the neighboring...
Floods and landslides kill scores of people in Kinshasa
At least 100 people have been killed and dozens injured in widespread floods and landslides caused by heavy rain in the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Kinshasa. The prime minister, Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde, said officials were still searching for more bodies. “We came to assess the...
Two dead, dozens missing as landslide wipes out Brazil highway
At least two people were killed and dozens more are missing after a landslide ripped across a section of highway in southern Brazil, sweeping some 20 cars and trucks along with it, authorities said Wednesday. At least one other person died Wednesday after a section of road was washed out, sweeping away the victim's car, in the northeastern state of Segipe, Brazilian media reported.
23 dead and 77 missing, so why is Europe silent? The fight for justice in Melilla
In the early hours of 24 June, Ali* felt nervous. He, along with hundreds of other people, had begun walking towards the border fence that divides Morocco and Melilla, an outpost of Spain in Northern Africa. Most of those walking with Ali were, like him, refugees from Sudan.This was not Ali’s first attempt to enter Europe. He had previously spent four months detained in Libya after leaving his home in Darfur and trying to reach Italy via the Mediterranean Sea. This time, he hoped he could enter and apply for asylum in Spanish territory.“We decided to go early in...
'God's plan': Family flees amid catastrophic Nigeria floods
When the floodwaters reached Aisha Ali’s hut made of woven straw mats and raffia palms, she packed up what belongings she could and set off on foot with her eight youngest children.Ali, 40, knew she and her family might never see their home again. In this remote village —in the Gashua part of Yobe state, a largely agricultural area in northeast Nigeria — poor infrastructure means annual flooding of excess water from the local river. Most villagers pay little attention to warning signs as the water rises. Dealing with floods is a way of life. But this year, heavy...
Deadliest Natural Disasters of the Past 50 Years
In October, tens of millions were left homeless and more than 1,700 people were killed in Pakistan during intense rainfall and runoff from melting glaciers that overflowed the banks of the 1,900-mile-long Indus River, inundating a third of the world’s fifth-most-populous country. UNICEF warned that 16 million children in Pakistan are now facing acute malnutrition […]
BBC
DR Congo conflict: M23 rebels executed over 130 civilians - UN
A UN investigation has found that at least 131 civilians in the Democratic Republic of Congo died in a November attack by the M23 rebel group. The UN report said the massacre took place in two villages - Kishishe and Bambo - in the Rutsuhuru district of the eastern North Kivu province.
Haiti faces famine – but its troubles are rooted in a brutal colonial past | Kenneth Mohammed
The Caribbean country has been blighted by colonial exploitation, natural disasters and violent gangs – now a food crisis looms. What can be done to fix Haiti?
France 24
UN says M23 rebel attacks in DR Congo killed at least 131 civilians
M23 rebels killed at least 131 civilians in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on November 29-30 according to preliminary findings, the UN mission in the country said. Authorities in Kinshasa had said that some 300 people, almost all civilians, had died in M23 attacks in the village of Kishishe in the eastern North Kivu province. The group had denied being behind the massacre, blaming "stray bullets" for the deaths of just eight civilians.
Hunger, cholera stalk displacement camps near east DR Congo city
Thousands of tiny makeshift shelters hug the road leading north out of Goma, a symptom of the vast humanitarian crisis gripping DR Congo's turbulent east. "The scale (of the humanitarian crisis) completely changed after this offensive," said Anne-Sylvie Linder, head of the International Committee of the Red Cross in North Kivu.
Castillo jail term extended as Peru protest death toll hits 15
LIMA, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Peruvian ex-President Pedro Castillo's pre-trial detention in prison was extended to 18 months on Thursday, amid a deepening diplomatic spat with left-leaning countries opposed to his removal and as deadly protests extended into a second week.
Pakistani journalist's killing in Kenya a pre-meditated murder -report
ISLAMABAD, Dec 9 (Reuters) - A team set up by the Pakistani government to probe the killing of a well-known Pakistani journalist in Nairobi said it found several contradictions in the version given by Kenyan authorities, and believes it was a case of pre-meditated murder.
