Williamsburg, VA

How this teen has managed to run a bakery and keep a 4.0 GPA

By Shelby Brown
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I4LFK_0jiPmTWy00

RICHMOND, Va. -- It's a sweet dream come true for young entrepreneur Chris Knight. The 17-year-old Warhill High School student is the face behind the Cookie Chris brand and is doing his best to juggle his responsibilities.

The student, basketball player and baker is maintaining a 4.0 GPA and has his sights set on Harvard, Princeton and Yale.

"Just time management. Also, my parents help me and it takes a little bit of the load off. Keeping up the good grades is important and always has been to my family. So the 4.0 comes from staying dedicated to the work. If I need help, staying after class, always asking questions. Never be scared to ask questions. Then with basketball, that's hard work, just like the cookie business. You have to have time for that," Knight said.

Chris' love for baking started in Richmond in his grandmother's East End kitchen.

"She had a big cookbook and we always used to cook, whether it was pastries, cakes, cookies, strudels, pastries, anything," Knight said.

Since moving to Williamsburg, Chris' cookie delivery business has been booming. From baking 400 to 500 cookies a week in his mom's kitchen to now baking 500 gourmet cookies a day in his Williamsburg cookie shop, he has been making and making people smile ever since. Regular customers come in for snacks and pie.

He has even grabbed the attention of NFL player Cam Newton who stopped by to get his fix.

The teen has perfected 30 flavors, offering four each day with rotating selections weekly. For Chris, it's hard work but work that is fun and fulfilling. He hopes his story encourages other teens who are looking to make their mark on the world.

"I also like to inspire other people to do it. Oh, you've got a clothing brand? Start selling. See what happens. Try your best and believe in yourself. Step out on faith. Talk to your parents about it and hopefully, your dreams come true also," Knight said.

