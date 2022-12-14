Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenSouthbury, CT
A man who mysteriously "disappeared" nine years ago is found dead under a fake identitySavannah AylinNewtown, CT
Explore the World's Largest Indoor Ropes Course Here in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Haven, CT
What This Top University Recommends For Managing StressJudyDNew Haven, CT
Major grocery store chain opens another New York supermarket locationKristen WaltersHuntington, NY
Related
CT and neighbors are big lottery players
A study from Lending Tree finds that Connecticut and all of its immediate neighbors are among the nation’s biggest spenders on lottery tickets
wiltonbulletin.com
Food trends for CT in 2023: Pour-it-yourself taprooms and fried chicken among what's 'in' for the coming year
What types of food, drink and service will Connecticut diners be seeing in 2023?. We examined a few predictions on the national level, as reported by organizations like the National Restaurant Association, along with other emerging trends that we've noticed picking up steam in the Nutmeg State. Prepare for more crispy chicken, further expansion for Connecticut pizzerias and a shift toward more plant-based meals.
NBC Connecticut
Face the Facts: What the Future of Transportation Could Look Like in Conn.
Outgoing Connecticut Department of Transportation commissioner Joseph Giulietti joins Mike Hydeck with an update on some major construction projects and his predictions for the future of transportation in our state. Mike Hydeck: We are on the verge of the biggest investment in a generation when it comes to planes, trains...
More CT seniors face homelessness
Senator Richard Blumenthal met in Norwalk with seniors facing eviction, amid what the Connecticut Democrat calls a senior housing crisis facing older Americans.
wiltonbulletin.com
40+ new businesses coming to Connecticut in 2023 (and beyond)
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. While 2022 saw several businesses close, 2023 is expected to bring brand new restaurants, grocery stores and retail locations to the Nutmeg State. Here are some of the major new businesses that will be coming to Connecticut next year...
Here’s how long $1M will last you in Connecticut
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A dollar doesn’t go as far as it used to, and the same goes for a million of them. Still, it won’t last as long in Connecticut as it will in other states, according to a GOBankingRates analysis. The ranking places the Constitution State as the eighth-worst state for a […]
Dangerous Ground: Pedestrian Deaths are a Serious Problem in CT
According to NBC CT, a Danbury man was identified as the victim of a fatal hit-and-run accident in Bethel on Friday (12/9/22). This is just one of the many reported pedestrian deaths we've read about in 2022. This is not just a notion, there is real data to support these incidents are increasing, both nationally and locally. A new study conducted by Jerry examined data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to highlight the dangers pedestrians face on our roadways.
These new Connecticut laws take effect on Jan. 1
We will ring in the new year in less than two weeks! Several new laws will be enacted in Connecticut at the start of 2023.
wiltonbulletin.com
Zillow forecast shows all Connecticut metros except one are set to have their home prices go up in 2023
While home prices in most major metropolitan areas in Connecticut are predicted to go up in 2023, prices in the Bridgeport metropolitan statistical area (MSA) are expected to see a significant decline, according to a new report by Zillow. Home prices in the Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk metro area are expected to fall...
wiltonbulletin.com
For evicted people in CT, homelessness often follows
When Elizabeth Rodriguez tells her 8-year-old son that she doesn’t have any of his baby pictures, not even one or two, she starts to break down. A pained look crosses Mikey Rodriguez’s round face, and his eyes well up, but he blinks hard and throws an arm around his mother’s shoulders.
connecticutexplorer.com
19 Awesome Dog-Friendly Restaurants in CT!
Are you looking for some awesome dog-friendly restaurants in CT? If so, you’re in the right place. In Connecticut, we love our pups and we appreciate that so many wonderful businesses let us take them with us to dine. This list of dog-friendly restaurants in CT is the tip...
ctexaminer.com
If You’re Thinking About Leaping into the Third-Party Electric Market…
Most years, nearly every electric customer in Connecticut buys their electric supply through Eversource or United Illuminating, rather than attempting to navigate the market of third-party suppliers that was set up when Connecticut deregulated its electric utilities in 1998. Every Eversource and United Illuminating customer has the right to buy...
southarkansassun.com
Connecticut Lawmakers Urged To Make $250 Per Child Tax Credit Permanent
The state of Connecticut’s lawmakers are urged to make the $250 per child tax credit permanent. The advocates of this program believe that it is a need to extend the Child Tax Credit to help families bear the rising costs of living, says Fuller. The state of Connecticut’s child...
ctnewsjunkie.com
Cannabis Concerns Grow With Recreational Sales Set To Start Next Month
Some members of Connecticut’s medical marijuana community are concerned about the recreational market with sales expected to start on Jan. 10, 2023. They are also concerned about the mold threshold allowed under Connecticut law. Right now there are four medical marijuana growers in the state and at least one...
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: Program giving free computers to people in need in Hartford
(WTNH) – A new program in Hartford is giving free computers to people in need and providing advanced hardware training to teenagers. Hartford HealthCare is donating 150 used computers, which will then be refurbished by Hartford Youth Service Corps members. They will be ready for distribution in the winter...
southarkansassun.com
Connecticut Receives $5.7 Million Budget For High-Speed Internet
Connecticut will be receiving a $5.7 million budget to improve the state’s internet service. The budget was made possible by the initiative of the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Internet for All, says Wade. The state of Connecticut was awarded a $5.7 million budget by the federal government. The...
North Haven business owner to have cannabis convictions erased in 2023
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — Tens of thousands of Connecticut residents will have low-level cannabis convictions automatically erased in the new year, either partially or fully. Luis Vega is one of them. The North Haven business owner has had eight convictions from 2008 to 2015. Gov. Ned Lamont announced the initiative to clear records earlier this month. It's part of the Clean Slate Law that was signed by the governor last year which included legalizing adult use. When Vega first heard records would be cleared, he didn't know how it would impact him.
Conn. cannabis program point-person resigns
Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection (DCP)’s Deputy Commissioner Andrea Comer, who was spear-heading the Cannabis Program in the state while overseeing the Social Equity Council, has resigned. The DCP shared the news Saturday, noting that Comer’s resignation will go into effect at the end of the month. Comer is leaving to […]
Is the end of racism nearing?
Is Connecticut's Black and Latino studies curriculum showing our students a path away from racism?
A Big Lottery Winner In Western New York
While Christmas is still a few days away, there is at least one person who has already gotten a pretty amazing gift! It is a moment that we all hope for when we play the lottery and the dream has come true after this past weekend. There was a winning...
Comments / 0