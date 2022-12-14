ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

wiltonbulletin.com

Food trends for CT in 2023: Pour-it-yourself taprooms and fried chicken among what's 'in' for the coming year

What types of food, drink and service will Connecticut diners be seeing in 2023?. We examined a few predictions on the national level, as reported by organizations like the National Restaurant Association, along with other emerging trends that we've noticed picking up steam in the Nutmeg State. Prepare for more crispy chicken, further expansion for Connecticut pizzerias and a shift toward more plant-based meals.
wiltonbulletin.com

40+ new businesses coming to Connecticut in 2023 (and beyond)

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. While 2022 saw several businesses close, 2023 is expected to bring brand new restaurants, grocery stores and retail locations to the Nutmeg State. Here are some of the major new businesses that will be coming to Connecticut next year...
WTNH

Here’s how long $1M will last you in Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A dollar doesn’t go as far as it used to, and the same goes for a million of them. Still, it won’t last as long in Connecticut as it will in other states, according to a GOBankingRates analysis. The ranking places the Constitution State as the eighth-worst state for a […]
Sports Radio 940

Dangerous Ground: Pedestrian Deaths are a Serious Problem in CT

According to NBC CT, a Danbury man was identified as the victim of a fatal hit-and-run accident in Bethel on Friday (12/9/22). This is just one of the many reported pedestrian deaths we've read about in 2022. This is not just a notion, there is real data to support these incidents are increasing, both nationally and locally. A new study conducted by Jerry examined data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to highlight the dangers pedestrians face on our roadways.
wiltonbulletin.com

For evicted people in CT, homelessness often follows

When Elizabeth Rodriguez tells her 8-year-old son that she doesn’t have any of his baby pictures, not even one or two, she starts to break down. A pained look crosses Mikey Rodriguez’s round face, and his eyes well up, but he blinks hard and throws an arm around his mother’s shoulders.
connecticutexplorer.com

19 Awesome Dog-Friendly Restaurants in CT!

Are you looking for some awesome dog-friendly restaurants in CT? If so, you’re in the right place. In Connecticut, we love our pups and we appreciate that so many wonderful businesses let us take them with us to dine. This list of dog-friendly restaurants in CT is the tip...
ctexaminer.com

If You’re Thinking About Leaping into the Third-Party Electric Market…

Most years, nearly every electric customer in Connecticut buys their electric supply through Eversource or United Illuminating, rather than attempting to navigate the market of third-party suppliers that was set up when Connecticut deregulated its electric utilities in 1998. Every Eversource and United Illuminating customer has the right to buy...
ctnewsjunkie.com

Cannabis Concerns Grow With Recreational Sales Set To Start Next Month

Some members of Connecticut’s medical marijuana community are concerned about the recreational market with sales expected to start on Jan. 10, 2023. They are also concerned about the mold threshold allowed under Connecticut law. Right now there are four medical marijuana growers in the state and at least one...
southarkansassun.com

Connecticut Receives $5.7 Million Budget For High-Speed Internet

Connecticut will be receiving a $5.7 million budget to improve the state’s internet service. The budget was made possible by the initiative of the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Internet for All, says Wade. The state of Connecticut was awarded a $5.7 million budget by the federal government. The...
FOX 61

North Haven business owner to have cannabis convictions erased in 2023

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — Tens of thousands of Connecticut residents will have low-level cannabis convictions automatically erased in the new year, either partially or fully. Luis Vega is one of them. The North Haven business owner has had eight convictions from 2008 to 2015. Gov. Ned Lamont announced the initiative to clear records earlier this month. It's part of the Clean Slate Law that was signed by the governor last year which included legalizing adult use. When Vega first heard records would be cleared, he didn't know how it would impact him.
WTNH

Conn. cannabis program point-person resigns

Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection (DCP)’s Deputy Commissioner Andrea Comer, who was spear-heading the Cannabis Program in the state while overseeing the Social Equity Council, has resigned. The DCP shared the news Saturday, noting that Comer’s resignation will go into effect at the end of the month. Comer is leaving to […]
Power 93.7 WBLK

A Big Lottery Winner In Western New York

While Christmas is still a few days away, there is at least one person who has already gotten a pretty amazing gift! It is a moment that we all hope for when we play the lottery and the dream has come true after this past weekend. There was a winning...