Suicide bomber hits Indonesian police station, killing 1
BANDUNG, Indonesia (AP) — A Muslim militant and convicted bomb-maker who was released from prison last year blew himself up Wednesday at a police station on Indonesia’s main island of Java, killing an officer and wounding 11 people, officials said. The attacker entered the Astana Anyar police station with a motorcycle and detonated one of two bombs he was carrying as police were lining up for a morning assembly, said Bandung city Police Chief Aswin Sipayung. The other explosive was defused. A video that circulated on social media showed body parts near the damaged lobby of the police station, which was engulfed in white smoke as people ran out of the building. Food vendor Herdi Hardiansyah said he was preparing meals behind the station when a loud bang shocked him.
The ‘death boats’ carrying victims of a cost-of-living crisis in Morocco
This article first appeared in our partner site, Independent ArabiaA tragedy that rocked a village on the outskirts of the city of Fquih Ben Salah in central Morocco earlier this year has reignited debate on the human cost of the so-called “boats of death”, which transport people illegally to European shores.A rubber dinghy carrying 46 people, including a father and his teenage son, most of whom belonged to a deprived rural area on the outskirts of Fquih Ben Salah drowned after the engine caught fire in early September. The victims were seeking to cross the Atlantic to Spain from the...
US News and World Report
One Dead as Fresh Clashes Erupt Between Afghan, Pakistani Border Forces
QUETTA, Pakistan (Reuters) -Clashes erupted once again between the border forces of Afghanistan and Pakistan near the key Chaman-Spin Boldak border crossing on Thursday, resulting in one death and over a dozen injuries, Pakistani officials said. Previously, cross-border shelling and gunfire killed eight Pakistani civilians and one Afghan soldier on...
Egypt seeks US help in reviving Ethiopia dam deal
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Wednesday sought US help in pressing Ethiopia into an agreement on a mega-dam that the parched Arab country sees as an existential threat. The previous US administration of Donald Trump, a close ally of army chief turned president Sisi, sought to negotiate a solution and cut off aid to Ethiopia after accusing Addis Ababa of failing to engage in good faith.
Phys.org
More people flee after eruption of Indonesia's Mount Semeru
Rescuers evacuated more people Monday from nearby villages after the eruption of Indonesia's Mount Semeru, with officials warning of danger from cooling lava despite less activity from the volcano. More than 2,400 villagers have now fled their homes and taken shelter in 11 evacuation centers after the highest mountain on...
Red Cross fears 'enormous suffering' in 2023
The head of the International Committee of the Red Cross warned Wednesday "an enormous level of suffering" awaits the world in 2023 with famine spreading. Mirjana Spoljaric, who took over at the ICRC in October, told a Geneva press conference: "We expect an enormous level of suffering.
Indonesia quake responders, Mali aid group suspensions, and refugee swimmers on Netflix: The Cheat Sheet
Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. The next phase for Indonesia’s earthquake response. Volunteers and local groups are on the front lines of emergency rescue and response as communities dig out from the 5.6-magnitude earthquake that struck Indonesia’s Cianjur Regency, southeast of the capital, Jakarta, on 21 November. The death toll from the quake had climbed to 310 by 25 November, with at least 24 people still missing. Several international NGOs have announced plans to respond, often through locally registered versions of themselves. Direct Relief is channelling some funding to the Muhammadiyah Disaster Management Center, the response arm of one of Indonesia’s biggest faith-based and civil society groups. In the coming days, the focus will be on preventing the disease outbreaks and health threats that frequently follow disasters and displacement. Indonesia is intensely exposed to disaster threats, and the climate crisis can supercharge flood and storm risks. Researchers say the Cianjur earthquake was destructive because it was shallow – underscoring the need to improve building practices to prepare for the next threat.
MedicalXpress
Cholera cases rise 'alarmingly' in DR Congo camps: MSF
Aid workers in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo warned Thursday of a possible "health disaster" because of an alarming surge in cholera cases in makeshifts camps for displaced people. Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said that between November 26 and December 7, 256 patients had been admitted to its cholera...
Comments / 0